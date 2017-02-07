Calendar: Events across the Modesto region

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
“FROM RUSSIA ... WITH MUSIC” ▪ Friday-Saturday, Feb. 10-11
Modesto Symphony Orchestra program. 8 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $19-$92.
SPRING CONCERT ▪ Saturday, Feb. 11
Modesto Youth Symphony Orchestra program. 2 p.m. Gallo Center Rogers Theater. $5-$10.
5678 SHOWSTOPPER SHOWCASE ▪ Saturday, Feb. 11
Local dance company. 7 p.m. Foster Family Theater. $15-$30.
“I DON’T WANT TO GO TO BED” ▪ Sunday, Feb. 12
California Theatre Center children’s program. 2 p.m. Foster Family Theater. $8-$15.
SHAOLIN WARRIORS ▪ Sunday, Feb. 12
Representing over a thousand years of Chinese martial arts culture. 3 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $20-$50.
“ODD SQUAD LIVE!” ▪ Wednesday, Feb. 15
Kids adventure. 6:30 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $15-$50.
“RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES” ▪ Thursday, Feb. 16
7:30 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $49-$99.
SANKOFA: “COLORED PEOPLE’S TIME” ▪ Friday-Sunday, Feb. 17-19
Celebrate Black History Month with this presentation of Leslie Lee’s full-length play by Modesto’s Sankofa Theatre Company. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m Sunday. Foster Family Theater. $10-$25.
BONNIE RAITT ▪ Monday, Feb. 20
7:30 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. Sold out.
SANDI PATTY ▪ Friday, Feb. 24
Contemporary Christian music star. 7:30 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $29-$49.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY-ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216.
UKULELE CLASS ▪ Ongoing
6 p.m. Wednesdays. First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St. at I Street. 209-505-3216.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Sundays: Feb. 19, Parker & the Weis Guys; March 19, Natural Gas Jazz Band. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12.
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
COLUMBIA JAZZ SERIES ▪ Through Sunday, April 16
March 3-4, “Legends of Jazz” Festival Weekend; April 16, Latin Jazz with Mario Flores Band and Johnny Valdes. Columbia Columbia College Dogwood Theater, 11600 Columbia College Drive, Sonora. $100 full season; $15-$25 individual. 209-559-0565.
RICHARD BURLEIGH MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP DANCE ▪ Saturday, Feb. 11
Risky Biscuits and Painted Mandolin in fundraising dance. 6 p.m. doors; 7 p.m. show. Sonora Opera Hall, 250 S. Washington St. $30 advance; $35 door. www.tuolumnecountyarts.org.
MUSIC AT THE GMC: MAMADOU & VANESSA ▪ Saturday, Feb. 18
Mamadou and Vanessa Sidibe perform music from the Wassoulou region of Mali in West Africa. 7:30 p.m. Gottschalk Music Center, recital hall, 1502 E St., Modesto. $15; free age 12 and under. 209-543-5306. www.modestounplugged.com.
BEATLES VS. STONES – A MUSICAL SHOWDOWN ▪ Tuesday, Feb. 21
Tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction – the International Rolling Stones Show. 7:30 p.m. Art Kamangar Center at the Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St., Merced. $30-$50. www.tickets.mercedtheatre.org.
EMMET CAHILL ▪ Wednesday, Feb. 22
Lead singer for Celtic Thunder. 7:30 p.m. Merced Multicultural Art Center, 645 W Main St. $30-$45. emmetcahilltours.ticketleap.com.
THE STATE THEATRE
DATE AT THE STATE ▪ Friday, Feb. 10
Healthy Aging Association and Casa de Modesto present wine tasting, live entertainment, craft beer, photos, appetizers and screening of “Grease.” Fundraiser for Healthy Aging Association programs. $25. 209-523-2800. www.healthyagingassociation.org.
FILM: “LION” ▪ Friday, Feb. 10-Friday, Feb. 17
Story about a 5-year-old Indian boy who, after a wrong train takes him thousands of miles away from home and family, survives many challenges before being adopted by an Australian couple. $8-$10.
