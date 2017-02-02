Entertainment

February 2, 2017 7:51 AM

Viral Videos: 'Get off your phone!' sign goes viral; Tinder for primates?

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

A Texas day care is fed up with parents who won't get off their phones long enough to greet their children while picking them up.

A photo of the day care's note to parents was shared on Facebook last week and has been shared more than a million times, according to a TV report.

The sign reads, in part, "Your child is happy to see you. Are you happy to see your child??"

It's a sad reminder that many parents are so addicted to their phones they sometimes ignore their kids.

The video about the sign leads today's viral videos.

 



