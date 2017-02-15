‘Will & Grace’ star Leslie Jordan’s stories are better than yours, but luckily he shares

To hear Leslie Jordan’s distinctive Southern drawl is to be transported immediately to some of your favorite TV shows.
Maybe you remember him as Karen Walker’s best frenemy, Beverley Leslie, on “Will & Grace.”
Maybe you remember him as country-singing drag performer Early “Brother Boy” Ingram in “Sordid Lives.”
Maybe you remember him as his different characters on the “American Horror Story” anthology.
The veteran character actor has more than 30 years of experience on TV and film, bringing his singular sensibility to the screen. In 2006, he won an Emmy for his recurring guest role on “Will & Grace,” and late last year, he spilled the beans about the show’s upcoming revival.
Jordan, 61, has also taken his life story to the stage, regaling audiences with tales of his Tennessee roots and Hollywood hijinks in a series of self-penned shows.
Jordan brings his stage show to downtown Modesto’s State Theatre Saturday, Feb. 18, for a fundraiser for MoPRIDE and its new Central Valley Pride Center. The group supports the area’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.
The actor spoke with The Modesto Bee about his show, the new “Will & Grace” revival and more.
Q: Where am I catching you today?
A: I am in my beautiful apartment in Hollywood, which is part of my show. I’ve lived here since Tupac (Shakur); it was his old apartment. That’s why my current one-person show is called “Leslie Jordan: Straight Out of Chattanooga.” I discuss why I’m such a rebel and a thug.
Q: So tell me about the stage show. I understand they’re all semiautobiographical?
A: Each show is stories. I have such a repertoire from all the shows over the years. It’s almost like being a musician. I have to do the old standards; I have to tell stories about “Will & Grace,” “American Horror Story” and Lady Gaga. But then pretty much I just go.
Q: Speaking of “Will & Grace,” you revealed the show’s return last year. Now that’s it is official, how does it feel to have it back?
A: “Will & Grace” was such a a turning point within the gay community. I think it’s when the tide changed. I really noticed in the five years I was around. In the beginning, straight men would yell at me and say, “My wife watches that, my girlfriend watches that.” At the end of that show, construction workers on the streets, great big heterosexual guys, would scream, “I love you on that show!” There’s a difference there.
Q: What has it been like being part of “American Horror Story”?
A: When I left the University of Tennessee, they told me: “I can’t let you leave until you learn to pronounce ‘theater.’ ” And they also told me: “Mr. Jordan, you are capable of genuine artistry, but you are so lazy.” “Will & Grace” is a walk in the park; it’s verbal pingpong with Megan Mullally. But I stood there with Jessica Lange and Frances Conroy in “Coven” and I had to remember: “You are capable of genuine artistry.” And I worked at it.
After that season, they offered me “Freak Show,” but I was having some financial problems. I got offered me a reality show (“Big Brother UK”), where the initial offer was $150,000 and we were even able to get them up from that. So I said, “Screw Ryan Murphy; I am out of here.”
But I think that was probably the biggest mistake of my career. I did make the money and I got to spit on Gary Busey. Afterward, I thought, well, that’s that. I’ll never hear from Ryan Murphy again. But then they had me back for “Roanoke.” I love working with Jessica. I stood in a room with Kathy Bates, Cuba Gooding Jr., who are both Academy Award winners, plus Academy Award-nominee Angela Bassett and Sarah Paulson, who has all kinds of awards. And I thought, there’s a lot of golden hardware in this room and I’m holding my own. But I had to really, really work. That show is coming back for three more seasons, and I hope I’m a part of it.
Q: “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story” have strong LGBT followings. As an out gay actor, how do you think things have changed for LGBT people in the industry since you began your career?
A: When I had my first one-person show, it was about growing up gay in the Baptist church. Then I’d get into room with a whole bunch of suits. They’d say: “We love the idea, but we don’t think we can have a lead character in a sitcom that is openly gay.” In retrospect I should have done it like Ellen. Get a show and then come out later. But it happened the way it was supposed to happen. And I don’t think I’m anywhere near where I will be. Now, having gay characters is almost like an afterthought. Like people are almost bored with gay characters.
Q: Are you worried about any of that changing with the current political climate?
A: It’s interesting. I really feel strongly that I am an actor and my opinions matter. But I don’t express them. You get a platform; that’s what fame gives you. People that are smart can make those political observations. But I don’t have a dog in that fight. I am a recovering alcoholic and drug addict. I can’t afford even righteous anger because of where it could possibly lead. Of course I hear things and read the paper, and it scares me. But I don’t have a soapbox.
Marijke Rowland: 209-578-2284, @marijkerowland
Leslie Jordan Live
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18
Where: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
Tickets: $35 balcony, $45 floor
Call: 209-527-4697
Online: www.thestate.org
