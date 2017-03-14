Viral videos: 'The Bachelor' finale; dog breaks out of crate

Well ... that was awkward.
Nick Viall proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi in the finale of the latest season of "The Bachelor."
But things got a little uncomfortable on the "After the Final Rose" show.
The video report leads today's viral videos.
March 14, 2017 10:44 AM
Well ... that was awkward.
Nick Viall proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi in the finale of the latest season of "The Bachelor."
But things got a little uncomfortable on the "After the Final Rose" show.
The video report leads today's viral videos.
Comments