Calendar: Events across the Modesto region

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
SANDI PATTY ▪ Friday, Feb. 24
Contemporary Christian music star. 7:30 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $29-$49.
CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE: “RUMOURS” ▪ Saturday, Feb. 25
Note-for-note tribute performing Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” 8 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $29-$49.
CAFE MUSIQUE ▪ Sunday, Feb. 26
Modesto Community Concert Association presents Gypsy, swing, tango, folk group. 3 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $15-$30.
BYU INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCERS ▪ Wednesday, March 1
7 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $10-$20.
THE FIVE IRISH TENORS ▪ Thursday, March 2
7:30 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $19-$59.
“DISNEY’S MY SON PINOCCHIO, JR.” ▪ Friday-Sunday, March 3-5
Performed by YES Kidettes. 7:30 p.m. Friday; 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Foster Family Theater. $12-$22.
COLIN MOCHRIE & BRAD SHERWOOD ▪ Saturday, March 4
Comedians. 8 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $29-$74.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY-ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216.
UKULELE CLASS ▪ Ongoing
6 p.m. Wednesdays. First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St. at I Street, Modesto. 209-505-3216.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Sunday, March 19, Natural Gas Jazz Band. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12.
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
COLUMBIA JAZZ SERIES ▪ Through Sunday, April 16
March 3-4, “Legends of Jazz” Festival Weekend; April 16, Latin Jazz with Mario Flores Band and Johnny Valdes. Columbia Columbia College Dogwood Theater, 11600 Columbia College Drive, Sonora. $100 full season; $15-$25 individual. 209-559-0565.
GRATEFUL BAND ▪ Sunday, Feb. 26
Benefit for educating Kids In Nature. 1 p.m. Columbia Nursery, 22004 Parrots Ferry Road, Sonora. $15.
JAZZ FESTIVAL WEEKEND ▪ Friday-Saturday, March 3-4
Barbara Morrison, Lee Durley, Patrick Hogan. 7 p.m. March 3; 5 p.m. March 4. Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive, Sonora. $20. 209-588-5126.
FRANK SOLIVAN & DIRTY KITCHEN ▪ Saturday, March 4
8:15 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $17 general; $20 reserved. www.westsidetheatre.org.
MUSIC AT THE GMC: ARCHER & TRIPP ▪ Thursday, March 9
Samantha Archer and Jaron Tripp integrate unique instruments in “Acoustic Trance.” 7:30 p.m. Gottschalk Music Center, recital hall, 1502 E St., Modesto. $15; free age 12 and under. 209-543-5306. www.modestounplugged.com.
JAMES FAIFUA AND THE JUKES ▪ Saturday, March 11
7 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $16 general, $20 reserved.
www.westsidetheatre.org.
ERNIE BUCIO SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER ▪ Sunday, March 12
Annual benefit concert. Noon-9 p.m. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. Raises money for a music scholarship in Ernie Bucio’s name at Modesto Junior College. Free; donations accepted. erniebucio.com.
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO” ▪ Through Friday, Feb. 24
Nominated for an Academy Award for best documentary feature, based on the book author James Baldwin never finished. $8-$10.
RED CARPET PARTY ▪ Sunday, Feb. 26
Annual party, dinner and Oscars telecast screening. Doors 4:30 p.m. $20.
FILM: “THE NINE” ▪ Wednesday, March 1
With issues surrounding homelessness and transience plaguing cities across the U.S., it was Modesto that captured the attention of filmmaker Katy Grannan, who focuses her documentary on the city’s South Ninth Street. 7 p.m. $10.
“THE BODY POSITIVE: LEARNING HOW TO EMBRACE YOUR AUTHENTIC SELF” ▪ Thursday, March 2
The State partners with therapist, author and public speaker Signe Darpinian for life-affirming event. 6:30 p.m. $10.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“SISTER ACT” ▪ Through Sunday, April 9
Comedic musical. 7 p.m. Fridays; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Sundays; and 2 or 7 p.m. Thursdays. Sierra Repertory Theatre, East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way, Sonora $32-$37. 209-532-3120. www.sierrarep.org.
“GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS” ▪ Friday, Feb. 24-Sunday, March 12
Pulitzer-winning comedy by David Mamet about small-time, cutthroat real estate salesmen. 8 p.m. Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto. $10-$20.
“GYPSY” ▪ Through Sunday, Feb. 26
Classic musical. 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Playhouse Merced, 452 W. Main St., Merced. $10-$22. playhousemerced.com.
