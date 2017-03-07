Calendar: Events across the Modesto region

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? ▪ Friday, March 10-Sunday, March 12
Gallo Center Repertory Company production. 7:30 p.m. Foster Family Theater. $12-$25.
MSO: CH CH CH CHANGES ▪ Friday, March 10
Modesto Symphony Orchestre symphonic tribute to David Bowie. 8 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $37-$92.
CHRIS BOTTI ▪ Saturday, March 11
Trumpeter and composer 7:30 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $39-$89.
THE FOUR FRESHMEN ▪ Sunday, March 12
Vocal quartet. 2 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $19-$59
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST ▪ Monday, March 13
Davis High School drama department. 7 p.m. Foster Family Theater. $15-$25.
AN IRISH HOOLEY ▪ Saturday, March 18
Irish music, song, dance. 8 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $15-$35.
MATT BEILIS ▪ Sunday, March 19
Modesto Community Concert Association program. 3 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $15-$30.
ALTON BROWN LIVE ▪ Tuesday, March 21
Food Network star. 7:30 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $39-$79.
IN THE MOOD ▪ Thursday, March 23
Swing era show. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $27-$57.
THE MARVIN GAYE EXPERIENCE ▪ Friday, March 24
Tribute. 8 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $19-$59.
“COPPELIA” ▪ Friday, March 24-Saturday, March 25
Central West Ballet performance. 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Foster Family Theater. $25-$35.
GRAHAM NASH ▪ Saturday, March 25
Classic rock artist. 7:30 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $29-$69.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE BEGINNERS ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Lesson, play-along. First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St. at I Street. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
March 19, Natural Gas Jazz Band. 1 p.m. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12.
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland Ave., Modesto. Info: 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
JAMES FAIFUA AND THE JUKES ▪ Saturday, March 11
7 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $16 general, $20 reserved. www.westsidetheatre.org.
ONE NIGHT IN MEMPHIS ▪ Sunday, March 12
Concert tribute to legendary Sun Records recording artists Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E. Canal Drive. $15-$40. www.turlocktheatre.org.
ERNIE BUCIO SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER ▪ Sunday, March 12
Annual benefit concerts. Noon-9 p.m. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. Raises money for a music scholarship in Ernie Bucio’s name at Modesto Junior College. Free, donations accepted. erniebucio.com.
STAN STATE WIND ENSEMBLE CONCERT ▪ Thursday, March 16
7:30 p.m. Snider Recital Hall, California State University, Stanislaus, 1 University Circle, Turlock. 209-667-3958.
MESSIAEN QUARTET ▪ Tuesday, March 28
7:30 p.m. Snider Recital Hall, California State University, Stanislaus, 1 University Circle, Turlock. 209-667-3958.
CHORAL CONCERT ▪ Thursday, March 30
7:30 p.m. Snider Recital Hall, California State University, Stanislaus, 1 University Circle, Turlock. 209-667-3958.
ENNIO COMINETTI ▪ Friday, March 17
Downtown Music Series presents solo pipe organ recital featuring the compositions of J.S. Bach, Cesar Franck, Felix Mendelsohn, and Marco Enrico Bossi. 7:30 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St., Modesto. $10-$15. 209-522-9046.
MUSIC AT THE GMC: STRINGS ATTACHED ▪ Saturday, March 18
Cello and piano duet charged with a digital edge. 7:30 p.m. Gottschalk Music Center, recital hall, 1502 E St., Modesto. $15; free age 12 and under. 209-543-5306. www.modestounplugged.com.
SLINGSHOT& MR. SKINNY ▪ Saturday, March 18
Blues. 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show. The Portal, 1324 Coldwell Ave., Modesto. $5; bar proceeds benefit Hope Haven West. 209-402-7900.
DERIK NELSON & FAMILY ▪ Tuesday, March 21
Turlock Concert Association presents group singing three-part harmonies. 7 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E. Canal Drive. $25 for non-subscribers. www.turlockconcert.org/tickets.php
THE BLACK IRISH BAND ▪ Saturday, March 25
7 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $15 general, $18 reserved. www.westsidetheatre.org.
TOWER OF POWER ▪ Sunday, March 31
Classic rock band. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E. Canal Drive. $35-$59. www.turlocktheatre.org.
