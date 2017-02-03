Viral videos: Actor gets second chance at 'The Price is Right'; robotic exoskeleton helps woman walk again

Who doesn't love a good second-chance story?
Recently on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" actor Aaron Paul ("Breaking Bad") got his second chance.
Before he became a famous actor, Paul appeared on "The Price is Right" in 2000 and came oh-so-close to winning the Showcase Showdown. (He over bid by less than $200!)
During Paul's recent visit to Corden's show — which is filmed next door to the studio where they shoot "The Price is Right" — Corden helped Paul get his shot at redemption.
The funny clip highlights today's viral videos.
Comments