OSCAR-NOMINATED SHORTS: ANIMATED ▪ Saturday, Feb. 11
2017 Oscar-nominated animated short films. 3:30 p.m. $8.
OSCAR-NOMINATED SHORTS: DOCUMENTARY ▪ Saturday, Feb. 11 and Thursday, Feb. 16
2017 Oscar-nominated documentary short films. Noon Feb. 11; 7 p.m Feb. 16. $8.
MODESTO MARATHON MOVIE & WINE MATINEE ▪ Sunday, Feb. 12
Film “Running for Jim,” which documents high school running coach Jim Tracy, his battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease, and his 2010 championship team. Doors 1 p.m., film 3 p.m. $25 advance, $30 door; $10 under age 21.
OSCAR-NOMINATED SHORTS: LIVE ACTION ▪ Monday, Feb. 13 and Thursday, Feb. 16
2017 Oscar-nominated live action short films. 4 p.m Feb. 13 and Feb. 16. $8.
FILM: “ROMAN HOLIDAY” ▪ Tuesday, Feb. 14
Classic film. 4 p.m. $8
FILM: “THE PRINCESS BRIDE” ▪ Tuesday, Feb. 14
Classic film. 7 p.m. $8.
FILM: “Neruda” ▪ Friday-Thursday, Feb. 17-23
Cat-and-mouse tale about the fugitive poet Pablo Neruda and the police officer dead set on capturing him. $8-$10.
FILM: “TONI ERDMANN” ▪ Friday, Feb. 17
In German with English subtitles. Laser-guided social critique and a comedy. $8-$10.
SCIENCE ON SCREEN ▪ Saturday, Feb. 18
“3D Printing: From Imagination to Realization” with speakers Eric Duoss, Chris Spadaccini, Julie Jackson, William Smith and Melody Golobic of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, followed by film “Big Hero 6.” 2:30 p.m. Free.
LESLIE JORDAN LIVE ▪ Saturday, Feb. 18
Comedy from Emmy Award-winning actor, comedian, author and star of HBO special “Pink Carpet.” Doors 7; show 8 p.m. $35-$45.
FILM: “JULIA” ▪ Sunday, Feb. 19
Modesto Film Society presents classic film. 2 p.m. $8.
FILM: “I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO” ▪ Monday-Friday, Feb. 20-24
Nominated for an Academy Award for best documentary feature, based on the book author James Baldwin never finished. $8-$10.
NEW YORK FILM CRITICS SERIES ▪ Tuesday, Feb. 21
The next film in the monthly New York Film Critic Series of sneak previews is “Neo-Burlesque Heart of the Glitter Tribe,” a feature about the passion and personalities at the heart of today’s new wave of burlesque. Hosted by Film Critic Shawn Levy, the talk-back following the film will include director Jon Manning and key cast dancers. 7:30 p.m. $10.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“GYPSY” ▪ Through Sunday, Feb. 26
Classic musical. 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Playhouse Merced, 452 W. Main St., Merced. $10-$22. playhousemerced.com.
“SHINING CITY” ▪ Friday, Feb. 10-Sunday, Feb. 26
Center Stage Conservatory kicks off its 2017 season with Tony Award-nominated play. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $10-$15. CSC Lower Level Studio, 948 11th St., Modesto. centerstagemodesto.com.
GOLDEN DRAGON ACROBATS ▪ Wednesday, Feb. 22
World-renowned impresario Danny Chang and choreographer Angela Chang combine acrobatics, traditional dance, costumes, ancient and contemporary music and theatrical techniques. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E. Canal Drive. $22-$34. www.turlocktheatre.org.
ART
ART SPACE ON MAIN ▪ 209-668-3958
Through Saturday, Feb. 25, “Instinct/Extinct: The Great Pacific Flyway” with Valerie Constantino, Glenda Drew and Ann Savageau. 135 W. Main St., Turlock. www.csustan.edu/soa.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
Feb. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
BUILDING IMAGINATION CENTER ▪ 209-668-3958
Through Saturday, Feb. 25, “Instinct/Extinct: The Great Pacific Flyway” with Valerie Constantino, Glenda Drew and Ann Savageau. 135 W. Main St., Turlock.
www.csustan.edu/soa.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
Through February, Amie Postma; artist reception during the Feb. 16 Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Thursday. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through Tuesday, Feb. 28, “Foto Modesto.” Feb. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St., Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org.