“SHINING CITY” ▪ Through Sunday, Feb. 26
Center Stage Conservatory kicks off its 2017 season with Tony Award-nominated play. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $10-$15. CSC Lower Level Studio, 948 11th St., Modesto. centerstagemodesto.com.
“YERMA” ▪ Thursday, March 2-Sunday, March 12
Story of a childless woman living in rural Spain whose desperate desire for a child leads to the unspeakable. 8 p.m. March 2-4, March 9-11; 2 p.m. March 5 and 12. Opening reception 7 p.m. March 2; panel discussion March 9. Studio Theatre, California State University, Stanislaus. $10. www.csustan.edu/theatre.
“INTO THE WOODS” ▪ Friday, March 10-Sunday, March 19
Downey High School theater arts program presents, accompanied by a live pit orchestra. 7 p.m. March 10-11, 17-18; 2 p.m March 19. Thomas Downey High School Auditorium, 1000 Coffee Road, Modesto. $8-$10. www.showtix4u.com
ART
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
March 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
BUILDING IMAGINATION CENTER ▪ 209-668-3958
Through Saturday, Feb. 25, “Instinct/Extinct: The Great Pacific Flyway” with Valerie Constantino, Glenda Drew and Ann Savageau. 135 W. Main St., Turlock.
www.csustan.edu/soa.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
Through February, Amie Postma; March 1-31, Joyce Compton with artist reception during the March 16 Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Thursday. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through Tuesday, Feb. 28, “Foto Modesto.” March 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St., Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org.
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
March 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
CHE’ROOT CIGAR LOUNGE ▪ 209-492-9141
March 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 915 10th St., Modesto.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
March 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m.
modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN TINKERTANK ▪ 209 661-9390
March 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1003 12th St., Modesto.
DOWNTOWN TURLOCK ▪ 209-632-5761
Thursdays: May 11, Aug. 10, Nov. 9, evening art walks, several arts venues and businesses. 6-9 p.m.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “From Head to Toe” featuring vintage hats and shoes. Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
PEER RECOVERY ART PROJECT ▪ 209-581-1695
March 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 1222 J St., Modesto. www.peerrecoveryartproject.org.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
March 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto.
www.preservationcoffee.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
STANISLAUS COUNTY OFFICE OF EDUCATION ▪ 209-238-1337
March 1-30, Youth Arts Month. Stanislaus County Office of Education, 1100 H St., Modesto.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
March 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto. stillsmokingstore.tripod.com.
SONORA JOE’S ▪ 209-533-4455
“Images of Ireland” by Patrick Michael Karnahan, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. through Tuesday, March 28. 140 S. Washington St., Sonora.
TURLOCK ART GALLERY ▪ 209-634-8911
Ongoing, “Rhett Regina Owings: Monterey Coast.” Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays. 132 S. Center St., Turlock.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons. No partner or experience necessary. Open to teens and older. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-634-8843 or 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Second Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free.
www.turlockukejamz.org.
“VALLEY GROWN” ▪ Through Sunday, March 26
Exhibit featuring three artists with roots in the Central Valley, Jody Sears Barbuta, Alexander Cheves and John Karl Claes. $5.
“THE REBIRTH OF THE MUSE” ▪ Through Sunday, April 23
Works by members of the Contemporary Humanitarian Artists Association in the lobby galleries. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday.
POETRY ON SUNDAY ▪ Sunday, Feb. 26
Four regional poets present readings of original work, followed by an open-mike session. Hosted by the Modesto-Stanislaus Poetry Center. 2-3 p.m.
CENTRAL WEST BALLET: TELLING STORIES IN DANCE ▪ Thursday, March 2
Artistic Director René Daveluy brings dancers from Central West Ballet’s upcoming production of “Coppelia” to discuss and showcase the integral relationship between storytelling and the art of dance. 7:30-9 p.m. $5 general; free for CAC members, students and children.
SUNDAY ARTS LECTURE – “AMERICA AS OPERA” ▪ Sunday, March 5
Townsend Opera General Director Matthew Buckman talks about the growing influence of American opera and the upcoming opera “Of Mice and Men,” based on the famous Steinbeck novel. 2-4:30 p.m.
STAN STATE JAZZ ENSEMBLE WITH PITMAN AND TURLOCK HIGH ▪ Tuesday, March 7
Students from CSU Stanislaus, Pitman and Turlock high schools play a variety of original and traditional compositions. 7:30-9 p.m. $10; CAC members $5; students $5.
