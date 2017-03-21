Region’s wine & beer tastings

What: Wines of South America
Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100
When: 2-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, March 24-26
Wines: Torrontes, Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon and others from Chile and Argentina will be featured.
Cost: $5
What: Perfect Wines for Springtime
Where: Stewart & Jasper, McHenry Village, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 58, Modesto; 209-577-6887
When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
Wines: Opolo Viognier, Rusack Sauvignon Blanc, Morgan “Metallico” Chardonnay, Don & Sons Pinot Noir, Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon will be poured.
Cost: $12
What: March Madness Flight
WHERE: Stewart & Jasper, Del Lago Plaza, 2985 Renzo Lane, Patterson; 209-895-9463
WHEN: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
Wines: Tolosa Pinot Noir, Jeremy Barbera, Bokisch Graciano, Renwood Fiddletown Zinfandel, Cass Cabernet Sauvignon will be poured.
Cost: $12
What: Wines of the San Francisco Bay
Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100
When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 30
Wines: Wines from Livermore Valley along with Contra Costa, Marin, and Santa Cruz counties will be featured.
Cost: $5
