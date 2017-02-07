Love, loss and a ghost bring humanity to ‘Shining City’ at Center Stage

Love, loss and a ghost collide in Center Stage Conservatory’s production “Shining City.”
The Tony Award-nominated drama written by Irish playwright Conor McPherson opens the downtown Modesto community theater company’s 2017 season Friday, Feb. 10. The show will run through Feb. 26.
Set in modern-day Dublin, “Shining City” is the story of two men – a therapist (played by Roger Reinitz) and his patient (played by David Barbaree). Barbaree’s John has just lost his wife and claims to be visited by her ghost. His therapist, Ian, meanwhile is a former priest who is still grappling with his faith.
The Modesto show is directed by James “JD” Patrick Jeans and also stars Traci Sky Sprague and Noah Thompson.
When the show opened on Broadway in 2006, The New York Times called it “haunting and absolutely glorious” and “as close to perfection as contemporary playwriting gets.” In in 2016 revival, The Times again praised the work, calling McPherson “one of the finest dramatists writing in English.”
Marijke Rowland: 209-578-2284, @marijkerowland
Shining City
When: Opens 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10; runs 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, through Feb. 26
WHERE: Center Stage Conservatory, Lower Level Studio, 948 11th St., Modesto
TICKETS: $10-$15
CALL: 209-846-0179
ONLINE: www.centerstagemodesto.com
