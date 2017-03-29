Calendar: Events across the Modesto region

1:16 Dogwoods' bark feels vandals' bite Pause

1:38 Flood-Plagued Dryden will re-open April 10

0:59 How to kill your lawn without chemicals

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:49 A closer look at the most presidential commutations ever

2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr.

1:35 President Obama's Commutations

1:00 Beyer robot defends in winning alliance

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa