Entertainment

February 3, 2017 8:27 AM

Viral videos: Actor gets second chance at 'The Price is Right'; robotic exoskeleton helps woman walk again

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

Who doesn't love a good second-chance story?

Recently on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" actor Aaron Paul ("Breaking Bad") got his second chance.

Before he became a famous actor, Paul appeared on "The Price is Right" in 2000 and came oh-so-close to winning the Showcase Showdown. (He over bid by less than $200!)

During Paul's recent visit to Corden's show — which is filmed next door to the studio where they shoot "The Price is Right" — Corden helped Paul get his shot at redemption.

The funny clip highlights today's viral videos.




Related content

Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Michelob Ultra: Our Bar

View more video

Entertainment Videos