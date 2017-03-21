Calendar: Events across the Modesto region

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
“COPPELIA” ▪ March 25
Central West Ballet performance. 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Foster Family Theater. $25-$35.
GRAHAM NASH ▪ March 25
Classic rock artist. 7:30 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $29-$69.
“MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL” ▪ March 26
Musical comedy. 2 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $50-$65.
PETER RABBIT TALES ▪ March 28
Children’s production. 6:30 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $10-$25.
THE CLAIRVOYANTS ▪ March 30
Mentalists. 7:30 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $29-$79.
MASTERS OF SOUL ▪ March 31
Music. 8 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $15-$35.
PEPPA PIG LIVE! ▪ April 1
2 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. Sold out.
CARLOS MENCIA ▪ April 5
Comedian. 7:30 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $29-$49.
“SANGRE DE UN ANGEL” ▪ April 7
Drama. 7 p.m. Foster Family Theater. $12.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE BEGINNERS ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Lesson, play-along. First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
March 19, Natural Gas Jazz Band; April 23, CSUS Jazz Band, Creole Jazz Kings, Midnight Rose Jazz Band; May 21, Martin Martinez Big Band; June 18, The Cocuzzi Trio; July 16, B-Sharp & The Axxidentals; Aug. 20, Fulton Street Jazzz Band. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12.
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland Ave., Modesto. Info: 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
ERNIE WATTS ▪ March 25
Saxophonist performs with the Columbia Big Band, Patrick Hogan, John Ady and David Hawkes. 7:30 p.m. Columbia College Dogwood Theatre. $20. 209-588-5126.
THE BLACK IRISH BAND ▪ March 25
7 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $15 general, $18 reserved. www.westsidetheatre.org.
MESSIAEN QUARTET ▪ March 28
7:30 p.m. Snider Recital Hall, California State University, Stanislaus, 1 University Circle, Turlock. 209-667-3958.
ELECTRONIC MUSIC CONCERT ▪ March 29
Original electronic music compositions by student composers using synthesizers, computer-controlled synthesizers, samplers and digital effects. Special lighting effects, video and slides will accompany. 7 p.m. Modesto Junior College Recital Hall, 435 College Ave. Free.
STATE CHORAL CONCERT ▪ March 30
7:30 p.m. Snider Recital Hall, California State University, Stanislaus, 1 University Circle, Turlock. 209-667-3958.
TOWER OF POWER ▪ March 31
Classic rock band. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E. Canal Drive. $35-$59. www.turlocktheatre.org.
CELESTIAL SHAMBALA ▪ April 1
Steve Ashman (Zasu Pitts), Barry Melton (Country Joe and Fish), David Aguilar (Steve Miller Band), Roy Blumenfeld (Blues Project). 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show. The Portal, 1324 Coldwell Ave., Modesto. Costumed event; space, alien and holyman attire gets you in the door for $5; $10 general. 209-402-7900.
RODEO ROUND-UP CONCERT ▪ April 1
Sourdough Slim and the Saddle Pals. 7-9 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, downtown La Grange. $15.
RUDY COLOMBINI & THE UNAUTHORIZED ROLLING STONES ▪ April 1
Tribute band. 8 p.m. $20-$23. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. 209-862-4490 or www.westsidetheatre.org.
ALINA KIRYAYEVA ▪ April 6
Turlock Concert Association presents pianist. 7 p.m. Turlock Community Auditorium, 1574 E. Canal Drive. $25, $15 for students. 209-634-0788 www.turlockconcert.org/tickets.php.
THE BOYS OF SUMMER THE EAGLES TRIBUTE ▪ April 8
Tribute band. 8 p.m. $20-$24. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. 209-862-4490 or www.westsidetheatre.org.
MUSIC AT THE GMC: PETER DALDRY ▪ April 8
Celtic folk contemporary style. 7:30 p.m. Gottschalk Music Center, recital hall, 1502 E St., Modesto. $15; free age 12 and under. 209-543-5306. www.modestounplugged.com.
BIG EARL’S DANCE PARTY ▪ April 8
Big Earl, Shad Harris and Rob Hill. 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show. The Portal, 1324 Coldwell Ave., Modesto. $10; bar proceeds benefit Hope Haven West. 209-402-7900.
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “THE SALESMAN” ▪ Through March 31
A young Iranian couple, Ranaa and Emad, is forced to leave their collapsing house. $8-$10.
