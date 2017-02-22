Entertainment

February 22, 2017 11:24 AM

6 Things To Do This Week

Almond Blossom Festival

The Central Valley’s first sign of impending spring isn’t the red robin’s return but the puff of almond blossoms. The 55th annual Ripon Almond Blossom Festival unfurls this weekend. The first big festival of the new year in the region, the event features food, carnival rides, art exhibits, a parade, diaper derby, fun run, baking contest and more. The parade will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, in downtown Ripon.

WHEN: Noon-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24; 10 a.m.-6 p.m Saturday, Feb. 25; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26

WHERE: Mistlin Sports Park, 1201 River Road, Ripon

ADMISSION: Free

CALL: 209-599-7519

ONLINE: www.riponchamber.org

Tresetti’s Mardi Gras Celebration

Let the good times roll, dance, eat and party at the annual Tresetti’s Mardi Gras Celebration. The Tresetti’s World Caffe event goes inside this year for its New Orleans-style celebration. The restaurant will have live entertainment, beads and Cajun buffet dinner is included in admission. In years past the Mardi Gras celebration has been an outdoor street party, but this year it will be inside the restaurant only.

WHEN: 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

WHERE: Tresetti’s World Caffe, 927 11th St., Modesto

TICKETS: $20

CALL: 209-572-2990

ONLINE: www.tresetti.com

Motown Boogie Hip-Hop Festival

Pop and lock your way to the annual Motown Boogie Hip-Hop Festival. The family event features break-dance competitions, an urban art show, guest dancer performances and more. Hosting the Hocus event will be professional dancer Ivan “Urban Action Figure” Manriquez. The event will include B-Boy battles and guest DJs spinning with sound by Jam Sounds. Judges will be Cosmo, Vietnam and Mikey Ice.

WHEN: Noon-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

WHERE: Maddux Youth Center, 615 Sierra Drive, Modesto

TICKETS: $5, free ages 5 and under

CALL: 209-341-2951

Townsend Opera Cabaret Show

One-named opera singer Timur returns for a cabaret show with Townsend Opera. The singer made his company debut as Italian barber Adolfo Pirelli in Townsend’s recent production of “Sweeney Todd.” His cabaret show will pull from his experiences with his glam rock opera band, Timur & the Dime Museum. Tickets includes a glass of wine or champagne. Dinner is optional though not included with admission.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24

WHERE: Urbano Bistro, 1016 H St., Modesto

TICKETS: $25 general, $40 reserved

CALL: 209-338-2100

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Modesto Community Concert Association Series

The Modesto Community Concert Association returns with an evening of music from the self-defined “wild classical” group Café Musique. The long-running concert series hosts the San Luis Obispo-based ensemble next. The group plays a mix of Gypsy, swing, tango and folk. The five musicians have performed around the world together and play violin, guitar, ukulele, bouzouki, accordion and more.

WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26

WHERE: Rogers Theater, Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $15-$30

CALL: 209-338-2100

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

H.O.S.T. House Comedy Night

There’s a new show in the area looking for your laughs. The new H.O.S.T. House Comedy Night series is bringing in comics comics Maureen Langan and Ellis Rodriguez for its debut. The series is presented by H.O.S.T. House and Red Dragonfly Productions. The monthly series will benefit H.O.S.T. House (Helping Others Sleep Tonight), the only homeless shelter serving the West Side of Stanislaus County.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24

WHERE: Federated Church Fellowship Hall, 45 S. El Circulo Ave., Patterson

TICKETS: $15 advance, $20 door

CALL: 800-838-3006

ONLINE: www.hosthousecomedynight.com

