Real experiences fuel cast of Gallo Rep’s gang-violence drama, ‘Sangre de un Angel’

For some in Gallo Center Repertory Company’s new production, “Sangre de un Angel,” gang life is more than just a dramatic conceit. It’s the reality of where they grew up.
An all-local, all-Latino cast will present the drama about gang violence and familial bonds Friday-Saturday, April 7-8, at the Gallo Center for the Arts. The show, which translates to “Blood of an Angel,” was inspired by the true-life story of a drive-by shooting by a teenager in Texas. Gallo Rep director Kimberly Ogden said the cast of close to a dozen mostly novice actors has tackled the show’s weighty subject matter with enthusiasm and heart.
“This has such a powerful social message about gang violence and the family unit being the backbone of society,” said Ogden, in her first directing job for the freshman theater company. “I felt like my job was to give these actors a safe space to express themselves – especially because many of them are beginners.”
Among those is first-time actor Mike Medina, who plays gang enforcer PacoJuan in the production. The Central Valley native said he grew up in neighborhoods where gangs were part of the landscape. They were part of his life growing up, and something younger family members still deal with today.
“I know exactly what they’re going through. When I read the play, I said, ‘Man, I just left my house and heard this same argument.’ So it hit home for me,” said Medina, who is guiding one of his nephews through the identical issues the play addresses. He said he lost a best friend and has a brother in prison because of gang violence.
“I’m from the streets and I know what’s happening. It’s real, it’s scary and it’s not a joke. People think it’s a game until it’s not,” Medina said. “I want kids to actually educate themselves. They need to stay in school. And I want the general public to see that this is what does happen in real life.”
Modesto actor Luis Maya, who plays one of the show’s leads, Angel, said he also can relate to the show’s themes. He said he has a younger brother who is searching for direction in his life.
“He’s leaning toward hanging with the homies. I’m trying to help him realize he doesn’t need to do that and he’s much better than that,” Maya said. “So while this is an all-Latino cast, the message is universal. Kids who are white, Asian, black, whatever sometimes feel like they don’t have a direction. Or they feel peer pressure to go another route.”
In addition to its public performance, the show will have four student performances at the Gallo Center. Odgen said to reach young people in the audience, it’s essential they keep the show authentic. She has given the cast leeway to question or change lines or scenes to make them more realistic.
“That’s one of the reasons we’re working so hard to get it right,” she said. “We can’t afford to not be honest, or even a line that isn’t.”
To help keep it fresh, Odgen is incorporating mixed-media artists into the show. Modesto graffiti artist Aaron Vickery and classical guitarist Luis Contreras will both perform live on stage during the production. The public performance will conclude with a panel discussion about gang violence and prevention led by Gallo Rep Artistic Director Jim Johnson. Panelists will include representatives from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s and Probation departments, Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office and Center for Human Services.
While the play features an all-Latino cast and tackles gang violence in the Latino community, Ogden said its message remains accessible to all.
“This story is about a family trying to save one of their own from the gang culture and to show him there is an alternative,” she said. “In the end, the show is about redemption.”
