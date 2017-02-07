You can see Russia from the Gallo Center – its music, at least

Russia may not be getting the best headlines these days.
But when it comes to its classical music history, the country’s record is impeccable. The Modesto Symphony Orchestra celebrates “From Russia … With Music” on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10-11, at Gallo Center for the Arts.
Modesto Symphony Music Director David Lockington will conduct the show, which features guest artist Jennifer Frautschi on violin. This will be her second appearance with the Modesto Symphony, her first being in 2011.
The Boston-based, Grammy nominated-musician will perform Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s famed Violin Concerto, one of the most technically difficult pieces for violin, with the symphony. Frautschi, who started playing at age 3, said when she was younger, the concerto was one of the works she looked up to as a goal.
“It’s one of the biggest warhorses for the violin,” she said. “First of all, it’s quite long in duration. So there’s a stamina issue. Also it is technically quite challenging. It has several very juicy melodies that I never get tired of. That’s a thing about Tchaikovsky’s writing; there is a timelessness to the melodies.”
Frautschi said Russian classical composers have a long and storied history. That musical tradition brings a “very deep and rich quality” to the music, she said.
“I do think there is something that is unique that comes through in Russian music. In a lot of music there is also, while it might not always be in the forefront, a brooding quality to it. And there is a romantic nationalistic, often a folk element in Russian music,” she said. “The character that predominates has, on the one hand, a very rich quality to the music and also with hints of darkness – that might have to do with the long winters.”
Besides the violin concerto, the Modesto Symphony show will include another of Tchaikovsky’s works, his “Marche slave.” It will conclude with fellow Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 3. The former will be performed side by side with student musicians in the Modesto Symphony Youth Orchestra.
“I love seeing that; classical music just like any art form is passed down from generation to generation. Just as I learned from my elders, one of the most important ways to learn is from people who have perhaps done it longer or are more seasoned,” Frautschi said. “Playing side by side is one of the best way to learn. That’s one of the most important things we can do is collaborate with young kids.”
The Modesto Symphony Youth Orchestra will hold its own Spring Concert at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Gallo Center.
Marijke Rowland: 209-578-2284, @marijkerowland
Modesto Symphony Orchestra ‘From Russia ... With Music’
When: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 10-11
Where: Rogers Theater, Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
Tickets: $19-$92
Call: 209-338-2100
Online: www.galloarts.org
Comments