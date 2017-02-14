6 Things To Do This Week

Colored People’s Time
Modesto’s Sankofa Theatre Company celebrates Black History Month with a production of “Colored People’s Time.” The show chronicles more than 100 years of the African American experience through historical vignettes. The show spans from 1859 to 1959 and beyond, touching on everything from slavery to the Marcus Garvey era and the civil rights movement. A cast of 13 portrays multiple roles.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 17-18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19
WHERE: Foster Theater, Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $10-$25
CALL: 209- 338-2100
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Music at the GMC
The Music at the GMC series continues with West African music duo Mamadou and Vanessa Sidibe this weekend. The duo play original music inspired by the Wassoulou region of Mali in West Africa. Mamadou plays a six-string donso ngoni (hunter’s harp) and Sidibe is an accomplished Afro-Cuban and salsa musician and vocalist. The show is part of the ongoing Modesto Unplugged and ModestoView intimate concert series at the Gottschalk Music Center.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18
WHERE: Gottschalk Music Center Recital Hall, 133 Burney St., Modesto
TICKETS: $15, free kids 12 and under
CALL: 209-543-5306
ONLINE: www.modestounplugged.com
Johnny Cash Birthday Bash
The Man in Black lives at the sixth annual Johnny Cash Birthday Bash. The show is presented by The Wrongdoers with performances by Big Earl, Willy Tea, Marirose, Chris Doud, Tiffany Rose, Jack Souza, Erik Tucker, Brian Swander, Mike Allsup, Roger Gill, Victoria Boyington, Josh Rosenblum and more. The event celebrates Cash’s musical legacy and raises funds for Prospect’s operation and improvements.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18
WHERE: Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St, Modesto
TICKETS: $15
CALL: 209-549-9341
ONLINE: prospecttheaterproject.org
Emmet Cahill
Celtic Thunder singer Emmet Cahill brings his solo show to Merced. The Irish singer has been with the popular Celtic singing ensemble on-and-off since 2010. He is set to release “Emmet Cahill’s Ireland,” presented by Celtic Thunder, Feb. 24. The show is part of Cahill’s spring tour and will feature Irish songs and stories, and a preview of his debut solo release. Meet-and-greet tickets are available.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22
WHERE: Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W Main St.
TICKETS: $35 general, $45 with meet-and-greet
CALL: 209-388-1090
ONLINE: www.artsmerced.org
Golden Dragon Acrobats
The Golden Dragon Acrobats bring 25 centuries of Chinese acrobatic history to the stage. The touring company was founded in 1967, and since 1985 the group has toured across North America continuously. The show combines award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, elaborate costumes and ancient and contemporary music. The group has also played Broadway, making its debut in 2005.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22
WHERE: Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive
TICKETS: $22-$34
CALL: 209-668-1169
ONLINE: turlocktheatre.org
Presidents Day Wine Weekend
Get your wine on at Calaveras Winegrape Alliance’s annual Presidents Day Wine Weekend. The 21st annual event invites wine lovers to taste at more than 20 alliance wineries throughout the weekend. Limited flight tastings at participating wineries are included in the purchase of a $25 commemorative wine glass. Designated drivers will receive free and discounted perks and additional Saturday Hoppers’ Calaveras Transit routes will be added to the schedule to help people drink responsibly.
WHEN: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 18-19
WHERE: Various locations, Calaveras County
TICKETS: $25
CALL: 209-728-9467
ONLINE: www.calaveraswines.org
- Marijke Rowland
Comments