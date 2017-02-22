The people we too often try to ignore become the stars of a new feature about Modesto

The glowing arch that welcomes all to Modesto promises four things: water, wealth, contentment and health. But for the denizens of the southern stretch of the street it watches over, for the most part, water is the only option within reach.
The lack of the other three – wealth, contentment and health – dominates acclaimed Bay Area photographer Katy Grannan’s debut film, “The Nine.” Billed as a nonfiction feature, the project follows some of the real-life inhabitants of Modesto’s South Ninth Street.
“The Nine,” named after the impoverished mile-long stretch of South Ninth dominated by low-rent motels and auto part shops, eschews the guidelines and structure of a traditional documentary. Instead it favors a more lingering and lyrical look at the lives of some of the largely transient and homeless women who live in the area.
Both raw and poetic, the film took more than four years to shoot as Grannan – whose portfolio includes portraits of President Barack Obama – traveled back-and-forth from her Berkeley home to Modesto. It had its world premiere last year at a film festival in Switzerland. Now the feature will have its hometown debut Wednesday at the State Theatre in Modesto.
Grannan, whose work has been featured in The New York Times and The New Yorker and been exhibited in the Guggenheim Museum, Whitney Museum of American Art, Metropolitan Museum of Art and San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, first became interested in the region about a decade ago. She was exploring a long-term photo project along Highway 99, the spine of the Central Valley.
But then, after a few years, she decided to focus on the people she had met and become close to on South Ninth. Around the same time one of Grannan’s close childhood friends, who was living on the streets of Boston, died. She saw her friend’s life reflected in the women in Modesto.
“When I met all the women on The Nine, I thought these women are Jane Does. But their stories are just as worthy as anyone else’s story. They are so utterly ignored and treated like garbage,” Grannan said in recent interview with The Modesto Bee. “There is a need that exists in our country, and certainly not just on Ninth Street. So much is broken.”
Still, Grannan said, “The Nine” is not meant as critique on the underside of Modesto – or a commentary on the city as a whole. She stressed that the film could be set in almost any mid-to-large metropolitan area in America.
“ ‘The Nine’ is in its own universe,” she said. “It didn’t matter, it could be Modesto, Fresno, Oklahoma City, Berkeley. It wasn’t an exposé on Modesto. This is a universe that is literally just a few blocks long, but is so cut off from everything around it. But in no way am I wagging my finger at the city, or at anyone in particular.”
Indeed “The Nine” is shot almost exclusively along South Ninth. Almost no footage of other parts of Modesto is shown on screen. The only shots elsewhere are long views of the vast pastoral expanses to the east and west of the city limits.
The film showcases a handful of women and men as they perform often mundane daily tasks – getting dressed, taking naps, eating dinner. It does not shy away from their more destructive activities, either – including drug use, prostitution and violence.
The real-life women – Kiki, Wanda, Ginger and Chastity – at the center of the film provide its dialogue and voice-overs. Kiki, listed as Artimese Fairley, is also given co-writing credits with Grannan.
“Kiki has lived on the street for many years and she has gone through unimaginable trauma,” Grannan said. “Yet she often has the personality of a young kid – she is sweet, she is silly. She will immediately pull herself out of a dark place and be bright again. I would say the surprising thing was how brave Kiki was in particular, she was so vulnerable and open.”
Scenes are often intimate and the subject’s musings introspective. Future dreams are shared as easily as past horrors. Interspersed with those scenes are glowing shots of the nature that still grows wild along Modesto’s jagged edges.
The Tuolumne River, which bisects the larger city from its southern border, plays as large a role in the projects as some of its human subjects. That juxtaposition was intentional.
“In (making the film) I asked myself how do you possibly make sense of there being so much suffering? It’s kind of overwhelming,” Grannan said. “In making it work I wanted to always recognize the beautiful details and gestures. The way the light looks or the fact that the river actually looks beautiful on a sunny day. These things were really important in order to recognize it’s not complete wallowing in misery. There are these moments that are kind of startling and lovely.”
For all its intense sorrow and beauty, “The Nine” is still a story being told by Grannan and Kiki. Some of the dialogue is natural, other parts rewritten and rerecorded later. The newscast depicting a pivotal scene, when a woman’s body is found in the Tuolumne River, is re-created with actors. Grannan said the local station would not grant use of its actual footage.
The film’s subjects were also compensated for their time. Grannan, who worked by herself or in a two-person crew with assistant director Hannah Hughes, began shooting in 2011. They would stay in town for a few days each during their nearly weekly visits for the next 4 1/2 years. A few Modesto businesses they frequented, including the Best Western, Deva’s Cafe and N’s Donuts, also get special thanks in the credits.
“It was important to me (to compensate) because it is such a desperate community and every day revolves around survival and figuring out how they will make enough money to pay the rent in these motel rooms, which are not cheap and highway robbery given their condition,” Grannan said. “I didn’t create strict boundaries. It’s hard to say no to people who are sleeping outside in the rain. It’s really hard to say no to people who have become dear friends.”
Money came in part from a grant and also from the sale of her own photography. Some payment still continues. She is also well-aware of criticism that the film might be taking advantage of its poor, often uneducated subjects.
“Why is it you are offended for people who aren’t offended themselves? Is it really about your discomfort in recognizing what exists right around the corner?” she asks. “The fact is, what’s the alternative? That we just aren’t aware of it. That these stories aren’t told? This is still an American story. It’s an invisible American experience.”
Grannan said she remains in touch with most of the people in the film, and last visited Modesto around the holidays. She attended Kiki’s wedding after filming was finished. Some of the feature’s stars will also be at the Modesto premiere, as will Grannan and the film’s producer, Marc Smolowitz, who will hold a question-and-answer session afterward.
In the end, Grannan said, she hopes people give the project a chance, not as a scolding look at any one area, but as a wider recognition of our shared humanity.
“I hope that it in some way it can shift the way people regard one another, including someone like Kiki. That just perhaps you might think twice,” she said. “What would you do given the circumstances? I hope they don’t forget. I hope that Kiki will linger in people’s minds for a long time.”
Marijke Rowland: 209-578-2284, @marijkerowland
‘The Nine’ Modesto premiere
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1
Where: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
Tickets: $10
Call: 209-527-4697
Online: www.thestate.org