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “A UNITED KINGDOM” ▪ Friday, March 10-Thursday, March 23
In 1947, Seretse Khama, the King of Botswana, met Ruth Williams, a London office worker. They were a perfect match, yet their proposed marriage was challenged not only by their families but by the British and South African governments. $8-$10.
FILM: “REVOLUTION: NEW ART FOR A NEW WORLD” ▪ Through Sunday March 12
Celebrate and champion the role of artists in creating a better world. Several local human rights and arts organizations will have tables in the lobby for a reception March 8 starting at 6 p.m. and after-event at 8:30 p.m. $10. On March 12 film screens 2 p.m., $8.
FILM: “THE SENSE OF AN ENDING” ▪ Friday, March 17-Friday, March 24
Tony Webster (Jim Broadbent) is a retiree who leads a reclusive and quiet existence. $8-$10.
MAPS: “THE PHYSICS SHOW” ▪ Friday, March 17
Modesto Area Partners in Science present Frank Cascarano and David Marasco from Foothill College performing a series of attention-grabbing and educational physics demonstrations. 7:30 p.m. Free.
SCIENCE ON SCREEN ▪ Saturday, March 18
Reconstructing a Rabies Epidemic: Byte by Byte by Monica Borucki and Jonathan Allen from Lawrence Livermore Lab. Film screening of “Contagion.” 2:30 p.m. Free
FILM: “FUNNY GIRL” ▪ Sunday, March 19
Modesto Film Society presents Barbra Streisand classic. 2 p.m $8.
NEW YORK FILM CRITICS SERIES ▪ Wednesday, March 22
Sneak preview of “All Nighter” 10:30 p.m. $10.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“SISTER ACT” ▪ Through Sunday, April 9
Comedic musical. 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Wednesday and Sunday, and 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. Thursday. Sierra Repertory Theatre, East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way, Sonora $32-$37. 209-532-3120 or www.sierrarep.org.
“GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS” ▪ Through Sunday, March 12
Pulitzer-winning comedy by David Mamet about small-time, cutthroat real estate salesmen. 8 p.m. Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto. $10-$20.
“YERMA” ▪ Through Sunday, March 12
Story of a childless woman living in rural Spain whose desperate desire for a child leads to the unspeakable. 8 p.m. March 2-4, March 9-11; 2 p.m. March 5 and 12. Opening reception 7 p.m. March 2; panel discussion March 9. Studio Theatre, California State University, Stanislaus. $10. www.csustan.edu/theatre
“ONCE UPON A MATTRESS” ▪ Friday-Saturday, March 10-11
Modesto High School presents. 7:30 p.m. March 3-4 and March 10-11. Modesto High School Auditorium, 18 H St.
“INTO THE WOODS” ▪ Friday-Sunday, March 10-19
Downey High School theater arts program presents, accompanied by a live pit orchestra. 7 p.m. March 10-11, 17-18; 2 p.m March 19. Thomas Downey High School Auditorium, 1000 Coffee Road, Modesto. $8-$10. www.showtix4u.com
“KAMIKAZI FIREFLIES” ▪ Thursday, March 30-Saturday, April 1
Kamikaze Fireflies Rob Williams and Casey Martin perform mix of comedy and circus. 7 p.m. California State University, Stanislaus Mainstage Theatre, 1 University Circle, Turloc. $15-$17.
ART
ALOFT GALLERY ▪ 209-533-2781
Through March, Gary Johnson. Wednesdays-Sundays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 167 S. Washington St. Sonora.
ART SPACE ON MAIN ▪ 209-668-3958
Through Saturday, April 1, “Louisa Benhissen, Social Landscapes in California and Other Works”. 135 W. Main St., Turlock. www.csustan.edu/soa.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
March 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
BUILDING IMAGINATION CENTER ▪ 209-668-3958
Through Saturday, April 1, “Jessica Gomula-Kruzic: Complicit Participants”. 135 W. Main St., Turlock.
www.csustan.edu/soa.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
Through March 31, Joyce Compton with artist reception during the March 16 Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Thursday. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, STANISLAUS, ART GALLERY ▪ 209-668-3958
Through March 17, “Eric Broadwater: Occasional Designs”. 1 University Circle, Turlock.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
March 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St., Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org.
