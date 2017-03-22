6 Things To Do This Week in the Modesto region

Central West Ballet’s “Coppelia”
Central West Ballet presents the 19th-century ballet “Coppelia.” The comical ballet is about a young couple whose relationship is jeopardized by the appearance of a life-size doll. The toymaker, in turn, is searching for a way to bring mechanical creation to life. The production, which includes comedy and romance, features about 50 dancers, including Central West company members and academy students.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25
WHERE: Foster Theater, Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $25-$35
CALL: 209- 338-2100
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
“Menopause the Musical”
The national tour of “Menopause the Musical” pauses at the Gallo Center for the Arts. The musical comedy has had success off Broadway, touring internationally and with a Las Vegas residency at Harrah’s. The production features hits from the ’60s to ’80s in celebration of “The Change.” Megan Cavanagh, who played Marla Hooch in the 1992 film “A League of Their Own,” is one of the stars of the touring show.
WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26
WHERE: Rogers Theater, Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $50-$65
CALL: 209-338-2100
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Townsend Opera Cabaret Series
Soprano Carrie Hennessey returns to Modesto to perform in Townsend Opera’s ongoing Cabaret Series. The show will be the first Townsend has staged since ending its two-year partnership with Fresno Grand Opera earlier this month. Hennessey is a frequent Townsend Opera performer, having appeared in productions of “A Streetcar Named Desire,” “La Bohème” and “The Merry Widow.” Admission includes a glass of wine or sparkling wine.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24
WHERE: Urbano California Bistro, 1016 H St., Modesto
TICKETS: $25 general, $40 reserved
CALL: 209-338-2100
ONLINE: www.townsendopera.com
Oakdale Testicle Festival
The colorfully named Oakdale Testicle Festival returns to the Cowboy Capital of the World. The 36th annual Oakdale Rotary event is a traditional calf fry, where diners enjoy breaded and fried bull testicles. For years, the Oakdale Rotary’s largest fundraiser was simply called the Calf Fry. The group joined forces with the Cowboy Museum and changed the name in 2003, increasing its popularity.
WHEN: 6 p.m. hosted bar, 7 p.m. dinner Monday, March 27
WHERE: FES Hall, 190 N. Lee Ave., Oakdale
TICKETS: $65 advance, $75 door
CALL: 209-847-2244
ONLINE: www.oakdaletesticlefestival.com
Bike Crawl Benefit
Enjoy an afternoon of food, drinks and pedal power. The Bike Crawl Benefit has attendees hitting four Modesto stops to enjoy food, drinks, games, prizes and live music. The event will end at Sandude Brewing Co. The day benefits the Stanislaus Habitat For Humanity, which builds homes for low-income families, and Nurture in Nature, which takes children with disabilities on camping experiences.
WHEN: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, March 25
WHERE: Downtown Modesto
TICKETS: $55
CALL: 209-575- 4585
ONLINE: www.stanislaushabitat.org
H.O.S.T. House Comedy Night
The new H.O.S.T. House Comedy Night benefit series continues in Patterson with comic Don Friesen. The Fresno native and touring comedian is the only two-time winner of the San Francisco International Stand-Up Comedy Competition and star of the 2012 Showtime special “Ask Your Mom.” The comedy series benefits H.O.S.T. House, the only homeless shelter serving the West Side of Stanislaus County.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, March 24
WHERE: Federated Church Fellowship Hall, 45 S. El Circulo Ave., Patterson
TICKETS: $15 advance, $20 door
CALL: 800-838-3006
ONLINE: www.hosthousecomedynight.com
-Marijke Rowland
Comments