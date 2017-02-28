David Bowie tribute and more across Modesto region

Ground control to Modesto Symphony Orchestra as it prepares for a special show honoring David Bowie.
The one-night-only symphonic tribute to Bowie will be Friday, March 10, at the Gallo Center for the Arts. The show will have Modesto Symphony Associate Conductor Ryan Murray leading the musical production “Ch Ch Ch Changes – A Symphonic Tribute to the Music of David Bowie.” The show includes vocalist Michael Carney, guitarist Dan Kalisher, keyboardist Mark McKee, bassist Kurtis Keber and drummer Kiel Feher.
The concert will include works from throughout Bowie’s career and is part of the symphony’s ongoing Pops Series. Tickets are $37-$92. For more information, call 209- 338-2100 or visit www.galloarts.org.
Call for Anti-Gang Art
The Gallo Center for the Arts is looking for anti-gang artwork from area students.
The pieces will be used in a lobby display in conjunction with the Gallo Center Repertory Company’s “Blood of an Angel” (“Sangre de un Angel”) show April 6-7. Students from across Stanislaus County can submit entries for the gang-prevention exhibit. The show will include paintings, drawings and photos.
Art submissions are due by Wednesday, March 22. For more information, contact Raul Garcia at 209-338-5020 or by email at rgarcia@galloarts.org.
Local artists in ‘Nasty Woman’ exhibit
Two Stanislaus County artists were displayed in a “Nasty Women” art exhibition in San Diego earlier this year.
The all-female art show was produced in response to the election and inauguration of Donald Trump and subsequent Women’s March on Washington, D.C. Oakdale artist Chloe Fonda and Modesto artist Judith Levi Wood both had mixed-media works. The show was held in late January.
‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’
Mark your calendars for the mature marital mayhem of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” on March 10-12 at the Gallo Center for the Arts.
The production of Edward Albee’s Tony-winning drama is being produced by the Gallo Center Repertory Company. The story of marital discord, secrets and gamesmanship is being directed by Gallo Center Rep Artistic Director Jim Johnson. For more information, call 209-338-2100 or visit www.galloarts.org.
