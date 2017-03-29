In brief: Pianist closes Turlock concert series

The Turlock Concert Association closes out its 2016-17 season with Ukrainian musician Alina Kiryayeva.
The pianist performed her first solo recital at age 8 and had her solo debut with an orchestra at age 11. Kiryayeva has won first prize in the Senigallia International Competition in Italy, as well as several other national and international prizes. She has toured Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, France, Germany, Austria, Italy, Holland, Japan and the United States. Her Turlock program will include classic piano favorites.
The concert starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Turlock Community Theatre. Tickets are $25 general, $15 students. For more information, visit www.turlockconcert.org or call 209-634-0788 or 209-667-5874.
Carnegie Arts Jazz Music Series
The Carnegie Arts Center continues its Jazz Music Series with the Joe Mazzaferro Quintet and special guest Jeff Clayton.
Mazzaferro is a trumpeter, composer and arranger, and the coordinator of jazz studies at California State University. Stanislaus.
Jeff Clayton is a Grammy-nominated alto saxophonist and multi-reed instrumentalist who has recorded and toured with many well-known acts such as Gladys Knight, Madonna, Frank Sinatra and B.B. King. In addition to his solo act, Clayton is a member of the Grammy-nominated quintet The Clayton Brothers and the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra.
The show will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at the Carnegie Arts Center in downtown Turlock. Tickets are $10 general, $5 students and Carnegie members. For more information, call 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
West Side Theatre
Newman’s West Side Theatre brings in Rudy Colombini & The Unauthorized Rolling Stones on Saturday, April 1.
The Rolling Stones tribute group was expanded by the act’s founder, Colombini, in 2014 to include a slew of veteran musicians including Kevin Russell (who performed on the Broadway show “Jersey Boys”), Matty Pinder, (son of The Moody Blues’ Mike Pinder), Ronnie Smith, (from the Tommy Castro Band) and Sandy Griffith (who has worked with Celine Dion, Boz Skaggs and Kenny Loggins).
The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 general, $23 reserved. For more information, call 209-862-4490 or visit www.westsidetheatre.org.
Calaveras CARES
Calaveras County nonprofit organizations are joining forces for the Calaveras CARES Information Faire on Saturday, April 1. The event will feature information booths, a silent auction and raffles and give the public an opportunity to learn about community services in the area. There will also be kids activities and art. Live music will be provided by the Bob Eisenman Jazz Trio.
The fair will run from noon to 3 p.m. at the Native Sons of the Golden West Hall in Murphys. For more information, call 209-736-6792.
