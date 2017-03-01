6 Things To Do This Week

‘My Son Pinocchio, Jr.’
The story of a little wooden puppet who yearns to become a real, live boy gets the musical treatment. YES KIDS presents a production of Disney’s “My Son Pinocchio, Jr.” The show is being produced by the younger arm of the Stanislaus County Office of Education and the Education Foundation of Stanislaus’ popular YES Company program. The show features 75 students in fourth through eighth grade from 44 schools.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, and 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 4-5
WHERE: Foster Theater, Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $12-$22
CALL: 209- 338-2100
ONLINE: www.yescompany.org
Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen
Bluegrass artist and Modesto native Frank Solivan brings his band to Newman’s West Side Theatre, fresh off an appearance at the Grand Ole Opry. Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, nominated for best bluegrass album Grammy in 2015, have also won International Bluegrass Music Association’s Instrumental Group of the Year twice. Bandleader Solivan released the solo project “Family, Friends & Heroes” last year.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 4
WHERE: West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman
TICKETS: $17 general, $20 reserved
CALL: 209-862-4490
ONLINE: www.westsidetheatre.org
Dance conference
Modesto Junior College Department of Dance hosts the continuation of the American College Dance Association Conference. The event brings some 400 dancers from 30 colleges and universities to take part in classes and performances. The public is invited to watch the daily dance concerts.
WHEN: 10:45 a.m. and 7:15 p.m. Friday, March 3, and 7:15 p.m. Saturday, March 4
WHERE: Modesto Junior College, Auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts Center on East Campus, 435 College Ave.
TICKETS: $10 general, $5 student
CALL: 209-575-6550
ONLINE: www.mjc.edu
Choral Concert
Area church choirs are coming together for the 25th annual Ecumenical Choral Concert. The show is a long-running benefit for Habitat For Humanity of Stanislaus. Eight choirs will perform and conclude with more than 120 members singing together. The concert will be directed Kim Cornelius. Over the years, the benefit has raised over $150,000.
WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5
WHERE: First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St, Modesto
TICKETS: Free, offering taken for donations
CALL: 209-527-7354
ONLINE: www.facebook.com/H4HStanislaus
Young@Art
The Central California Art Association’s annual student exhibit Young@Art returns to the Mistlin Gallery. The show is open to all students, grades preschool through high school. The show will feature drawings, paintings, sculptures, photography, multimedia and more. The awards ceremony and artists reception will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25.
WHEN: Opens 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, March 7; runs 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays, and noon-4 p.m. Saturdays through March 25
WHERE: Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: Free
CALL: 209-529-3369
ONLINE: http://ccaagallery.org
Merced Art Hop fashion fundraiser
The Merced Art Hop presents the Epekel Fashion Plate Fashion Show Fundraiser. The local show will include the designers Bianchini_Toresani by Amy Bianchini, Drastique, Vintagesque Designs by Elizabeth Mayee, Eulalia Gamez (Lulu), Kimberly Zamora and Yovvany Ali. the show will include light appetizers, drinks and raffle prizes.
WHEN: 6:30-9 p.m. Saturday, March 4
WHERE: MAH Epekel Gallery 1733 Canal St., Merced
TICKETS: $15 general, $20 door, $50 VIP (includes drinks, VIP seating and gift bag)
CALL: 209-349-8682
ONLINE: www.mercedarthop.org
Marijke Rowland
