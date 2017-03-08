Toby Keith, more to play Ironstone

Country superstar Toby Keith has been added to Ironstone Amphitheatre summer concert season.
The hitmaker behind “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue,” “Beer for my Horses” and “Red Solo Cup” will play the foothills outdoor amphitheater June 9. Special guests for the show have yet to be announced. Ticket sales start at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 9. Ticket prices will range from $55 for lawn seats to $115-$400 for reserved/VIP seats.
Richter Entertainment Group has already announced summer shows by John Mellencamp and Emmylou Harris for June 17, Moody Blues for June 18, and Steve Miller and Peter Frampton Aug. 13. For more information, call 800-745-3000 or visit www.ironstoneamphitheatre.net.
MJC Guitar Faculty Recital
Modesto Junior College presents a Guitar Faculty Recital on Wednesday, March 15.
The concert features director of MJC guitar studies David D. Chapman as well as guitar instructors Travis Silvers, Guy Powell and Mike Silva, with special guest Mark Dávila, music director at Grace Davis High School. Proceeds from the concert go toward funding the Guitarraganza Central Valley Guitar Festival scheduled for Oct. 16-20.
Show starts at 7 p.m. at the Music Recital Hall on the MJC East Campus. Tickets are $10 general, $5 for students/seniors. For more information, call 209-575-6776 or visit www.mjc.tix.com.
MJC Positive People Speaker Series
Motivational speaker Tamara Mena is the next presenter for Modesto Junior College’s Positive People Speaker Series.
Mena is an international motivational speaker, model, host, spokesperson and ambassador. Born and raised in Mexico, she immigrated to the United States at the age of 13. At age 19, she suffered a car accident that left her paralyzed from the mid-chest down. Mena attended California State University, Stanislaus, where she majored in communications studies and graduated with highest honors.
The free speaker series, offered by the MJC Office of Campus Life and Student Learning, features local community members who have overcome challenges and obstacles to achieve their goals. The community is invited to hear the stories of inspiration and motivation.
The presentation will be 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16, in the Mary Stuart Rogers Student Learning Center on MJC West Campus. For more information visit 209-575-6700.
‘Into the Woods’
The Downey High Performing Arts Department presents the Stephen Sondheim musical “Into the Woods.”
The Broadway show combines characters from several popular fairy tales including “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Cinderella,” “Jack and the Beanstalk” and “Rapunzel.”
The Downey show will include a live pit orchestra. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 10-11 and March 17-18; and 2 p.m. March 19. Tickets are $10 general, $8 student/senior. For more information visit www.showtix4u.com.
