6 Things To Do This Week

Turlock Comic Con
Turlock is getting its very own pop culture convention. The one-day Turlock Comic Con debuts Saturday. Feb. 4, at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds. The event will include vendor booths, cosplayer contest, Deathworkz haunt and celebrity guests. Appearing will be “Star Wars” franchise artist and actor C. Andrew Nelson, known for playing Darth Vader in various Lucasfilm projects, and Margo Apostolos, who played an Ewok in “Return of the Jedi.” Others appearing will be MMA stars and well-known area cosplayers.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4
WHERE: Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, building E-1, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock
TICKETS: $5 general, free under 6
CALL: 209-312-5491
ONLINE: www.facebook.com/TurlockComicCon
‘Wayne’s World’
Party on, Wayne. Party on, Garth. Party on to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the comedy classic “Wayne’s World.” The State Theatre is throwing a birthday bash to commemorate the film’s milestone. Mike Myers and Dana Carvey star in the film inspired by their public-access television host characters created on “Saturday Night Live.” Screening will include an on-screen introduction by Rolling Stones film critic Peter Travers and followed by a taped conversation between some of the cast and crew.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $8
CALL: 209-527-4697
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Yo Quiero Música Fundraiser
Help support local music programs at Modesto City Schools with the Yo Quiero Música (I Want Music) benefit at the State Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 4. The event raises funds for instruments for elementary school band and orchestra programs. The evening will include a screening of the documentary “Landfill Harmonic,” about the Recycled Orchestra of Cateura, Paraguay, whose members play instruments made entirely out of garbage. Admission includes Latin food, live music and the film screening.
WHEN: 6 p.m. reception, 7 p.m. film Saturday, Feb. 4
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $25 (free with donation of an orchestral instrument, working or nonworking)
CALL: 209-527-4697
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Martin Luther King Commemoration
Former United Nations ambassador Andrew Young will give the keynote address at the 23rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration. An ordained minister and former congressman, Young was a key figure in the civil rights movement and will speak on “A Continuing Legacy.” The event will also present the 2017 MLK Legacy Award to John Ervin II, founder of Project Uplift and co-founder of the Sankofa Theatre Company. The program will include a Q&A session with Young, followed by a book signing.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4
WHERE: Modesto Junior College, Performing Arts and Media Center Auditorium, 435 College Ave.
TICKETS: Free
CALL: 209-526-5436, 209-402-9191
ONLINE: www.mjc.edu
Midtown Men
The Midtown Men works its way back to Gallo Center for the Arts. The touring show featuring four stars from the original cast of Broadway’s “Jersey Boys” returns after a packed 2015 concert in the area. The Midtown Men are Tony Award-winner Christian Hoff, Michael Longoria, Daniel Reichard and Tony Award nominee J. Robert Spencer. The concert celebrates the music of the ’60s, including hits of the Beatles, Motown and the Four Seasons.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4
WHERE: Rogers Theater, Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $29-$79
CALL: 209-338-2100
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Modesto Poetry Festival
Become well-versed at the fifth annual Modesto Poetry Festival, the full-day event from the Modesto-Stanislaus Poetry Center. This year’s festival will feature Susan G. Wooldridge, the author of “Poemcrazy,” who will also lead a workshop. Other activities include a poetry contest and luncheon. Wooldridge’s “Poemcrazy: Freeing your life with word,” is now in its 27th printing and has become a staple in school and college curricula.
WHEN: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4
WHERE: St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1528 Oakdale Road, Modesto
TICKETS: $35 general, $30 members, $10 students
CALL: 209-523-0196
ONLINE: www.mostpoetry.org
