Got a secret? The Clairvoyants might know it already, and are ready to share

If you’re embarrassed about the contents of your purse or wallet, maybe don’t bring it to The Clairvoyants’ show.
The mentalist duo specializes in knowing the unknowable, and revealing it to amazed audiences around the world. Real-life couple Amélie van Tass and Thommy Ten burst onto the national stage thanks to their appearance last season on “America’s Got Talent.” While they wound up runners-up to eventual 11th-season winner Grace VanderWaal, their second-place finish still catapulted them into the spotlight. They since have performed on Broadway and in Las Vegas, and are headlining their own national tour.
Their show comes to the Gallo Center for the Arts on Thursday, March 30.
The duo began performing together soon after they met six years ago. But Ten said in an interview from their native Austria that they really had known each other their whole lives.
“We kind of knew each other since the day we were born. We were born in same hospital, had similar friends, went to the same places. So we decided we wanted to make something out of it, to create a show that was something unique,” said the Vienna-born star. “We wanted to bring all the connections people have on stage; we wanted to show them what is possible if we really want to. Since then, we are working on it and performing it all the time.”
On “America’s Got Talent,” van Tass and Ten dumbfounded the judges with various mental feats like correctly guessing what was in judge Heidi Klum’s handbag and revealing the last four numbers of fellow judge Simon Cowell’s credit card.
The year before going on “America’s Got Talent,” the team was given the title of “World Champions of Mentalism” at the Championships of Magic. Since then, they have done a six-week stint as stars of “The Illusionists – Turn Of The Century” at Broadway’s Palace Theatre, performed a co-headlining show with VanderWaal at Planet Hollywood and played the Sydney Opera House. They recently completed a European tour and next embark on a U.S. tour.
Ten called the past year a crazy “roller coaster.” He said the challenge of “America’s Got Talent” was topping themselves each week.
“It’s a lot of work, you have to perform every week a new act and the best case is it’s better than the previous act. That’s a big challenge. You have the judges there, the audience in Dolby Theatre and millions of people at home. You always have to try to amaze all three parts,” he said.
Ten promises the touring production will be the best of what people have seen them do on television already, as well as several new stunts. But instead of just using the celebrity judges as part of the show, they use the audience.
“One of the coolest parts is (that) the audience is part of the show. We bring people on stage. When the magic happens in their hands and brains, it is much more impressive and fun,” Ten said.
Ten said the work is made more fun because the couple get to do it together. Working and traveling with both one’s professional and personal partner makes it more special, and less lonely.
“Everything we do on stage is based out of our connection of Amélie and me together,” he said.
One of the new things the couple are experiencing together is people stopping them on the streets. He said after “America’s Got Talent,” they’ve been stopped for pictures and asked to perform tricks on the spot.
“Of course, (people) want to be part of it, they want to have experience. So they always ask us to do something, and we say, ‘Come to our show,’ ” he said.
Marijke Rowland: 209-578-2284, @marijkerowland
The Clairvoyants
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30
WHERE: Rogers Theater, Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $29-$79
CALL: 209-338-2100
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
