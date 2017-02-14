Arts briefs: Pitman string quartet to perform at Merced Theatre

Students in Pitman High School’s string quartet will join the musicians onstage for the “Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown” concert at the Merced Theatre next week.
The touring tribute show is bringing the young musicians onstage as part of its act. The concert pits the music of the Rolling Stones vs. the Beatles live with tribute acts Abbey Road and Satisfaction – The International Rolling Stones Show playing together.
Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Art Kamangar Center at the Merced Theatre. Tickets are $30-$50. For more information, call 209-381-0500 or visit www.mercedtheatre.org.
Civic Engagement Project film series
The Modesto Junior College Civic Engagement Project will screen the documentary film “Resilience” this week.
The film, subtitled “The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope,” examines studies that suggest adverse childhood experiences (like emotional, physical and sexual abuse) may contribute to health problems in adulthood. After the film, there is a discussion with guest speakers with child development and mental health experts Laurie Prusso Hatch and Nicole Neri.
The film starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, in Forum 110 on the MJC East Campus. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.mjc.edu/president/cep/filmandlecture.
New H.O.S.T. House Comedy Night
Get your laughs on at the new H.O.S.T. House Comedy Night series.
Presented by H.O.S.T. House and Red Dragonfly Productions, the first show will feature comics Maureen Langan and Ellis Rodriguez. The shows will benefit H.O.S.T. House (Helping Others Sleep Tonight), the only homeless shelter serving the West Side of Stanislaus County. The new series will bring comedy showcases to the area each month through the year to raise funds for the shelter.
The first show will be 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Federated Church Fellowship Hall in Patterson. Tickets are $15 advance, $20 door. For more information, call 800-838-3006 or visit www.hosthousecomedynight.com.
Modesto Community Concert Association show
The Modesto Community Concert Association is bringing in the self-defined “wild classical” group Café Musique for its next show.
The long-running concert series hosts the San Luis Obispo-based ensemble Monday, Feb. 27, at Gallo Center for the Arts. The group plays a mix of Gypsy, swing, tango, folk and more. The five musicians have performed around the world together. Tickets are $20 adult, $15 student. For more information, call 209-338-2100 or visit www.galloarts.org.
Central California Art Showcase entries
Entries are now being accepted for the fourth annual Central California Art Showcase to take place this spring at the Carnegie Arts Center in Turlock and the Mistlin Gallery in Modesto.
The juried exhibition is a collaboration between the area’s two premier visual arts galleries. Both galleries will be exhibiting works selected by a single panel of judges. Entries of works in all media are being accepted now through 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. The Central California Art Showcase will run April 4 through June 2 and a total of $3,500 in prize money will be awarded.
The entry fee for submission is $20 per work. For more information, visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org or www.ccaagallery.org.
