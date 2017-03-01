Entertainment

March 1, 2017 10:26 AM

6 Things To Do This Week

‘My Son Pinocchio, Jr.’

The story of a little wooden puppet who yearns to become a real, live boy gets the musical treatment. YES KIDS presents a production of Disney’s “My Son Pinocchio, Jr.” The show is being produced by the younger arm of the Stanislaus County Office of Education and the Education Foundation of Stanislaus’ popular YES Company program. The show features 75 students in fourth through eighth grade from 44 schools.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, and 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 4-5

WHERE: Foster Theater, Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $12-$22

CALL: 209- 338-2100

ONLINE: www.yescompany.org

Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

Bluegrass artist and Modesto native Frank Solivan brings his band to Newman’s West Side Theatre, fresh off an appearance at the Grand Ole Opry. Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, nominated for best bluegrass album Grammy in 2015, have also won International Bluegrass Music Association’s Instrumental Group of the Year twice. Bandleader Solivan released the solo project “Family, Friends & Heroes” last year.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 4

WHERE: West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman

TICKETS: $17 general, $20 reserved

CALL: 209-862-4490

ONLINE: www.westsidetheatre.org

Dance conference

Modesto Junior College Department of Dance hosts the continuation of the American College Dance Association Conference. The event brings some 400 dancers from 30 colleges and universities to take part in classes and performances. The public is invited to watch the daily dance concerts.

WHEN: 10:45 a.m. and 7:15 p.m. Friday, March 3, and 7:15 p.m. Saturday, March 4

WHERE: Modesto Junior College, Auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts Center on East Campus, 435 College Ave.

TICKETS: $10 general, $5 student

CALL: 209-575-6550

ONLINE: www.mjc.edu

Choral Concert

Area church choirs are coming together for the 25th annual Ecumenical Choral Concert. The show is a long-running benefit for Habitat For Humanity of Stanislaus. Eight choirs will perform and conclude with more than 120 members singing together. The concert will be directed Kim Cornelius. Over the years, the benefit has raised over $150,000.

WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5

WHERE: First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St, Modesto

TICKETS: Free, offering taken for donations

CALL: 209-527-7354

ONLINE: www.facebook.com/H4HStanislaus

Young@Art

The Central California Art Association’s annual student exhibit Young@Art returns to the Mistlin Gallery. The show is open to all students, grades preschool through high school. The show will feature drawings, paintings, sculptures, photography, multimedia and more. The awards ceremony and artists reception will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25.

WHEN: Opens 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, March 7; runs 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays, and noon-4 p.m. Saturdays through March 25

WHERE: Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: Free

CALL: 209-529-3369

ONLINE: http://ccaagallery.org

Merced Art Hop fashion fundraiser

The Merced Art Hop presents the Epekel Fashion Plate Fashion Show Fundraiser. The local show will include the designers Bianchini_Toresani by Amy Bianchini, Drastique, Vintagesque Designs by Elizabeth Mayee, Eulalia Gamez (Lulu), Kimberly Zamora and Yovvany Ali. the show will include light appetizers, drinks and raffle prizes.

WHEN: 6:30-9 p.m. Saturday, March 4

WHERE: MAH Epekel Gallery 1733 Canal St., Merced

TICKETS: $15 general, $20 door, $50 VIP (includes drinks, VIP seating and gift bag)

CALL: 209-349-8682

ONLINE: www.mercedarthop.org

Marijke Rowland

