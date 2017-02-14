Region’s wine & beer tastings

What: Best Zinfandel Values
Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100
When: 2 to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Feb. 17-19
Wines: Favorite zins for under $15 will be featured.
Cost: $5
What: Wines Fit for a President
Where: Stewart & Jasper, McHenry Village, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 58, Modesto; 209-577-6887
When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
Wines: Astrolabe Sauvignon Blanc, Reata Chardonnay, Macchia Sangiovese, Zinderella Old Vine Zinfandel, Atlas Peak Cabernet Sauvignon will be poured.
Cost: $12
What: Premier Red Flight
WHERE: Stewart & Jasper, Del Lago Plaza, 2985 Renzo Lane, Patterson; 209-895-9463
WHEN: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
Wines: Don & Sons Pinot Noir, Prie Carignan, Papagni Sangiovese, Lucca Mourvedre, If Six Was Nine Cabernet Sauvignon will be poured.
Cost: $12
What: Exploring Sonoma County
Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100
When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23
Wines: Favorites from Sonoma Valley, Russian River, Alexander Valley and more will be featured.
Cost: $5
Comments