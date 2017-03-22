In brief: More acts in Mother Lode series and more

Ironstone Amphitheatre continues to add to its summer concert season with shows featuring rocker Joan Jett and jazz sax man Kenny G.
On June 10, the outdoor amphitheater welcomes classic rockers Joan Jett and Boston. Jett and her band The Blackhearts will join the arena veterans on the Hyper Space Tour. Later, jazz saxaphonist Kenny G will be joined by jazz guitarist George Benson on Sept. 9. The two will be on the Breezin’ & Breathless Tour. Tickets for both shows are on sale now.
The two double bills join already announced shows by John Mellencamp, Toby Keith, The Moody Blues and Steve Miller Band in the summer series lineup. For more information visit www.ironstoneamphitheatre.net.
MUMfest opening act
The winner of the 2016 NPR Tiny Desk Contest, Gaelynn Lea, will open this year’s Modesto Unplugged Music Festival on March 31.
Lea is a classically trained violinist and songwriter from Minnesota who also does public speaking as a disability advocate. Born with osteogenesis imperfecta, also known as brittle bones disease, she has been playing violin for more than 20 years and is known for her improvisational style. Opening for Lea will be British musician Liz Ryder, known for her finger-style guitar, banjo, folk harp and Celtic bouzouki playing.
The show will be first of a monthlong series of concerts held in various venues around downtown Modesto. The MUMfest opener will start at 7:30 p.m. at the Gottschalk Music Center recital hall. Tickets are $15 general, free for kids 12 and under. For more information, call 209-543-5306 or visit www.modestounplugged.com.
YES Company ‘Footloose’ auditions
Everybody cut, everybody cut loose and head to the YES Company’s auditions for their summer show “Footloose.”
Students in grades seven to 12 are invited to open auditions to be actors, singers, dancers and crew on the production, which will be staged July 21-July 30 at the Gallo Center for the Arts. Auditions will start Saturday, March 25, and run through Wednesday, April 11. No experience is required, attendance at only one of the auditions is necessary. All audition materials will be provided on site.
The auditions will be at noon Saturday, March 25, at the California State University, Stanislaus, Main Stage Theater in Turlock; 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the Johansen High School theater in Modesto; 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Oakdale High School theater; 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Downey High School theater in Modesto; 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Modesto Junior College Recital Hall; and 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the West Side Theatre in Newman.
The production commitment for the extracurricular activity begins June 7 and runs until Aug. 1. Tuition is $200 per student and scholarships are available. For more information, visit www.yescompany.org.
