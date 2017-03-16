Entertainment

March 16, 2017 8:49 AM

Viral videos: Adorable 4-year-old an honorary cop; man finds gator in garage

By Jim Silva

A 4-year-old Michigan girl is battling a rare disease. Someday she wants to battle the bad guys.

On Tuesday night the girl was sworn in as an honorary police officer.

The adorable video of the girl being sworn in is the lead to today's viral videos.

 



