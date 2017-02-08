History lesson for the heart, African American experience spans 100-plus years on stage

Those who do not learn history are in for a rather entertaining repeating of it. And everyone else, too.
Modesto’s Sankofa Theatre Company seeks to both educate and entertain with its Black History Month production of “Colored People’s Time,” running Friday-Sunday, Feb. 17-19, at Gallo Center for the Arts. The show chronicles more than 100 years of the African American experience through vignettes told chronologically. Each of the cast of nine local actors, ranging in age from 15 to their 60s, plays a variety of roles.
Modesto’s first and only African American theater company, Sankofa Theatre has been staging shows at the Gallo Center since 2013. Sankofa co-founder John Ervin said the drama fits into the company’s mission perfectly.
“We chose ‘Colored People’s Time’ based on its historical context. It takes you through our time in history, from 1859 to 1959 – and beyond,” Ervin said. “From slavery to the Marcus Garvey era, to black soldiers in World War II to the civil rights movement of the 1960s. And at the very end we do a video infusion showing the inauguration of former President Barack Obama.”
Ervin also stars in the production, which is being directed by longtime area activist and arts advocate Tommie Muhammad. He last directed the Sankofa production of “Fences” in February 2016.
“I always thought it was an excellent play for Black History Month. It’s always important in the African American experience for young people and many of us elders to never forget where we came from and the struggle we’ve gone through as a people to get to where we are,” Muhammad said.
The drama from playwright Leslie Lee spans two acts composed of 15 scenes. It touches on everything from the Chicago race riots of 1919 to the Harlem Renaissance in of the 1920-30s to heavyweight Joe Louis knocking out Max Schmeling in their 1938 rematch and the Montgomery bus boycotts of 1956.
“I hope people come away with a sense of understanding and a sense of perspective that they can identify with not only the oppressive struggle, but the challenges and the triumphs of African Americans through our times,” Ervin said. “And also that we’ve made contributions; we have made our mark in our country’s society. That is something that should be celebrated as well.
“A lot of times people don’t know the in-depth history of African Americans in our culture. From family life to the inventions to contributions to literature, the arts, science and just everyday living. I want them to come away with a sense they got a glimpse into who we are as African Americans here in this country.”
Since its inception, Sankofa Theatre has produced plays from prominent African American artists that highlight the African American experience. They have included August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play “The Piano Lesson” to “Looking Over the President’s Shoulder,” “The Freedom Riders” and last season’s “The Exonerated” in partnership with the new Gallo Center Repertory Company.
The all-volunteer community theater group has attracted a diverse following. Ervin said the group has fielded requests to perform in Fresno and Stockton but has tried to focus its efforts on Modesto and the surrounding area.
“In the Central Valley, no one is doing what Sankofa is doing on this level. We are trying to keep it going as long as we can and cultivate young people. We want to ensure that we cultivate local talent to be able to continue what we started. Our future lies with the youths,” Ervin said.
Sankofa Theatre Company’s “Colored People’s Time”
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 17-18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19
Where: Foster Theater, Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
Tickets: $10-$25
Call: 209-338-2100
Online: www.galloarts.org
