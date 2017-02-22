Arts briefs: John Mellencamp, Emmylou Harris join Ironstone summer concert series

The Ironstone Amphitheatre summer concert series heats up with the addition of Grammy winners John Mellencamp and Emmylou Harris.
Heartland rocker Mellencamp, of “Jack & Diane,” “Pink Houses” and “Small Town” fame, will perform on a double bill with country and Americana singer Harris on Saturday, June 17. Opening the show will be Carlene Carter, the daughter of June Carter Cash.
Tickets for the summer show go on sale Friday, Feb. 24. Tickets range from $54.50 to $129.50. For more information, call 800-745-3000 or visit ironstoneamphitheatre.net.
Aaron Durr album-release party
Modesto-raised singer-songwriter Aaron Durr will have an album-release party at Camp 4 Wine Cafe.
The Modesto Area Music Association Award-winning musician will release his self-produced “Aaron Durr Vol 2” and “Volume 3” at the show. Durr, who now lives in Los Angeles, will perform with his band. The concert will include a jam session.
Music starts at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Annex at Camp 4 in Modesto. Tickets are $30 and include a flash drive bracelet with his new music. For more, visit www.facebook.com/camp4wine.
Central West Ballet in Turlock
Central West Ballet Artistic Director René Daveluy and company dancers will come to the Carnegie Arts Center in Turlock this week to discuss telling stories with dance.
Daveluy and the dancers will discuss Central West Ballet’s upcoming production of “Coppeli,” which tells the story of a village youth who falls in love with a life-size dancing doll. The event will explore the relationship between storytelling and dance.
The event will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at the Carnegie. Tickets are $5 general, free for members and children. For more information, call 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
‘Yerma’ at Stanislaus State
The California State University, Stanislaus, theater department presents the play “Yerma.”
The drama tells the story of a childless woman living in rural Spain who is desperate to become a mother. The show opens at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 2. It runs 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through March 12. Opening night starts with a reception at 7 p.m. at the Studio Theatre at Stanislaus State.
Tickets are $10 general, $8 student, seniors, military, faculty and staff. For more information, call 209-667-3451 or visit www.csustan.edu/theatre.
St. James Concert Series
The St. James Concert Series returns with a showcase of scholarship-winning student performers.
The show will feature Jazz @ 8 and the Sierra Music Scholarship winners. Jazz @ 8 is a group of advanced vocal students from Summerville High School and Connections Academy. Also appearing will be the winners of the Sierra Music Scholarships. They are Dorothy Davenport Lewis from Columbia Elementary; Alex Dowie from Foothill Leadership Academy; Daniel Kook from Mountain Oaks Charter School; and Sabrina Jensen from Connections Academy/Summerville High School.
The show is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Red Church in Sonora. Tickets are $15 adults, $6 students under 18. For more information, call 209-536-0825 or visit www.sjconcertseries.org.
MJC faculty recital
The Modesto Junior College Friends of Music concert series presents a faculty recital Friday, Feb. 24.
The concert features MJC music faculty members David Dow, David Chapman, Erik Maki, Anne Martin, Michael Silva, Travis Silvers and Alejandro Sabre performing old and new music from a variety of composers. Concert proceeds support the MJC music department and provide music student scholarships.
Show starts at 7 p.m. in the Music Recital Hall on the MJC East Campus. Tickets are $12 general, $10 students and seniors. For more information, call 209-575-6776.