FILM: “YOU’RE KILLING ME SUSANA” ▪ Through March 30
Eligio (Gael Garcia Bernal) wakes up to realize that his wife Susana has left him. $8-$10.
SPAGHETTI AND A WESTERN ▪ April 2
Dinner by Concetta and film “Rio Bravo.” Doors and dinner 2 p.m., film 3 p.m. $20.
GEORGE ORWELL'S “1984” ▪ April 4
The State joins art film houses across the country in a national event day screening. April 4 was chosen because it’s the day George Orwell’s protagonist Winston Smith begins rebelling against his oppressive government by keeping a forbidden diary. 7 p.m. $8.
“THE WIZARD OF OZ” ▪ April 6-8
Modesto Christian Performing Arts production. 7 p.m. April 6-7; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. April 8. $10-$15.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“SISTER ACT” ▪ Through April 9
Comedic musical. 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Wednesday and Sunday, and 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. Thursday. Sierra Repertory Theatre, East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way, Sonora $32-$37. 209-532-3120 or www.sierrarep.org.
“THE LITTLE MERMAID” ▪ March 25
Big Valley Christian Junior High production. 2 and 7 p.m. 1020 Pelandale Ave., Modesto. $5-$15. 209-345-5945.
“KAMIKAZI FIREFLIES” ▪ March 30-April 1
Kamikaze Fireflies Rob Williams and Casey Martin perform mix of comedy and circus. 7 p.m. California State University, Stanislaus Mainstage Theatre, 1 University Circle, Turloc. $15-$17.
ART
ALOFT GALLERY ▪ 209-533-2781
Through March, Gary Johnson. Wednesdays-Sundays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 167 S. Washington St. Sonora.
ART SPACE ON MAIN ▪ 209-668-3958
Through Saturday, April 1, “Louisa Benhissen, Social Landscapes in California and Other Works.” 135 W. Main St., Turlock. www.csustan.edu/soa.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
April 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
BUILDING IMAGINATION CENTER ▪ 209-668-3958
Through Saturday, April 1, “Jessica Gomula-Kruzic: Complicit Participants.” 135 W. Main St., Turlock.
www.csustan.edu/soa.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
Through March 31, Joyce Compton; April through May, Andrea Morris with artist receptions April 20 and May 18 from 5-9 p.m. April 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
April 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St., Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org.
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
April 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
CHE’ROOT CIGAR LOUNGE ▪ 209-492-9141
April 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 915 10th St., Modesto.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
April 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m.
modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN TINKERTANK ▪ 209 661-9390
April 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1003 12th St., Modesto.
DOWNTOWN TURLOCK ▪ 209-632-5761
May 11, Aug. 10, Nov. 9, Evening art walks several arts venues and businesses. 6-9 p.m.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “A Record of Time – Clocks and Calendars.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
PEER RECOVERY ART PROJECT ▪ 209-581-1695
April 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 1222 J St., Modesto. www.peerrecoveryartproject.org.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
April 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto.
www.preservationcoffee.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
STANISLAUS COUNTY ARTIST STUDIOS ▪ 209-529-3369
April 22-23, Stanislaus Artist Open Studio, 55 artists in various studio locations in Modesto, Turlock and Oakdale. $10.
STANISLAUS COUNTY OFFICE OF EDUCATION ▪ 209-238-1337
Through March 30, Youth Arts Month. Stanislaus County Office of Education, 1100 H St., Modesto.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
April 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto. stillsmokingstore.tripod.com.
SONORA JOE’S ▪ 209-533-4455
Images of Ireland by Patrick Michael Karnahan, Saturday, Feb. 11-Tuesday, March 28. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. 140 South Washington St., Sonora.
TURLOCK ART GALLERY ▪ 209-634-8911
Ongoing, “Rhett Regina Owings: Monterey Coast.” Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays. 132 S. Center St., Turlock.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
YOSEMITE MUSEUM GALLERY ▪ 209-372-0200
Through April 30, “Yosemite Renaissance 32.” 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. daily. 9037 Village Dr, Yosemite Valley.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons. No partner or experience necessary. Open to teens and older. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-634-8843 or 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Second Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free.
www.turlockukejamz.org.
“VALLEY GROWN” ▪ Through March 26
Exhibit featuring three artists with roots in the Central Valley, Jody Sears Barbuta, Alexander Cheves and John Karl Claes. $5.
