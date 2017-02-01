Timothy Olyphant did what on McHenry Avenue? Actor discusses troublemaking days in Modesto

Actor Timothy Olyphant went on Conan O’Brien’s late-night show on Tuesday night to promote his new show.
The Beyer High graduate spent much of his appearance on “Conan” talking about growing up in Modesto, and let’s just say he wasn’t the most wholesome teenager in town.
If you were in Modesto in the 1980s and had a spotlight shown on you while driving down McHenry Ave., tried to pick up a cinder block wrapped as a Christmas present, or wondered why the fairways at Del Rio Country Club were damaged ... you had the former “Justified” star to blame.
Oh ... and there were the fire extinguishers.
Here’s the clip in which Olyphant — who is starring with Drew Barrymore in the new show “Santa Clarita Diet” — discusses his troublemaking ways as a teenager in Modesto:
