Viral videos: Blake Shelton gets jealous on 'The Voice'; huge gator pulled from sewer

If you've been watching the latest season of NBC's "The Voice" you know that it's the first season since judges Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani became a couple, at least publicly.
It has made for some cute interplay between the country star and former lead singer of No Doubt.
On Tuesday's battle rounds episode, things got a little uncomfortable when Stefani told one contestant that she was "so mesmerized by your body."
Shelton took it all in stride.
"I hope your not available to steal because I'd probably lose my girlfriend," Shelton said.