“THE REBIRTH OF THE MUSE” ▪ Through April 23
Works by members of the Contemporary Humanitarian Artists Association in the lobby galleries. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday.
“THE TRUE STORY OF THE 3 LITTLE PIGS” ▪ Through March 25
LightBox Theatre Company production of the classic tale, this time from the perspective of the Big Bad Wolf. 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays. $8-$12.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
March 25, Abbey Road; March 30, Jill & The Giants; March 31, Neon Velvet; April 1, Cheeseballs; April 6, AC Myles; April 7, Metal Shop; April 8, Audioboxx. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
OAKDALE TESTICLE FESTIVAL ▪ March 27
The Cowboy Capital of the World celebrates its 36th annual event. 6-9 p.m. FES Hall, Oakdale. Price TBA. oakdaletesticlefestival.com.
WILDFLOWER DAY ▪ April 1
Pacheco State Park celebration. Explore tables by the California Native Plant Society, California Department of Fish and Wildlife and California State Parks. Arts and crafts for children. Bird walk at 9:30 a.m. Guided wildflower hikes begin at 10 a.m., filled on a first come, first served basis. Self-guided tours with a hike pamphlet available. $10 per vehicle. 209-826-1196.
FILM
INDIE MOVIE NIGHT ▪ April 13
“The Royal Tenenbaums” Sonoroa Opera Hall, 250 S Washington St. Beer and wine and a “Cocktail Royal” as well as popcorn. Doors 6 p.m., movie 7 p.m. $10.
FOOD & FUN
SIERRA RAILROAD DINNER TRAIN ▪ Ongoing
Sunset dinner and Wild West trains, Sunday brunch trains. Sierra Railroad Golden Sunset and Daylight Trains, 330 S. Sierra Ave., Oakdale. Call or check website for times and prices. 800-866-1690.
www.sierrarailroad.com.
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. first and third Sundays of month. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.
VFW DINNER ▪ Ongoing
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Ongoing
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Ongoing
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Ongoing
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Ongoing
5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.
MERCED CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Ongoing
Year-round. 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. 16th Street and Canal, Merced. 209-389-4175.
FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.
STEAK NIGHT ▪ Ongoing
Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.
KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.
TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Ongoing
Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011.
www.sirinc.org.
ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6. 209-853-2128
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perko’s, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-576-0279.
COLUMBIA FARMERS MARKET ▪ Ongoing
5 p.m. Thursdays. Main Street, Columbia State Historic Park. Free 209-499-8273.
BIKE CRAWL BENEFIT ▪ March 25
Fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity and Nurture in Nature camp for children with disabilities. Food and drink in downtown Modesto with concluding party at Sandude Brewery with live music and silent auction. 2-6 p.m. $55. www.stanislaushabitat.org.
SPRING PORTUGUESE BREAKFAST ▪ March 26
Modesto Portuguese Pentecost Association presents. 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m. California Ballroom, 432 6th St., Modesto. $5 children, $10 adults.
AG SCHOLARSHIP LUNCHEON ▪ March 30
Speaker Stanislaus County Supervisor Kristin Olsen on “How We Can Keep Ag in California.” The event support Oakdale’s agricultural heritage and youth scholarship funds. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110S Second Ave., Oakdale. $25; www.oakdalechamber.com/ag-lunch.
HUKILAU LUAU ▪ April 1
Hawaiian Luau, entertainment by the Tinder Fire Dancers, drawings sponsored by Presbyterian Women of Columbia's First Presbyterian "Church of the 49ers". 2 p.m. Faith Hall, Church of the 49ers, 11155 Jackson St., Columbia. $15 pre-sale, $17 at the door. 209-588-9876
AUXILIARY SPRING BRUNCH ▪ April 2
VFW Post 5059 event benefits the Veteran's National Home. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 1405 Linwood, Turlock. $10. 209-482-4836
WHISKERINO DINNER DANCE ▪ April 8
6 p.m. Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road, Angels Camp. $25.
ODDS & ENDS
RAILTOWN 1897 TRAIN RIDES ▪ Ongoing
Excursion rides on Saturdays and Sundays. South Fifth Avenue at Reservoir Road, Jamestown. $15 adults; $10 6-17; free under 6 and members. 209-984-3953. www.railtown1897.org.
CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing
Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.
www.cafvalleysquadron.org.
AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.
AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing
10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $12 adults; $8 seniors; $5 youths 6-17; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178.
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-606-7727.
SWEAT FITNESS ▪ Ongoing
Variety of fitness classes including senior classes and beginning line dancing. No registration or membership required. Monday-Friday; call for times. Centenary Methodist Church, 1911 Toyon Ave., Modesto. Donation. 209-988-5655.
www.centenarychurch.net.
TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing
For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Denny's, 1525 McHenry Ave. Modesto.
ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY MONTHLY MEETING ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.
THE JOB CIRCLE ▪ Ongoing
Modesto Sound offers audio technician training classes for those 13 and older. Work with musicians; hands-on learning live sound, recording bands, producing, mastering, electronics. Call or email for times. Modesto Sound, 110 Santa Barbara Ave., Modesto. $200 (scholarships available). 209-573-0533. studio@modestosound.org. www.modestosound.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.
YOUNG AT HEART EXERCISE ▪ Ongoing
The Healthy Aging Association offers group exercise classes for those 60 and older. Classes range from strength training, aerobics or tai chi. Call for information on class location and times. Healthy Aging Association, 121 Downey Ave., Suite 102, Modesto. Free. 209-523-2800.
TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing
Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.
SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA CAGE BIRD CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Third Sunday. 1 p.m. Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Suite B, Modesto.
BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.
MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing
Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.
WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing
Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.
GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.
CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.
KALEIDOSCOPE OF ORCHIDS ▪ April 1-2
Tropical Plant Society of Modesto annual show with exhibit, sale, demonstrations. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m Sunday. Stanislaus Union Elementary School, 1931 Kiernan Ave., Modesto. Free.
CALAVERAS CARES ▪ April 1
Information fair about community services in the area, kids' activities and art, live entertainment. Lunch for purchase. Noon. Native Sons of the Golden West Hall, 389 Main St., Murphys.
HEIRLOOM GARDENING ▪ April 1-22
Presentations by Riverbank Heirloom Garden Club on heirloom gardening, saving seeds. 2 p.m. April 1 at the Waterford Library; April 22 at the Salida Library.
MARIPOSA SPRING GARDEN TOUR ▪ April 1
Mariposa County Master Gardeners tour of five gardens in the Lake Don Pedro subdivision. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. $12 advance, $15 day of, http://cemariposa.ucanr.edu.
LA GRANGE RODEO ▪ April 1-2
Rodeo Dance April 1 8 p.m. at Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd, La Grange, $10. Rodeo begins at 8 a.m. April 2 at La Grange Rodeo Arena, 30433 Yosemite Blvd., $10-$15. 209-262-7719 or LaGrangeRodeoAssociation.com
STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪ April 8
Spinning, weaving, knitting, crocheting. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Clubhouse at Rambling Hills Estates, 23732 Parrotts Ferry Road, Columbia. 209-533-0593.
RIDE FOR THE HEROES ▪ April 9
Yearly motorcycle ride brings attention to fallen heroes and fight against veteran suicide. Meet 9 a.m. at VFW Post 5059, 1405 Linwood Drive, Turlock. Free.
DANCE CLUBS
MOOSE LODGE DANCE ▪ March 31
Country dance by DJ Joe Macias. 7:30 p.m. Moose Lodge, 821 5th St., Modesto. Open to members and nonmembers. 522-7239.
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Ongoing
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Ongoing
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Dance on Tuesdays, second Fridays. First-time guests are free. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 7-10 p.m. second Fridays. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $4 members, $6 nonmembers; night: $5 and $7. 209-534-7663.
MANTECA SENIOR DANCE ▪ Ongoing
Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Ongoing
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Ongoing
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-996-0844. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Ongoing
Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Ongoing
Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
TALENT
“FOOTLOOSE” AUDITIONS ▪ March 25-April 11
YES Company open auditions. March 25, noon, CSU Stanislaus Main Stage Theater, Turlock; March 29, 4:30 p.m. Johansen High School Theatre, Modesto; March 30, 6 p.m. Oakdale High School Theatre, Modesto; April 1,10:30 a.m. Downey High School Theatre in Modesto; April 5, 5 p.m. Modesto Junior College, Recital Hall, 435 College Ave., Modesto; April 11, 5 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. www.yescompany.org.
