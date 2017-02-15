Viral videos: 'Hot Mugshot Guy' makes runway debut; squirrel attacks burglar

You might not remember the name Jeremy Meeks, but you probably remember the face.
Meeks gained fame for the mugshot taken of him by the Stockton Police Department in 2014. He became know as the "Hot Mugshot Guy."
Well, the former felon — he spent a year in prison on a weapons charge — has cashed in on his fame.
His good looks gained him a modeling job. Recently Meeks walked the catwalk at New York's Fashion Week; the audience included Kylie Jenner and Madonna.