FAMILY FRIDAY – PUPPET PLAY ▪ Friday, March 10
Get creative and turn your favorite fairytale characters into puppets. Then start writing your own puppet show. And get ready to perform. 7-8:30 p.m. Free.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Friday, Feb. 24, Chains Required; Saturday, Feb. 25, Spazmatics. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
COMEDY
H.O.S.T. HOUSE COMEDY NIGHT ▪ Friday, Feb. 24
Maureen Langan with Ellis Rodriguez. Recommended for age 18 and over. 8 p.m. Federated Church Fellowship Hall, 45 S. El Circulo, Patterson. $15 advance; $20 door.
HostHouseComedyNight.com.
HA-SAUCE DELIGHT COLLEGE COMEDY NIGHT ▪ Wednesday, March 1
Felicia Aleman and Connor Martin, Chris Riggins, hosted by A.J. DeMello. 9 p.m. Pizza Factory, 1050 W. Monte Vista Ave., Turlock. Free.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
RIPON ALMOND BLOSSOM FESTIVAL ▪ Friday-Sunday, Feb. 24-26
The 55th annual fest heralds the spring blossoms with food, a carnival, parade, art exhibits and more. The parade will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in downtown Ripon. The festival is noon to 9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m Saturday; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at Mistlin Sports Park, 1201 River Road, Ripon. Free. Pancake breakfast is 6 a.m. Saturday at the Grange Hall, 827 Ripona Ave., $5-$7.50. riponchamber.org.
MOTOWN BOOGIE HIP-HOP FESTIVAL ▪ Saturday, Feb. 25
Family event with break dance competitions, Urban Art Show, B-Boy guest dancers performance with professional dancer Ivan “Urban Action Figure” Manriquez and D.J. Hocus Manriquez. Noon-6 p.m. Maddux Youth Center, 615 Sierra Drive, Modesto. $5; free age 5 and under. 209-341-2951.
MARDI GRAS 2017 ▪ Saturday, Feb. 25
The annual street party outside Tresetti’s World Caffe returns, celebrating with old-school New Orleans style, plenty of Bourbon Street flavor, live entertainment and, of course, plenty of beads. Doors open 6 p.m. 11th Street, between I and J streets., Modesto. $25 includes Cajun buffet dinner; tickets presale only at the restaurant.
SONORA CELTIC FAIRE ▪ Friday-Sunday, March 10-12
The fair marks its 31st year, celebrating the cultures of Ireland, Scotland, Cornwall, Wales and all Celtic nations. The event will feature jousting, live Celtic music, vendors and more. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. March 10; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 11; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 12. Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora. $12-$25. 209-532-8375. sonoracelticfaire.com.
KNIGHTS FERRY CIVIL WAR DAYS ▪ Saturday-Sunday, March 11-12
The Civil War comes alive in Knights Ferry thanks to the American Civil War Association. Experience how life was for soldiers, women and children. Times to be confirmed. Knights Ferry Covered Bridge, 17968 Covered Bridge Road. Free. www.acwa.org.
FOOD & FUN
SIERRA RAILROAD DINNER TRAIN ▪ Ongoing
Sunset dinner and Wild West trains, Sunday brunch trains. Sierra Railroad Golden Sunset and Daylight Trains, 330 S. Sierra Ave., Oakdale. Call or check website for times and prices. 800-866-1690.
www.sierrarailroad.com.
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. first and third Sundays of month. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.
VFW DINNER ▪ Ongoing
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Ongoing
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Ongoing
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Ongoing
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Ongoing
Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.
MERCED CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Ongoing
Year-round. 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. 16th Street and Canal, Merced. 209-389-4175.
FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.
STEAK NIGHT ▪ Ongoing
Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.
KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.
TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Ongoing
Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011.
www.sirinc.org.
ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6. 209-853-2128
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perko’s, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-576-0279.
MODESTO FARMERS MARKET ▪ Ongoing
7 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street, between H and I streets. Free. 209-605-8536.
COLUMBIA FARMERS MARKET ▪ Ongoing
5 p.m. Thursdays. Main Street, Columbia State Historic Park. Free 209-499-8273.
AEBLESKIVER BREAKFAST ▪ Saturday, March 4
Ceres Chapter OES #297 presents. 8-11 a.m. Masonic Family Center, 2904 Third St., Ceres. $8 adults; $5 age 10 and under. 209-450-1517.
MURDER MYSTERY SPEAKEASY SOIREE ▪ Saturday, March 4
No-host bar, jazz music, live mystery performance, buffet dinner. 6-10 p.m. Hotel at Black Oak Casino Resort. $50. 209-984-5217.
