Oscar showdown: Moonlight versus La La Land. Which one is more deserving?

2:43 The Nine Trailer Pause

0:37 Car slams into house in Ceres

0:57 Hole found and sewer trunk fix underway

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam | Watch construction of tallest dam in the U.S. in the 1960s

2:02 Fatal officer-involved shooting

0:34 A view of Don Pedro Reservoir from property in La Grange

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:01 Residents discuss Highway 132 redesign at public forum

1:52 High above the flooding San Joaquin River on Feb. 15, 2017