Life-size doll brings confusion, comedy to ballet troupe’s ‘Coppelia’

Ballet and comedy don’t always mix. But when the graceful lines of dance meet the broad strokes of slapstick, the result looks something like “Coppelia.”
Modesto’s Central West Ballet presents the 19th-century comic production March 24-25 at the Gallo Center for the Arts. This will be a return to the story for the company, which last produced the show 10 years ago. But Central West Artistic Director René Daveluy said the dance troupe has matured in the past decade and is able to present a richer version of the ballet today.
“The music is so rich, it could really be a score for a movie. And the show is incredibly rich, this is the best ballet for comedy and ballet,” Daveluy said. “And at Central West Ballet, we have really augmented the opportunities for slapstick comedy. It’s hilarious, but also very much action packed. There is not a dull moment; there’s one dance scene after another.”
Based on the stories “Der Sandmann (The Sandman)” and “Die Puppe (The Doll)” by Prussian writer E.T.A. Hoffmann, “Coppelia” tells the story of a young couple whose relationship is jeopardized by the appearance of a life-size doll. Hoffman’s work was the original inspiration for the story that would become “The Nutcracker” ballet.
Coppelia is the name of the mechanical doll, created by Doctor Coppelius, who catches the attention of Franz, much to the dismay of his fiancée, Swanhilde. Franz flirts with Coppelia, not realizing she isn’t real. Meanwhile, Doctor Coppelius is scheming to give his creation life.
“The whole ballet revolves around the fascination with automatons in the 19th century,” Daveluy said. “People were fascinated by these mechanical and clockwork dolls. It was kind of a way to start thinking about, ‘Can we become immortal?’ There’s something very magical about it.”
Despite its somewhat existential topic, the show is handled with a light touch that emphasizes the humor of the situation. Daveluy said the revamped and rechoreographed ballet will showcase the full company, as well as about 16 dancers from the Central West Academy and Central West Ballet II. Students from the academy, which began in late 2013, have had the opportunity to perform in several of the company’s productions, including the annual production of “The Nutcracker.” About 50 dancers will be on stage for “Coppelia.”
“The academy is really making it possible for us to train them not only in studio with technique, but taking that technique from studio and the classes and bringing them to real-world situations where we have to make it into an art form on stage,” he said. “We always try to find a way to include them so they can learn the craft.”
Central West Ballet continues its partnership with the Grand Theatre in Tracy for the show. “Coppelia” will open there March 18-19, and then play in Modesto the following weekend. A different company dancer will take on the lead role of Swanhilde in each show. They will be principal dancers Sarah Weaver, Noelle Im, Elisabeth Champion and Nicole Firpo, respectively. The show also will be the first production for the company’s 30th-anniversary season.
“It is a joyous, dynamic show. I think Central West Ballet really excels at this kind of romantic, lyrical, lighthearted type of story ballet. They’ve always been very good and very sharp at entertaining audiences,” Daveluy said. “It’s a perfect fit for this company.”
Marijke Rowland: 209-578-2284, @marijkerowland
Central West Ballet’s ‘Coppelia’
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25
WHERE: Foster Theater, Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $25-$35
CALL: 209- 338-2100
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
