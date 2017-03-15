Folk music at Turlock Concert series

A trio of siblings will bring its folk/pop sounds to the Turlock Concert Association this weekend.
Derik Nelson & Family, featuring siblings Derik, Riana and Dalten, have been performing together since childhood. The group has more than 3 million views on YouTube. Derik Nelson also appeared as a lead guitarist on the Fox show “Glee.” The band performs pop with three-part vocal harmonies.
Show starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Turlock Community Theatre. Tickets are $25 general, $15 students. For more information, call 209-634-0788 or 209-667-5874 or visit www.turlockconcert.org.
Genticorum at Sunday Afternoons at CBS
The Sunday Afternoons at CBS series concludes its 25th-anniversary season with the Québécois musical trio Genticorum.
The international music group returns to the series after appearing in Modesto in 2008. Genticorum plays a mix of folk, Celtic and world music. It plays festivals and shows across the United States, Canada and Europe.
The concert is at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Congregation Beth Shalom in Modesto. Tickets are $25 general, $20 seniors/students, $10 children. For more information, call 209-571-6060 or visit www.sundaysatcbs.com.
Yosemite Renaissance Exhibit
A handful of Central Valley and foothills artists have been recognized in the 32nd annual Yosemite Renaissance Exhibition.
The annual art exhibit features works celebrating Yosemite National Park and will be featured in a special display at the park’s Yosemite Museum Gallery through April 30. More than 800 entries were received and 61 artists chosen to be part of the exhibition.
The area participants selected were Modesto artists Chella Gonsalves and Anthony Pooler, Turlock artist Marilyn Wear, Merced artist Linda Abbot and Sonora artist Michael Severin. Gonsalves also earned a first place in the painting and fiber and photography categories. Abbott received an honorable mention.
The exhibit will tour and go on display at the Carnegie Arts Center in Turlock Aug. 2 to Oct. 8. For more information, visit www.yosemiterenaissance.org.
The Physics Show
Modesto Area Partners in Science invites the public to the free event “The Physics Show” on Friday, March 17.
The show features Frank Cascarano and David Marasco, physics professors at Foothill College, performing a series of educational and entertaining physics demonstrations. The free MAPS event is intended for all ages and sponsored by the Associated Students of Modesto Junior College and the Modesto Junior College Foundation.
Show is at 7:30 p.m. at the State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto. For more information, visit http://maps.events.mjc.edu.
Music at the GMC
The Music at the GMC series brings in Strings Attached on Saturday, March 18.
The duo features classically trained pianist Chase Loeb and cellist Carol Ann Loeb. They play a blend of classical, modern, jazz, pop and their own compositions.
Show is at 7:30 p.m. at the Gottschalk Music Center recital hall, 1502 E St. in Modesto. Tickets are $15 general, free kids 12 and under. For more information, call 209-543-5306 or visit www.modestounplugged.com.
VMI Rocks the Gallo Center
The Valley Music Institute brings student bands to rock at downtown Modesto’s Gallo Center for the Arts.
The VMI Rocks show will feature 28 student bands. Bands will play from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 19. Valley Music Institute works with student musicians and places them in bands to rehearse, record, make videos and play shows. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 209-543-2066 or visit www.vmirocks.com.