AN EVENING IN MONGOLIA ▪ Saturday, March 11
Music, dinner and dance. 6 p.m The Portal, 1324 Coldwell Ave., Modesto. $35; bar proceeds benefit Hope Haven West. 209-402-7900.
ODDS & ENDS
RAILTOWN 1897 TRAIN RIDES ▪ Ongoing
Excursion rides on Saturdays and Sundays. South Fifth Avenue at Reservoir Road, Jamestown. $15 adults; $10 6-17; free under 6 and members. 209-984-3953. www.railtown1897.org.
CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing
Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.
www.cafvalleysquadron.org.
AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.
AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing
10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $12 adults; $8 seniors; $5 youths 6-17; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178.
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-606-7727.
SWEAT FITNESS ▪ Ongoing
Variety of fitness classes including senior classes and beginning line dancing. No registration or membership required. Monday-Friday; call for times. Centenary Methodist Church, 1911 Toyon Ave., Modesto. Donation. 209-988-5655.
www.centenarychurch.net.
TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing
For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY MONTHLY MEETING ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.
THE JOB CIRCLE ▪ Ongoing
Modesto Sound offers audio technician training classes for those 13 and older. Work with musicians; hands-on learning live sound, recording bands, producing, mastering, electronics. Call or email for times. Modesto Sound, 110 Santa Barbara Ave., Modesto. $200 (scholarships available). 209-573-0533.
studio@modestosound.org,
www.modestosound.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.
YOUNG AT HEART EXERCISE ▪ Ongoing
The Healthy Aging Association offers group exercise classes for those 60 and older. Classes range from strength training, aerobics or tai chi. Call for information on class location and times. Healthy Aging Association, 121 Downey Ave., Suite 102, Modesto. Free. 209-523-2800.
TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing
Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.
SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.
MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing
Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.
WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing
Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.
GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.
CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.
ALMOND FESTIVAL WALKS ▪ Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 25-26
5K and 10K walks during the Ripon Almond Festival on paved, dirt and gravel trails along the Stanislaus River and over a pedestrian bridge. Portions also tour the downtown area of Ripon. 8 a.m.-noon. 209-825-0204.
www.deltatuletrekkers.org.
REGIONAL RELIEF SOCIETY WOMEN’S CONFERNCE ▪ Saturday, Feb. 25
Speaker Linda K. Burton, General Relief Society president for the LDS church. 10 a.m.-noon. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4300 Geer Road, Turlock. Free.
STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪ Saturday, March 11
10 a.m. Clubhouse at Rambling Hills Estates, 23732 Parrotts Ferry Road, Columbia. www.mlwsguild.org.
SECOND SATURDAY FREE HISTORY TALKS ▪ Saturday, March 11
Delores Miller will speak on the museum’s button display, and on button collecting. 2 p.m. McHenry Museum, 14th and I streets, Modesto.
SPRING CRAFT FAIR ▪ Saturday, March 11
Creative Crafters Civitan Club presents handmade and recycled items, antiques, jewelry, food and more. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Howard Training Center, 1424 Stonum Road, Modesto. Free. 209-523-2027.
ROCK, GEM, AND FOSSIL SHOW ▪ Saturday-Sunday, March 11-12
Jewelry, beads, demonstrations, fossils, 43 dealers, rock sale, educational exhibits and activities, large children’s area, more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. $6, free age 12 and under.
www.turlockgemshow.com.
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Ongoing
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Ongoing
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Dance on Tuesdays, second Fridays. First-time guests are free. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 7-10 p.m. second Fridays. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $4 members, $6 nonmembers; night: $5 and $7. 209-534-7663.
MANTECA SENIOR DANCE ▪ Ongoing
Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Ongoing
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Ongoing
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-996-0844. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Ongoing
Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Ongoing
Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
TALENT
CALL FOR ARTISTS ▪ Through Sunday, Feb. 26
Carnegie Arts Center and Mistlin Gallery seek entries for Central California Art Showcase from artists in Northern and Central California. Works in all media are accepted; $20 entry fee; prizes awarded after judged show with displays up at both galleries from April 4-June 2. www.carnegieartsturlock.org/call-for-entries.
CALL FOR ARTISTS ▪ Friday-Saturday, March 3-4
Mistlin Gallery seek entries for youth art show, “Young@Art.” Teachers submit 2-6 p.m. March 3; all other entries received noon-4 p.m. March 4.
