Region’s wine & beer tastings

What: San Francisco Wine Competition Winners
Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100
When: 2 to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 3-4
Wines: Gold medal-winning and best of class wines from the recent judging will be featured.
Cost: $5
What: Super Bowl, Super Wine
Where: Stewart & Jasper, McHenry Village, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 58, Modesto; 209-577-6887
When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
Wines: Astrolabe Sauvignon Bland, Reata Chardonnay, Cuvee Los Gatos Pinot Noir, Oak Farm Barbera, Ahnfeldt Cabernet Sauvignon will be poured.
Cost: $14
What: Sweetheart Flights
WHERE: Stewart & Jasper, Del Lago Plaza, 2985 Renzo Lane, Patterson; 209-895-9463
WHEN: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
Wines: Blindfold White Blend, Hill Wine Co. Chardonnay, Talley Pinot Noir, Peachy Canyon Cirque du Vin, Prie Petit Verdot will be poured.
Cost: $12
What: Finds from Italy
Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100
When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9
Wines: A number of regional Italian wines will be featured.
Cost: $5
