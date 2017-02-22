Region’s wine & beer tastings

What: Exploring Sonoma County
Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100
When: 2-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Feb. 24-26
Wines: Favorites from Sonoma Valley, Russian River, Alexander Valley and more will be featured.
Cost: $5
What: A Variety of Varietals
Where: Stewart & Jasper, McHenry Village, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 58, Modesto; 209-577-6887
When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
Wines: Frogs Leap Sauvignon Blanc, Custard Chardonnay, Robert Hall Merlot, St. Sophia Zinfandel, Heitz Cellar Cabernet will be poured.
Cost: $14
What: Premier White Flight
WHERE: Stewart & Jasper, Del Lago Plaza, 2985 Renzo Lane, Patterson; 209-895-9463
WHEN: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
Wines: Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc, Baker & Brain Grenache Blanc, Prescription Chardonnay, Custard Chardonnay, Papagni Muscat Canelli will be poured.
Cost: $12
What: Wines of Bordeaux France
Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100
When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 2
Wines: France’s premier wine region and home to cabernet sauvignon, merlot and Sauternes will be featured.
Cost: $10