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
March 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
CHE’ROOT CIGAR LOUNGE ▪ 209-492-9141
March 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 915 10th St., Modesto.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
March 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m.
modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN TINKERTANK ▪ 209 661-9390
March 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1003 12th St., Modesto.
DOWNTOWN TURLOCK ▪ 209-632-5761
May 11, Aug. 10, Nov. 9, Evening art walks several arts venues and businesses. 6-9 p.m.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “A Record of Time – Clocks and Calendars.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
PEER RECOVERY ART PROJECT ▪ 209-581-1695
March 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 1222 J St., Modesto. www.peerrecoveryartproject.org.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
March 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto.
www.preservationcoffee.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
STANISLAUS COUNTY OFFICE OF EDUCATION ▪ 209-238-1337
Through March 30, Youth Arts Month. Stanislaus County Office of Education, 1100 H St., Modesto.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
March 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto. stillsmokingstore.tripod.com.
SONORA JOE’S ▪ 209-533-4455
Through March 28, images of Ireland by Patrick Michael Karnahan. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. 140 South Washington St., Sonora.
TURLOCK ART GALLERY ▪ 209-634-8911
Ongoing, “Rhett Regina Owings: Monterey Coast.” Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays. 132 S. Center St., Turlock.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
YOSEMITE MUSEUM GALLERY ▪ 209-372-0200
Through April 30, “Yosemite Renaissance 32.” 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. daily. 9037 Village Dr, Yosemite Valley.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons. No partner or experience necessary. Open to teens and older. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-634-8843 or 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Second Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free.
www.turlockukejamz.org.
“VALLEY GROWN” ▪ Through Sunday, March 26
Exhibit featuring three artists with roots in the Central Valley, Jody Sears Barbuta, Alexander Cheves and John Karl Claes. $5.
“THE REBIRTH OF THE MUSE” ▪ Through Sunday, April 23
Works by members of the Contemporary Humanitarian Artists Association in the lobby galleries. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday.
FAMILY FRIDAY – PUPPET PLAY ▪ Friday, March 10
Get creative and turn your favorite fairytale characters into puppets. Then start writing your own puppet show. And get ready to perform. 7-8:30 p.m. Free.
“THE TRUE STORY OF THE 3 LITTLE PIGS” ▪ Friday, March 17-Saturday, March 25
LightBox Theatre Company production of the classic tale, this time from the perspective of the Big Bad Wolf. 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays. $8-$12.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
March 10, Faithfully; March 11, Branded; March 16, Blue Collar Men; March 17, Black Irish Band; March 18, Busta Groove; March 23, Loose Cannonz; March 24, Satisfaction; March 25, Abbey Road; March 30, Jill & The Giants; March 31, Neon Velvet. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
COMEDY
H.O.S.T. HOUSE COMEDY NIGHT ▪ Friday, March 24
Don Friesen with Liz Grant. 8 p.m. Federated Church Fellowship Hall, 45 S. El Circulo, Patterson. $15 advance; $20 door. HostHouseComedyNight.com.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
SONORA CELTIC FAIRE ▪ Friday-Sunday, March 10-12
The fair marks its 31st year, celebrating the cultures of Ireland, Scotland, Cornwall, Wales and all Celtic nations. The event will feature jousting, live Celtic music, vendors and more. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. March 10; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 11; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 12. Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora. $12-$25. 209-532-8375. sonoracelticfaire.com.
KNIGHTS FERRY CIVIL WAR DAYS ▪ Saturday-Sunday, March 11-12
The Civil War comes alive in Knights Ferry thanks to the American Civil War Association. Experience how life was for soldiers, women and children. Times to be confirmed. Knights Ferry Covered Bridge, 17968 Covered Bridge Road. Free. www.acwa.org.
LUCKY FEST 2017 ▪ Friday, March 17
This annual pub crawl in downtown Modesto features 25 pop-up St. Patrick’s Day-themed pubs for one day only. Live music and more. Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. Gates open at 5 p.m. $12 advance; $20 at the door. luckyfestmodesto.com.
MURPHYS IRISH DAY ▪ Saturday, March 18
Thousands annually gather in the historic Gold Rush town to honor its Celtic heritage with booths, art, food, wine, music, dance, jugglers and more. A bagpipe-led parade begins at 11 a.m. with the festival running 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Main Street, Murphys. visitmurphys.com.
