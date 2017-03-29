6 Things To Do This Week

Tower of Power
R&B, soul, funk pioneer Tower of Power has rebounded after an accident in January that critically injured two of its members. The group, which has been playing nonstop for almost 50 years, is back on the road after bassist Marc Van Wageningen and drummer Dave Garibaldi were hit by an Amtrak train while walking to a show in Oakland. The two men are still recovering, but the group forges on and is making new music to an album to celebrate their five-decade milestone.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31
WHERE: Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive
TICKETS: $35-$59
CALL: 209-668-1169
ONLINE: turlocktheatre.org
“Breaking the Silence”
Haven Women’s Center of Stanislaus kicks off National Sexual Assault Awareness Month with a free screening of a locally produced and filmed project, “Breaking the Silence.” The film by area educator Debbie Soros has local actors, artists and community leaders telling true stories from sexual assault survivors. The film focuses on male and LGBT survivors. A panel discussion will follow.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. film Saturday, April 1
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
CALL: 209-527-4697
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
“Aesop’s Falables”
Modesto Junior College will present “Aesop’s Falables.” The comedy is loosely based on the famous “Aesop’s Fables” and features some of the collection’s famous characters. In the production, Sir Wilfred Wolf claims he has been wrongfully stereotyped by Aesop. And along the way, others try to overturn their Aesop-inspired reputations as well. The lively show is aimed at children and families.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, March 31; 2 p.m. Saturday, March 1; 7 p.m. April 7, 2 p.m. April 8
WHERE: Modesto Junior College, Performing and Media Arts Center, East Campus, 435 College Ave.
TICKETS: $11 general, $9 student/seniors, $6 children 12 and under
CALL: 209-575-6081
ONLINE: www.mjc.tix.com
Celestial Shambala
The Portal continues is spring lineup with Celestial Shambala. The concert showcases the supergroup featuring Steve Ashman (from Zasu Pitts Memorial Orchestra), Barry Melton (from Country Joe and the Fish), David Aguilar (from the Steve Miller Band), Roy Blumenfeld (from Blues Project). Proceeds benefits Hope Haven West, a Modesto-based charity that provides wheelchairs for disabled children and adults in developing nations. Costume in the space, alien and holyman-themes.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1
WHERE: The Portal, 1324 Coldwell Ave., Modesto
TICKETS: $10 general, $5 with costume
CALL: 209-402-7900
ONLINE: www.unclelonnypresents.com
La Grange Rodeo
Saddle up for the 70th annual La Grange Rodeo. The daylong event from the La Grange Rodeo Association includes traditional roping and riding events including saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, steer wrestling, calf roping, team roping, breakaway roping, barrel racing and bull riding. Other festivities include the queen’s coronation and kids goat scramble.
WHEN: 8 a.m. gates open, noon queen crowning, 1 p.m. grand entry Sunday, April 2
WHERE: La Grange Rodeo, 30433 Yosemite Boulevard
TICKETS: $15 adult, $10 children ages 6 to 12, free 5 and under
CALL: 209-581-2420
ONLINE: www.lagrangerodeoassociation.com
Spaghetti and a Western
Downtown Modesto’s State Theatre brings back its popular annual Spaghetti and a Western event. This year the festivities will include a screening of the Howard Hawks classic “Rio Bravo,” starring John Wayne, Dean Martin and Angie Dickinson. Audience members are encouraged to come in Western attire, from boots to cowboy hats. Dinner will be an old-fashioned spaghetti dinner catered by Concettas. The 1959 Western is listed in the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry.
WHEN: 2 p.m. dinner, 3 p.m. film Sunday, April 2
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $20
CALL: 209-527-4697
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
