6 Things To Do This Week

Sonora Celtic Faire
Polish up that armor and grab some mead: The Sonora Celtic Faire returns. The 31st annual celebration of the cultures of Ireland, Scotland, Cornwall, Wales and all things Celtic features live music, living history re-enactors, gathering of the clans, and the Ultimate Jousting Championships featuring knights on horses using solid lances for full-contact competition. Musical acts include Celtica, Wicked Tinkers and more.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 10-11; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, March 12; Knights of Mayhem Ceili 7-10 p.m. Saturday, March 10
WHERE: Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora
TICKETS: $20-$25 general presale, $25-$30 general gate; child/senior/military discounts and multi-day passes available
CALL: 800-446-1333
ONLINE: www.sonoracelticfaire.com
Ernie Bucio Scholarship Fundraiser
The annual, all-day Ernie Bucio Scholarship Fundraiser returns with added poignancy. The event raises money for a music scholarship in Ernie Bucio’s name at Modesto Junior College. Bucio was a prolific performer and music educator before his death in 2011. Bands he played with or led will take part. The show also will honor and celebrate the life of the late Evin Yadegar, who was co-owner of the Barkin’ Dog, which has been home to the fundraiser since it started.
WHEN: Noon-9 p.m. Sunday, March 12
WHERE: Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto
TICKETS: Free, donations accepted
CALL: 209-222-7467
ONLINE: www.erniebucio.com
The Four Freshmen
Vocal quartet the Four Freshmen harks back to the sounds of the 1950s. The group, which has been touring with new members for the past 20 years, now includes Bob Ferreira, Curtis Calderon, Stein Malvey and Tommy Boynton. The men blend open-harmonic jazz arrangements with the big-band vocal group sounds. Hits include “It’s a Blue World,” “Day by Day,” “Poinciana,” and “I Remember You.”
WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12
WHERE: Rogers Theater, Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $19-$59
CALL: 209-338-2100
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Knights Ferry Civil War Days
Blue and gray will go to battle again for the annual Knights Ferry Civil War Days. The American Civil War Association of Northern and Central California event re-enacts Civil War combat and life. Participants wear period costume and use period equipment to set up authentic camps. Men, women and children take part in the elaborate re-enactment, which also includes gun battles and cannon explosions.
WHEN: Gates open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 11-12; battles throughout day
WHERE: Knights Ferry Covered Bridge, 17968 Covered Bridge Road
TICKETS: Free
CALL: 209-881-3517
ONLINE: www.acwa.org
One Night in Memphis
Spend “One Night in Memphis” in this concert tribute to Sun Records music icons Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley. The show was created and directed by John Mueller, known for the popular touring production “Winter Dance Party.” The live group will play hits from “Blue Suede Shoes” to “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Great Balls of Fire” to “Don’t Be Cruel” and more.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12
WHERE: Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive
TICKETS: $29-$40
CALL: 209-668-1169
ONLINE: turlocktheatre.org
James Faifua and the Jukes
Tuolumne County band James Faifua and the Jukes dedicate themselves to playing urban blues, mixed with jazz and fun. The five-man group is lead by Faifua on vocals and harmonica. He has played with Big Mama Thornton, Mississippi Johnny Waters, Francis Clay, Luther Tucker, Troyce Keyes and more. The band’s repertoire includes music by Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon, Sonny Boy Williamson and others.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11
WHERE: West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman
TICKETS: $16 general, $20 reserved
CALL: 209-862-4490
ONLINE: www.westsidetheatre.org
Marijke Rowland
Comments