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
Feb. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
CHE’ROOT CIGAR LOUNGE ▪ 209-492-9141
Feb. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 915 10th St., Modesto.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
Feb. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m.
modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN TINKERTANK ▪ 209 661-9390
Feb. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1003 12th St., Modesto.
DOWNTOWN TURLOCK ▪ 209-632-5761
May 11, Aug. 10, Nov. 9, evening art walks. Includes several arts venues and businesses. 6-9 p.m.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “From Head to Toe” featuring vintage hats and shoes. Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
PEER RECOVERY ART PROJECT ▪ 209-581-1695
Feb. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 1222 J St., Modesto. www.peerrecoveryartproject.org.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
Feb. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto.
www.preservationcoffee.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
Feb. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto. stillsmokingstore.tripod.com.
SONORA JOE’S ▪ 209-533-4455
“Images of Ireland” by Patrick Michael Karnahan, Saturday, Feb. 11-Tuesday, March 28. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. 140 S. Washington St., Sonora.
TURLOCK ART GALLERY ▪ 209-634-8911
Ongoing, “Rhett Regina Owings: Monterey Coast.” Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays. 132 S. Center St., Turlock.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons. No partner or experience necessary. Open to teens and older. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-634-8843 or 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Second Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free.
www.turlockukejamz.org.
“VALLEY GROWN” ▪ Through Sunday, March 26
Exhibit featuring three artists with roots in the Central Valley, Jody Sears Barbuta, Alexander Cheves and John Karl Claes. $5.
“THE REBIRTH OF THE MUSE” ▪ Through Sunday, April 23
Works by members of the Contemporary Humanitarian Artists Association in the lobby galleries. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday.
SUNDAY ARTS LECTURE: “VALLEY GROWN GALLERY TALK” ▪ Sunday, Feb. 12
2 p.m. Listen and learn as artists Jody Sears Barbuta, Alexander Cheves and John Karl Claes discuss their work and the legacy of their studies at Stan State.
FAMILY FRIDAY – SENSE-ATIONAL! ▪ Friday, Feb. 17
Join us as we learn about and explore art using our five senses. 7-8:30 p.m. Free.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Friday, Feb. 10, Shane Dwight; Saturday, Feb. 11, Clean Slate; Thursday, Feb. 16, Pam Tillis; Saturday, Feb. 18, Smash City; Thursday, Feb. 23, Harvest Gold; Friday, Feb. 24, Chains Required; Saturday, Feb. 25, Spazmatics. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
COMEDY
H.O.S.T. HOUSE COMEDY NIGHT ▪ Friday, Feb. 24
Maureen Langan with Ellis Rodriguez. Recommended for age 18 and over. 8 p.m. Federated Church Fellowship Hall, 45 S. El Circulo, Patterson. $15 advance; $20 door. HostHouseComedyNight.com.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
CHINESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATION ▪ Saturday, Feb. 11
Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department and Stanislaus Chinese Culture Society present speakers, song, dance, martial arts demonstration, art, Chinese calligraphy demonstrations, more. 2-4 p.m. Senior Citizens Center, 211 Bodem St., Modesto. Free.
CHINESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATION ▪ Sunday, Feb. 12
45th annual celebration by the Stanislaus Chinese Association. Year of the rooster feted with cultural show, food, entertainment. 5-9 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. $20; $12 age 6-12.
PRESIDENTS WINE WEEKEND ▪ Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 18-19
The Calaveras Winegrape Alliance presents its 21st annual event, a mass Calaveras County tasting with 23 alliance wineries participating. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Limited tasting flights are available all weekend with the purchase of a $20 commemorative wine glass. For locations and more, see calaveraswines.org. 209-728-9467.
RIPON ALMOND BLOSSOM FESTIVAL ▪ Friday-Sunday, Feb. 24-26
The 55th annual fest heralds the spring blossoms with food, a carnival, parade, art exhibits and more. The parade will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 25 in downtown Ripon. The festival is noon-9 p.m. Feb. 24; 10 a.m.-6 p.m Feb. 25; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 26 at Mistlin Sports Park, 1201 River Road. Free. Pancake breakfast is 6 a.m. Feb. 25 at the Grange Hall, 827 Ripona Ave., $5-$7.50. riponchamber.org.
