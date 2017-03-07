This is Modesto Symphony Orchestra to David Bowie, the music is very different today

Ground control to Modesto Symphony Orchestra.
The music and legacy of David Bowie will be celebrated in a one-night show at the Gallo Center for the Arts on Friday, March 10. The show “Ch Ch Ch Changes – A Symphonic Tribute to the Music of David Bowie” will feature guest artists fronting the Modesto orchestra while playing a career-spanning retrospective of the late musician’s work.
Modesto Symphony Association Music Director Ryan Murray will conduct the show, with guest artists Kat Robichaud and Michael Carney providing vocals, Dan Kalisher on guitar, Mark McKee on keys, Kurtis Keber on bass and Kiel Feher on drums.
The show is part of the symphony’s ongoing pops series, which includes the popular season-opening Picnic at the Pops show each year. Murray said classical and pop music fans alike should enjoy the concert.
“We’ll be featuring the hits of David Bowie’s music from throughout his career. It will be mostly songs people will recognize,” he said. “The orchestra fills in via accompaniment that adds extra colors to the sound.”
Murray said the style of music Bowie, who died in January 2016 at age 69, created was unique and influenced artists across the spectrum. The show will include such hits as “Let’s Dance,” Ziggy Stardust,” “Fame,” Starman,” “Suffragette City” and “Space Oddity,” his extraterrestrial ode to Major Tom.
Bringing a symphony in adds layers to familiar songs, Murray said. He said while Bowie’s work is poppy and catchy, it is also complicated and symphonic.
“Anytime you have the weight of a symphonic orchestra playing music, it adds another level to it. There is a sustained sound that comes from the strings and it add beautiful notes underneath the vocals,” he said.
Unlike with classical work, Murray said as a conductor when interpreting pop music he tries to stay close to the original artist’s legacy. The symphony’s 75 to 85 musicians switch effortlessly from traditional to modern music, as well.
“Symphonic artists are so flexible, we have understood the importance of discovering new music. Jazz, rock, classical –they can pretty much do it all,” Murray said.
As for the Bowie concert, Murray promised it would be accessible to lifetime fans and new converts.
“I grew up in the ’80s, and remember ‘Labyrinth’ and hearing his music. I had a great time over the last couple of weeks getting familiar with charts, and I think I’m a bigger fan than I was before,” he said. “It’s going to be a really fun evening.”
Marijke Rowland: 209-578-2284, @marijkerowland
Ch Ch Ch Changes: A Symphonic Tribute to the music of David Bowie
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, March 10
WHERE: Rogers Theater, Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $37-$92
CALL: 209-338-2100
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
