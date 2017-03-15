Entertainment

March 15, 2017 3:18 PM

6 Things To Do This Week

Lucky Fest

Get your Irish on at the annual outdoor party Lucky Fest. The St. Patrick’s Day-themed event brings custom-made pubs, live music, party games and more under a 10,000-square-foot big-top tent. The one-day event creates 25 themed pub areas, everything from a re-created Guinness brewery to fictional Paddy Wagon and more. The festivities will include five stages for live music and five dance clubs.

WHEN: 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday, March 17

WHERE: Modesto Centre Plaza parking lot, 1000 L St, Modesto

TICKETS: $12 advance, $20 gate; $20 advance VIP, $30 gate VIP

ONLINE: www.luckyfestmodesto.com

Modesto Community Concert Association

The Modesto Community Concert Association brings in New York singer-songwriter Matt Beilis for its next show. Beilis gave up a career on Wall Street to pursue music. Since then, the piano-based pop performer has caught the ear of Ryan Seacrest, who premiered his song “Dial-Tone” on his website. Beilis plays his own works, as well as pop song covers from nearly every decade spanning the Beatles, John Legend, Adele and more.

WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19

WHERE: Rogers Theater, Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $15-$30

CALL: 209-338-2100

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Camellia Show

The Camellia Society of Modesto presents its 56th annual Modesto Camellia Show. The free event marks the only weekend of the year that the E. & J. Gallo Winery grounds are open to the public. Guests can enjoy the some 1,000 camellia plants in the Gallo camellia gardens and view the plants competing in the American Camellia Society-sanctioned show. More than 200 camellia plants of various sizes also will be for sale.

WHEN: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, March 18, and 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, March 19

WHERE: E. & J. Gallo Winery grounds, 600 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto

ADMISSION: Free

CALL: 209-576-0831

ONLINE: www.camelliasocietyofmodesto.org

John Caponera

Comedian and actor John Caponera presents a “A St. Patrick’s Laugh Night” in Turlock. Caponera was the star of the ’90s NBC sitcom “The Good Life” and has appeared on “The Tonight Show.” Besides performing in Turlock, Caponera also will be casting for his independent comedy “Murphy’s Forgettable Day.” The project will be shot in Modesto, Turlock, Hilmar and Merced this fall. A portion of his show proceeds will go to The Salvation Army. A limited number of free tickets are available to those who email adifilmspro@gmail.com.

WHEN: Casting call 1-5 p.m.; show 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 17

WHERE: Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive

TICKETS: Casting free; show $9-$19

CALL: 209-668-1169

ONLINE: turlocktheatre.org

LightBox Theatre Company

Don’t huff and puff, because Turlock’s LightBox Theatre Company is back with a new children’s play this month. The new children’s theater company is presenting “The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs!” The musical is based on a parody of the classic children’s fable. The show is directed and designed by LightBox Theatre Company co-founders Stefani Tsai and Eric Broadwater, respectively. The show features local actors and recent California State University, Stanislaus, graduates.

WHEN: Opens 7 p.m. Friday, March 17; runs 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday through March 26

WHERE: Carnegie Arts Center, Loft Theatre, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock

TICKETS: $12 general, $10 members, $8 youths/students

CALL: 209-417-6643

ONLINE: www.lightboxforyouth.org

Murphys Irish Days

Celebrate the 25th annual Murphys Irish Day. The Murphys Business Association event brings thousands into the foothills city to celebrate its Celtic heritage. The day includes a parade down Main Street at 11 a.m. The street fair will have more than 130 vendors selling fine arts, homemade crafts, baked goods and more. Live entertainment on two stages including groups Sequoia, Magnolia Rhythm Trio, Grover Anderson and Plan B.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 18

WHERE: Main Street, Murphys

TICKETS: Free

ONLINE: www.visitmurphys.com

-Marijke Rowland

