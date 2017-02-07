Region’s wine & beer tastings

What: Finds from Italy
Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100
When: 2 to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Feb. 10-12
Wines: A number of regional Italian wines will be featured.
Cost: $5
What: Valentine’s Day Special Flight
Where: Stewart & Jasper, McHenry Village, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 58, Modesto; 209-577-6887
When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
Wines: Boeger Sauvignon Blanc, Chronic Cellars Spritz and Giggles Sparkling, Macchia Sangiovese, Reckless Love Red Blend, Atlas Peak Cabernet Sauvignon will be poured.
Cost: $12
What: Valentine’s Flight
WHERE: Stewart & Jasper, Del Lago Plaza, 2985 Renzo Lane, Patterson; 209-895-9463
WHEN: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
Wines: Jeremy Albarino, Kali Hart Chardonnay, Macchia “Amorous” Sangiovese, Reckless Love Red Blend, Sextant Cabernet Sauvignon, Jeremy Chocolate Port will be poured.
Cost: $14
What: Best Value Zinfandels
Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100
When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16
Wines: Favorite zins from around the state will be featured.
Cost: $5
