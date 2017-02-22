6 Things To Do This Week

Almond Blossom Festival
The Central Valley’s first sign of impending spring isn’t the red robin’s return but the puff of almond blossoms. The 55th annual Ripon Almond Blossom Festival unfurls this weekend. The first big festival of the new year in the region, the event features food, carnival rides, art exhibits, a parade, diaper derby, fun run, baking contest and more. The parade will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, in downtown Ripon.
WHEN: Noon-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24; 10 a.m.-6 p.m Saturday, Feb. 25; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26
WHERE: Mistlin Sports Park, 1201 River Road, Ripon
ADMISSION: Free
CALL: 209-599-7519
ONLINE: www.riponchamber.org
Tresetti’s Mardi Gras Celebration
Let the good times roll, dance, eat and party at the annual Tresetti’s Mardi Gras Celebration. The Tresetti’s World Caffe event goes inside this year for its New Orleans-style celebration. The restaurant will have live entertainment, beads and Cajun buffet dinner is included in admission. In years past the Mardi Gras celebration has been an outdoor street party, but this year it will be inside the restaurant only.
WHEN: 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25
WHERE: Tresetti’s World Caffe, 927 11th St., Modesto
TICKETS: $20
CALL: 209-572-2990
ONLINE: www.tresetti.com
Motown Boogie Hip-Hop Festival
Pop and lock your way to the annual Motown Boogie Hip-Hop Festival. The family event features break-dance competitions, an urban art show, guest dancer performances and more. Hosting the Hocus event will be professional dancer Ivan “Urban Action Figure” Manriquez. The event will include B-Boy battles and guest DJs spinning with sound by Jam Sounds. Judges will be Cosmo, Vietnam and Mikey Ice.
WHEN: Noon-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25
WHERE: Maddux Youth Center, 615 Sierra Drive, Modesto
TICKETS: $5, free ages 5 and under
CALL: 209-341-2951
Townsend Opera Cabaret Show
One-named opera singer Timur returns for a cabaret show with Townsend Opera. The singer made his company debut as Italian barber Adolfo Pirelli in Townsend’s recent production of “Sweeney Todd.” His cabaret show will pull from his experiences with his glam rock opera band, Timur & the Dime Museum. Tickets includes a glass of wine or champagne. Dinner is optional though not included with admission.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24
WHERE: Urbano Bistro, 1016 H St., Modesto
TICKETS: $25 general, $40 reserved
CALL: 209-338-2100
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Modesto Community Concert Association Series
The Modesto Community Concert Association returns with an evening of music from the self-defined “wild classical” group Café Musique. The long-running concert series hosts the San Luis Obispo-based ensemble next. The group plays a mix of Gypsy, swing, tango and folk. The five musicians have performed around the world together and play violin, guitar, ukulele, bouzouki, accordion and more.
WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26
WHERE: Rogers Theater, Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $15-$30
CALL: 209-338-2100
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
H.O.S.T. House Comedy Night
There’s a new show in the area looking for your laughs. The new H.O.S.T. House Comedy Night series is bringing in comics comics Maureen Langan and Ellis Rodriguez for its debut. The series is presented by H.O.S.T. House and Red Dragonfly Productions. The monthly series will benefit H.O.S.T. House (Helping Others Sleep Tonight), the only homeless shelter serving the West Side of Stanislaus County.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24
WHERE: Federated Church Fellowship Hall, 45 S. El Circulo Ave., Patterson
TICKETS: $15 advance, $20 door
CALL: 800-838-3006
ONLINE: www.hosthousecomedynight.com
