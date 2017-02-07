Arts briefs: Gallo Center adds four shows to spring season

Four shows have been added to the Gallo Center for the Arts’ spring season.
Coming will be “America’s Got Talent” finalists the Clairvoyants on March 30, comic Carlos Mencia on April 5, country singer Billy Gilman on April 19 and ballet folklorico show “Vivan Festejos” on April 30.
Mentalists Thommy Ten and Amelie Van Tass, known as the Clairvoyants, were on the most recent season of “America’s Got Talent.” Tickets are $29-$79. Mencia, whose hit show “Mind of Mencia” ran for four seasons on Comedy Central, has been a comedy headliner for about two decades. Tickets are $29-$69. Gilman holds the Guinness world record as the youngest singer to ever reach No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Album charts. Tickets are $39-$79. “Vivan Festejos” is a Mother’s Day show that will include music and dances from a variety of regions in Mexico. Tickets are $25-$35.
Tickets to all the shows are on sale now. For more information, call 209-338-2100 or visit www.galloarts.org.
Off-Balance Dance
Modesto Junior College dance department presents its modern dance group Off-Balance in shows this week.
The contemporary dance show will feature a cast of young and mature dancers. The performance is choreographed by MJC instructors Kim T. Davis, Lori Bryhni and Coleen Patterson, along with Off-Balance choreographer Rebbecca Meyers and MJC students Benjamin Gallegos and Angela Bass.
Shows are at 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Feb. 14-16, and 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, in the auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts Center on the east campus. Tickets are $11 general, $9 students/seniors. The Valentine’s Day show tickets admit two people each and include a dessert reception. For more information, call 209-575-6776 or go to www.mjc.tix.com.
Leslie Jordan at the State
MoPRIDE Inc. is bringing in “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story” actor and comic Leslie Jordan for a benefit show Saturday, Feb. 18, at the State Theatre.
The show, “Leslie Jordan Uncensored,” will feature the Emmy Award-winning actor bringing his unique brand of humor and experience to the stage. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward MoPRIDE’s newly opened Central Valley Pride Center.
Tickets are $45 floor, $35 balcony. For more information, call 209-527-4697 or visit www.thestate.org.
Argentine tango workshops
Fans and students of dance are invited to Argentine tango workshops in Modesto this weekend.
Master teachers and Argentine tango dancers Andrea Monti and Adrian Durso will lead the sessions at 1:30 p.m. for a basic class and 3 p.m. for continuing levels Saturday, Feb. 11, at Studio V Pilates, 4345 Spires Ave. in Modesto. A public milonga, or tango party, will be held afterward at 7 p.m. at Concetta’s restaurant in downtown Modesto.
Tuition for the workshops is $25 for one and $45 for both. The milonga fee is $30 and includes an introductory lesson. Performance starts at 10 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres throughout the evening.
Concetta’s is at 1205 J St. For more information, call 209-522-1571.
MJC photographic exhibit
The Modesto Junior College Art Gallery presents “First Exposure: Photographic Perspectives of 11 Women” through this month.
The exhibit is on display now and will run through March 2. The show features work by 11 female photographers. The artists in the exhibit are Stephanie Aderholt, Daniella Gehman, Chau-Marie Griffiths, Becky Koch, Tina Liburdi, Anya Murphy, Joanna Rosales, Ashley Tacheira, Emily Rosengarth, Aleks Peters and Samantha Meyers. The photographic works are available for purchase. Admission to the exhibit is free.
A public artists’ reception will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the gallery. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 209-575-6819 or visit www.mjc.edu.
Author Randa Jarrar
The Modesto Junior College Visiting Author Series brings in Randa Jarrar on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Jarrar’s work has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, The Utne Reader, Salon.com, Guernica, The Rumpus, The Oxford American, Ploughshares, Five Chapters and other publications. Her first novel, “A Map of Home,” was published in 2008 and won a Hopwood Award, an Arab American Book Award and more. Her latest book, “Him, Me, Muhammad Ali,” came out in October.
The Visiting Author Series is sponsored by the Associated Students of Modesto Junior College and the MJC Literature and Language Arts Division. The reading will begin at 7 p.m. in Forum 110 on the MJC East Campus. A question-and-answer session and book signing will follow the author’s reading. The event is free and open to the public.
Steve Miller and Peter Frampton
The first show for the Ironstone Amphitheatre 2017 concert season has been announced.
Richter Entertainment Group has booked the Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton to perform Aug. 13 at the outdoor Murphys venue. More shows will be announced soon for the season. Tickets to see the 1970s music superstars will range from $55-$150. For more information, visit www.ironstoneamphitheatre.net.
Pepe Aguilar in Stockton
Latin music superstar Pepe Aguilar will perform at the Stockton Arena on July 21.
The multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy winner has twice performed sold-out shows at Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto. Tickets for his upcoming Stockton show will be $62-$122 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10. For more information, call 800-745-3000 or visit www.stocktonlive.com.
