6 Things To Do This Week

Lucky Fest
Get your Irish on at the annual outdoor party Lucky Fest. The St. Patrick’s Day-themed event brings custom-made pubs, live music, party games and more under a 10,000-square-foot big-top tent. The one-day event creates 25 themed pub areas, everything from a re-created Guinness brewery to fictional Paddy Wagon and more. The festivities will include five stages for live music and five dance clubs.
WHEN: 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday, March 17
WHERE: Modesto Centre Plaza parking lot, 1000 L St, Modesto
TICKETS: $12 advance, $20 gate; $20 advance VIP, $30 gate VIP
ONLINE: www.luckyfestmodesto.com
Modesto Community Concert Association
The Modesto Community Concert Association brings in New York singer-songwriter Matt Beilis for its next show. Beilis gave up a career on Wall Street to pursue music. Since then, the piano-based pop performer has caught the ear of Ryan Seacrest, who premiered his song “Dial-Tone” on his website. Beilis plays his own works, as well as pop song covers from nearly every decade spanning the Beatles, John Legend, Adele and more.
WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19
WHERE: Rogers Theater, Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $15-$30
CALL: 209-338-2100
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Camellia Show
The Camellia Society of Modesto presents its 56th annual Modesto Camellia Show. The free event marks the only weekend of the year that the E. & J. Gallo Winery grounds are open to the public. Guests can enjoy the some 1,000 camellia plants in the Gallo camellia gardens and view the plants competing in the American Camellia Society-sanctioned show. More than 200 camellia plants of various sizes also will be for sale.
WHEN: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, March 18, and 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, March 19
WHERE: E. & J. Gallo Winery grounds, 600 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
CALL: 209-576-0831
ONLINE: www.camelliasocietyofmodesto.org
John Caponera
Comedian and actor John Caponera presents a “A St. Patrick’s Laugh Night” in Turlock. Caponera was the star of the ’90s NBC sitcom “The Good Life” and has appeared on “The Tonight Show.” Besides performing in Turlock, Caponera also will be casting for his independent comedy “Murphy’s Forgettable Day.” The project will be shot in Modesto, Turlock, Hilmar and Merced this fall. A portion of his show proceeds will go to The Salvation Army. A limited number of free tickets are available to those who email adifilmspro@gmail.com.
WHEN: Casting call 1-5 p.m.; show 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 17
WHERE: Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive
TICKETS: Casting free; show $9-$19
CALL: 209-668-1169
ONLINE: turlocktheatre.org
LightBox Theatre Company
Don’t huff and puff, because Turlock’s LightBox Theatre Company is back with a new children’s play this month. The new children’s theater company is presenting “The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs!” The musical is based on a parody of the classic children’s fable. The show is directed and designed by LightBox Theatre Company co-founders Stefani Tsai and Eric Broadwater, respectively. The show features local actors and recent California State University, Stanislaus, graduates.
WHEN: Opens 7 p.m. Friday, March 17; runs 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday through March 26
WHERE: Carnegie Arts Center, Loft Theatre, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock
TICKETS: $12 general, $10 members, $8 youths/students
CALL: 209-417-6643
ONLINE: www.lightboxforyouth.org
Murphys Irish Days
Celebrate the 25th annual Murphys Irish Day. The Murphys Business Association event brings thousands into the foothills city to celebrate its Celtic heritage. The day includes a parade down Main Street at 11 a.m. The street fair will have more than 130 vendors selling fine arts, homemade crafts, baked goods and more. Live entertainment on two stages including groups Sequoia, Magnolia Rhythm Trio, Grover Anderson and Plan B.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 18
WHERE: Main Street, Murphys
TICKETS: Free
ONLINE: www.visitmurphys.com
-Marijke Rowland
