6 Things To Do This Week

Pam Tillis
Country music veteran Pam Tillis brings her more than 40 years of music-making experience to Black Oak Casino. The daughter of country music legend Mel Tillis, the singer-songwriter made her Grand Ole Opry debut at age 8. Since then she has scored hits with songs such as “Shake the Sugar Tree,” “Mi Vida Loca,” “Let That Pony Run,” “Maybe It Was Memphis” and “All the Good Ones Are Gone.”
WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16
WHERE: Willow Creek Lounge, Black Oak Casino, 19400 Tuolumne Road North, Tuolumne
TICKETS: $20
CALL: 877-747-8777
ONLINE: www.blackoakcasino.com
Shaolin Warriors
More than a thousand years of Chinese martial arts is on display by the Shaolin Warriors. The choreographed stage show, “The Legend Continues,” features more than 20 kung fu masters performing a wide range of skills. The production showcases the art of hand-to-hand combat and weapons skills, as well as other feats of athleticism and death-defying danger.
WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12
WHERE: Rogers Theater, Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $20-$50
CALL: 209-338-2100
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Oak Ridge Boys
The Oak Ridge Boys bring their Celebration 2017 tour to Stockton’s Bob Hope Theatre. Known for their four-part harmonies, the members of the Oak Ridge Boys have spawned dozens of hits over their 50-year history. The group has five Grammy Awards to its name as well as many Dove, CMA and ACM awards. Chart toppers include “I’ll Be True to You,” “Trying to Love Two Women,” “Elvira” and “Love Song.”
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16
WHERE: Bob Hope Theatre, 242 E. Main St., Stockton
TICKETS: $35-$72.50
CALL: 209-373-1400
ONLINE: www.stocktonlive.com
Modesto Marathon Movie & Wine Matinee
Run in and join the eighth annual Modesto Marathon Movie and Wine Matinee. This year’s feature will be “Running for Jim,” a documentary about San Francisco University High School cross-country coach Jim Tracy, who battled amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Lou Gehrig’s disease). A Q&A with a former assistant coach will follow. The Teens Run Modesto fundraiser will include food from Fuzio Universal Bistro and UNO Chicago Grill, wine, drawings and silent auctions.
WHEN: 1 p.m. doors, 3 p.m. film Sunday, Feb. 12
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $25 advance, $30 doors; $10 under age 21
CALL: 209-527-4697
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Grace Lieberman & Friends
The valentine’s musical tradition of Grace Lieberman & Friends returns to the Sunday Afternoons at CBS concert series. A crowd favorite since 2000, the show organized by longtime area performer and arts advocate Lieberman along with series founder Dorothy Baldauf brings in area talent for the romance-themed afternoon. Participants are invited to stay for an after-concert valentine’s tea with sandwiches, pastries and more.
WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12
WHERE: Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto
TICKETS: $25 general, $20 seniors/students, $10 for children; $15 valentine’s tea
CALL: 209-571-6060
ONLINE: www.sundaysatcbs.com
Chinese New Year
Enjoy two Chinese New Year’s events in Modesto to welcome in the year of the rooster. The first is the free 11th annual Chinese New Year Celebration from the Modesto Parks and Recreation Department, which will include dancing, singing, cultural demonstrations and more. The second is the 45th annual New Year Party from the Stanislaus Chinese Association with a dinner and live entertainment.
WHEN: Chinese New Year’s Celebration 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11; Chinese New Year’s Party 5-9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12
WHERE: Celebration, Modesto Senior Citizens Center, 211 Bodem St.; party, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.
TICKETS: Celebration free; party $20 general, $12 ages 6 to 12
CALL: 209-341-2951; 209-604-5902
ONLINE: www.facebook.com/StanAACR
Marijke Rowland
Comments