FOOD & FUN
SIERRA RAILROAD DINNER TRAIN ▪ Ongoing
Sunset dinner and Wild West trains, Sunday brunch trains. Sierra Railroad Golden Sunset and Daylight Trains, 330 S. Sierra Ave., Oakdale. Call or check website for times and prices. 800-866-1690.
www.sierrarailroad.com.
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. first and third Sundays of month. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.
VFW DINNER ▪ Ongoing
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Ongoing
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Ongoing
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Ongoing
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Ongoing
Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.
MERCED CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Ongoing
Year-round. 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. 16th Street and Canal, Merced. 209-389-4175.
FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.
STEAK NIGHT ▪ Ongoing
Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.
KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.
TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Ongoing
Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011.
www.sirinc.org.
ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6. 209-853-2128
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perko’s, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-576-0279.
MODESTO FARMERS MARKET ▪ Ongoing
7 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street, between H and I streets. Free. 209-605-8536.
COLUMBIA FARMERS MARKET ▪ Ongoing
5 p.m. Thursdays. Main Street, Columbia State Historic Park. Free 209-499-8273.
VALENTINE TEA ▪ Saturday, Feb. 11
Tea, foods and favors. McHenry Mansion Gift Shop and Visitors Center, 924 15th St., Modesto. 11:30 a.m. $25. 209-549-0428.
CAMP TAYLOR’S VALENTINE HEARTS ▪ Saturday, Feb. 11
Dinner and auction benefit for camp for children with heart disease. T.J. Carrie of the Oakland Raiders will be guest speaker. 6 p.m. DoubleTree Hotel, 1150 Ninth St., Modesto. $85. 209-545-4715.
VALENTINES’ DAY DINNER ▪ Tuesday, Feb. 14
Full dinner with choice of entree, dessert bar, music. 5 p.m. cocktails; 7 p.m. dinner. SOS Club, 819 Sunset Ave., Modesto. Members $40; nonmembers $45. 209-578-5801.
MODESTO AMERICAN LEGION DINNER ▪ Tuesday, Feb. 14
Final dinner at hall before moving to new facility. 6 p.m. social hour; 7 p.m. dinner. American Legion Hall, 1001 S. Santa Cruz, Modesto. $8. 209-522-7474.
BEYER CRAB FEED ▪ Saturday, Feb. 18
Crab, tri-tip, potatoes, salad, garlic bread. No-host cocktails 5 p.m.; dinner 6 p.m. $50; tickets must be purchased by Feb. 10. 209-574-1660.
ODDS & ENDS
RAILTOWN 1897 TRAIN RIDES ▪ Ongoing
Excursion rides on Saturdays and Sundays. South Fifth Avenue at Reservoir Road, Jamestown. $15 adults; $10 6-17; free under 6 and members. 209-984-3953. www.railtown1897.org.
CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing
Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.
www.cafvalleysquadron.org.
AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.
AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing
10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $12 adults; $8 seniors; $5 youths 6-17; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178.
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-606-7727.
SWEAT FITNESS ▪ Ongoing
Variety of fitness classes including senior classes and beginning line dancing. No registration or membership required. Monday-Friday; call for times. Centenary Methodist Church, 1911 Toyon Ave., Modesto. Donation. 209-988-5655.
www.centenarychurch.net.
ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY MONTHLY MEETING ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.
THE JOB CIRCLE ▪ Ongoing
Modesto Sound offers audio technician training classes for those 13 and older. Work with musicians; hands-on learning live sound, recording bands, producing, mastering, electronics. Call or email for times. Modesto Sound, 110 Santa Barbara Ave., Modesto. $200 (scholarships available). 209-573-0533. studio@modestosound.org. www.modestosound.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.
YOUNG AT HEART EXERCISE ▪ Ongoing
The Healthy Aging Association offers group exercise classes for those 60 and older. Classes range from strength training, aerobics or tai chi. Call for information on class location and times. Healthy Aging Association, 121 Downey Ave., Suite 102, Modesto. Free. 209-523-2800.
TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing
Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.
SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.
MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing
Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.
WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing
Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.
GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.
CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.
TANGO WORKSHOPS AND MILONGA ▪ Saturday, Feb. 11
Andrea Monti and Adrian Durso, master teachers and Argentine tango dancers, will lead Argentine tango workshops at 1:30 p.m. for basics, 3 p.m. continuing level. Studio V Pilates and Fitness, 4345 Spires Ave., Modesto. $25; $45 for both. Argentine Tango Milonga (tango party) will be held at Concetta’s restaurant, 1205 J St., Modesto, including lesson at 7 p.m., performance at 10 p.m. $30.
SECOND SATURDAY TALK ▪ Saturday, Feb. 11
McHenry Museum Talk features Alan and Linda Cover speaking on the history of the Wood Colony of Stanislaus County. 2 p.m. McHenry Museum, 14th and I streets, Modesto.
STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪ Saturday, Feb. 11
Spinning, weaving, knitting, crocheting. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuolumne County Library, 480 Greenley Road, Sonora. 209-533-0593.
DELTA TULE TREKKERS ▪ Monday, Feb. 13
Learn more about American Volkssport Association noncompetitive walking club that meets monthly and plans group walks. 6 p.m. dinner, social; 7 p.m. program. Café Platano, 14725 S. Harlan Road, Lathrop. 209-887-2807. www.deltatuletrekkers.org.
CARD PARTY ▪ Monday, Feb. 13
SPRSI whist card party. 1 p.m. refreshments; 1:30 p.m. cards start. St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, hall, Seventh and K streets, Modesto. $3. 209-529-4933.
MARRIAGE AT THE MANSION ▪ Tuesday, Feb. 14
Civil marriage ceremonies on Valentine’s Day at the historic McHenry Mansion. All ceremonies are individualized. Couples must sign up in advance. Marriage licenses must be purchased and appointments made in advance at the Clerk-Recorder’s Office, 1021 I St., Modesto. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 906 15th St., Modesto. Cost of the license and ceremony is $121 or $126 for confidential marriage licenses. 209-525-5250.
MOTHER LODE WEAVERS AND SPINNERS ▪ Tuesday, Feb. 14
Jette Vandermeiden from Ontario, Canada, will explain the historical significance of a table napkin’s folds and engage attendees in the art of folding napkins. 10 a.m. Church of the 49ers, 11155 Jackson St., Columbia. ww.mlwsguild.org.
YOKUTS GROUP/SIERRA CLUB ▪ Friday, Feb. 17
Christy Sherr of the John Muir Project will discuss protecting the bird habitat in the snag forest from logging and results of the Rim Fire. 6:45 p.m. refreshments; 7 p.m. meeting. College Avenue Congregational Church, Fellowship Hall, 1341 College Ave., Modesto.
CARRIAGE ART SHOW ▪ Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 18-19
Valley Art Association, the city of Oakdale and Oakdale Tourism show with proceeds going to the Art Scholarship Fund. Paintings, photography, sculpture and western art will be displayed. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. Second Ave., Oakdale. Free. 209-840-8058.
MINI BIRD MART ▪ Sunday, Feb. 19
Central California Cage Bird Club will be holding a public Mini Bird Mart. Noon-3 p.m. Stanislaus Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Way, Modesto. $3 age 15 and up.
ALMOND FESTIVAL WALKS ▪ Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 25-26
5K and 10K walks during the Ripon Almond Festival on paved, dirt and gravel trails along the Stanislaus River and over a pedestrian bridge. Portions also tour the downtown area of Ripon. 8 a.m.-noon. 209-825-0204. www.deltatuletrekkers.org.
REGIONAL RELIEF SOCIETY WOMEN’S CONFERNCE ▪ Saturday, Feb. 25
Speaker Linda K. Burton, General Relief Society president for the LDS church. 10 a.m.-noon. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4300 Geer Road, Turlock. Free.
TALENT
“BLOOD OF AN ANGEL” AUDITIONS ▪ Saturday, Feb. 18
Gallo Center Repertory Company auditions for play to be presented April 6-8. 10 a.m. Foster Family Theatre, Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto.