CAMELLIA SHOW ▪ Saturday-Sunday, March 18-19
The 56th annual event will show off award-winning camellias in the private Gallo Camellia Gardens, which feature 1,000 of the blooming plants over a 1-mile stroll. Rare camellia plants of various sizes will be for sale on the patio. 2-5 p.m. March 18; 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. March 19. E.&J. Gallo Winery administration building, 600 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.
MODESTO MARATHON EXPO ▪ Saturday, March 18
Golden Valley Fitness Centers expo with vendor booths, information and more. Open to the public as well as racers in the annual Surgical Artistry Modesto Marathon, which will be held Sunday, March 19. Expo is 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza, Harvest Hall, 1000 L St. Free. modestomarathon.com.
OAKDALE TESTICLE FESTIVAL ▪ Monday, March 27
The Cowboy Capital of the World celebrates its 36th annual event. 6-9 p.m. FES Hall, Oakdale. Price TBA. oakdaletesticlefestival.com.
FOOD & FUN
SIERRA RAILROAD DINNER TRAIN ▪ Ongoing
Sunset dinner and Wild West trains, Sunday brunch trains. Sierra Railroad Golden Sunset and Daylight Trains, 330 S. Sierra Ave., Oakdale. Call or check website for times and prices. 800-866-1690.
www.sierrarailroad.com.
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. first and third Sundays of month. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.
VFW DINNER ▪ Ongoing
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Ongoing
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Ongoing
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Ongoing
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Ongoing
Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.
MERCED CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Ongoing
Year-round. 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. 16th Street and Canal, Merced. 209-389-4175.
FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.
STEAK NIGHT ▪ Ongoing
Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.
KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.
TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Ongoing
Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011.
www.sirinc.org.
ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6. 209-853-2128
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perko’s, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-576-0279.
MODESTO FARMERS MARKET ▪ Ongoing
7 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street, between H and I streets. Free. 209-605-8536.
COLUMBIA FARMERS MARKET ▪ Ongoing
5 p.m. Thursdays. Main Street, Columbia State Historic Park. Free 209-499-8273.
AN EVENING IN MONGOLIA ▪ Saturday, March 11
Music, dinner and dance. 6 p.m The Portal, 1324 Coldwell Ave., Modesto. $35; bar proceeds benefit Hope Haven West. 209-402-7900.
SPRING TEA PARTY ▪ Saturday, March 18
Tea and tasty treats, music, door prizes and a short program highlighting the work of Bethany Christian Services. 2-4 p.m. First Christian Reformed Church, 305 W. Boesch Drive, Ripon.$15, call 209-599-2227.
GREAT VALLEY MUSEUM GALA ▪ Saturday, March 18
Night on the Savanna theme with hosted wine, beer, hors d’oeuvres reception followed by dinner. Silent auction. 5:30-9 p.m., Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave. $125. 209-575-6196 or www.mjc.edu/gvm.
CHILI COOK-OFF ▪ Saturday, March 18
Oakdale Chamber of Commerce event. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Bianchi Community Center 110 S Second Ave, Oakdale.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST ▪ Saturday, March 18
Annual Murphys Irish Days Pancake Breakfast. 8-10 a.m. First Congregational, United Church of Christ, Algiers and Church streets, Murphys. $8 adults, $5 age 10 and under.
SALVATION ARMY OMELET BRUNCH ▪ Tuesday, March 21
9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. St. Joseph's Church Father O'Hare Hall, 1813 Oakdale Ave., Modesto. $25.
BIKE CRAWL BENEFIT ▪ Saturday, March 25
Fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity and Nurture in Nature camp for children with disabilities. Food and drink in downtown Modesto wil concluding party at Sandud Brewery with live music and silent auction. 2-6 p.m. $55. www.stanislaushabitat.org.
AG SCHOLARSHIP LUNCHEON ▪ Thursday, March 30
Speaker Stanislaus County Supervisor Kristin Olsen on “How We Can Keep Ag in California.” The event support Oakdale’s agricultural heritage and youth scholarship funds. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110S Second Ave., Oakdale. $25; www.oakdalechamber.com/ag-lunch.
ODDS & ENDS
RAILTOWN 1897 TRAIN RIDES ▪ Ongoing
Excursion rides on Saturdays and Sundays. South Fifth Avenue at Reservoir Road, Jamestown. $15 adults; $10 6-17; free under 6 and members. 209-984-3953. www.railtown1897.org.
CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing
Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.
www.cafvalleysquadron.org.
AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.
AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing
10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $12 adults; $8 seniors; $5 youths 6-17; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178.
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-606-7727.
SWEAT FITNESS ▪ Ongoing
Variety of fitness classes including senior classes and beginning line dancing. No registration or membership required. Monday-Friday; call for times. Centenary Methodist Church, 1911 Toyon Ave., Modesto. Donation. 209-988-5655.
www.centenarychurch.net.
TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing
For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Denny's, 1525 McHenry Ave. Modesto.
ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY MONTHLY MEETING ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.
THE JOB CIRCLE ▪ Ongoing
Modesto Sound offers audio technician training classes for those 13 and older. Work with musicians; hands-on learning live sound, recording bands, producing, mastering, electronics. Call or email for times. Modesto Sound, 110 Santa Barbara Ave., Modesto. $200 (scholarships available). 209-573-0533. studio@modestosound.org. www.modestosound.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.
YOUNG AT HEART EXERCISE ▪ Ongoing
The Healthy Aging Association offers group exercise classes for those 60 and older. Classes range from strength training, aerobics or tai chi. Call for information on class location and times. Healthy Aging Association, 121 Downey Ave., Suite 102, Modesto. Free. 209-523-2800.
TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing
Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.
SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.
MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing
Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.
WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing
Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.
GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.
CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.
TEA & FASHION SHOW ▪ Saturday, March 11
Lunch, tea and dessert with fashion show, accessories boutique. Benefit for Modesto Gospel Mission’s Women’s New Life Program. 1 p.m. SOS Club, 819 Sunset Ave, Modesto. $35, www.EventBrite.com. 209-225-2908.
STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪ Saturday, March 11
10 a.m. Clubhouse at Rambling Hills Estates, 23732 Parrotts Ferry Road, Columbia. www.mlwsguild.org.
SECOND SATURDAY FREE HISTORY TALKS ▪ Saturday, March 11
Delores Miller will speak on the museum’s button display, and on button collecting. 2 p.m. McHenry Museum, 14th and I St., Modesto.
SPRING CRAFT FAIR ▪ Saturday, March 11
Creative Crafters Civitan Club presents Hand-made and recycled items, antiques, jewelry, food and more. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Howard Training Center, 1424 Stonum Road, Modesto. Free. 209-523-2027.
ROCK, GEM, AND FOSSIL SHOW ▪ Saturday-Sunday, March 11-12
Jewelry, beads, demonstrations, fossils, 43 dealers, rock sale, educational exhibits and activities, large children's area, more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. $6, free age 12 and under. www.turlockgemshow.com.
MOTHER LODE WEAVERS AND SPINNERS GUILD ▪ Tuesday, March 14
Bob and Judy Allen of Gilmore Looms will talk about small looms. 10 a.m. Clubhouse at Rambling Hills Estates, 23732 Parrotts Ferry Road, Columbia. www.mlwsguild.org.
ST. PATRICK'S DAY CELEBRATION ▪ Friday, March 17
Garden event with corned beef and cabbage dinner, live music, games. No-host bar 5:30 p.m., dinner 6:30 p.m. McHenry Mansion, 915 15th St., Modesto. $35, reserve by March 14 at 209-522-1739 or 209-549-0428
BOOK SIGNING AND SPEAKER ▪ Saturday, March 18
Leeann Jefferies, author of “The Bipolar Experience” signs her book and speak at National Alliance on Mental Illness. 5:30-6:30 p.m. College Avenue Congregational Church, 1341 College Ave., Modesto. 209-558-4555.
DANCE CLUBS
MOOSE LODGE DANCE ▪ Friday, March 31
Country dance by DJ Joe Macias. 7:30 p.m. Moose Lodge, 821 5th St., Modesto. Open to members and nonmembers. 522-7239.
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Ongoing
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Ongoing
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Dance on Tuesdays, second Fridays. First-time guests are free. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 7-10 p.m. second Fridays. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $4 members, $6 nonmembers; night: $5 and $7. 209-534-7663.
MANTECA SENIOR DANCE ▪ Ongoing
Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Ongoing
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Ongoing
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-996-0844. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Ongoing
Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Ongoing
Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
