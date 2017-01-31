Calendar: Events across the Modesto region

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
THE COMIC STRIPPERS ▪ Friday, Feb. 3
8 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $20-$40.
BALLETBOYZ: LIFE ▪ Saturday, Feb. 4
7:30 p.m. Foster Family Theater. $25-$45.
THE MIDTOWN MEN ▪ Saturday, Feb. 4
8 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $29-$79.
MANHATTAN TRANSFER MEET TAKE 6 ▪ Tuesday, Feb. 7
7:30 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $29-$79.
“FROM RUSSIA ... WITH MUSIC” ▪ Friday-Saturday, Feb. 10-11
Modesto Symphony Orchestra program. 8 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $19-$92.
SPRING CONCERT ▪ Saturday, Feb. 11
Modesto Youth Symphony Orchestra program. 2 p.m. Gallo Center Rogers Theater. $5-$10.
5678 SHOWSTOPPER SHOWCASE ▪ Saturday, Feb. 11
Local dance company. 7 p.m. Foster Family Theater. $15-$30.
“I DON’T WANT TO GO TO BED” ▪ Sunday, Feb. 12
California Theatre Center children’s program. 2 p.m. Foster Family Theater. $8-$15.
SHAOLIN WARRIORS ▪ Sunday, Feb. 12
Representing over a thousand years of Chinese martial arts culture. 3 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $20-$50.
“ODD SQUAD LIVE!” ▪ Wednesday, Feb. 15
Kids adventure. 6:30 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $15-$50.
“RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES” ▪ Thursday, Feb. 16
7:30 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $49-$99.
SANKOFA: “COLORED PEOPLE’S TIME” ▪ Friday-Sunday, Feb. 17-19
Celebrate Black History Month with this presentation of Leslie Lee’s full-length play by Modesto’s Sankofa Theatre Company. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m Sunday. Foster Family Theater. $10-$25.
BONNIE RAITT ▪ Monday, Feb. 20
7:30 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. Sold out.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY-ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216.
UKULELE CLASS ▪ Ongoing
6 p.m. Wednesdays. First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St. at I Street. 209-505-3216.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Sundays: Feb. 19, Parker & the Weis Guys; March 19, Natural Gas Jazz Band. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12.
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
COLUMBIA JAZZ SERIES ▪ Through Sunday, April 16
Friday-Saturday, Feb. 3-4, Big Band Jazz Festival Weekend; March 3-4, “Legends of Jazz” Festival Weekend; April 16, Latin Jazz with Mario Flores Band and Johnny Valdes. Columbia Columbia College Dogwood Theater, 11600 Columbia College Drive, Sonora. $100 full season; $15-$25 individual. 209-559-0565.
CHAMBER RECITAL ▪ Saturday, Feb. 4
Pianist John Hillebrandt. 7:30 p.m. First United Methodist Church, chapel, 850 16th St., Modesto. $15 general; $10 students with ID and under 18.
STOMPBOX ▪ Saturday, Feb. 4
KQBM community radio third annual fundraiser. Beer, local wine, silent auction. 6:30-10 p.m. Murphys Creek Theater, 580 S. Algiers St., Murphys. $10. 209-293-7705.
RICHARD BURLEIGH MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP DANCE ▪ Saturday, Feb. 11
Risky Biscuits and Painted Mandolin in fundraising dance. 6 p.m. doors; 7 p.m. show. Sonora Opera Hall, 250 S. Washington St. $30 advance; $35 door. www.tuolumnecountyarts.org.
MUSIC AT THE GMC: MAMADOU & VANESSA ▪ Saturday, Feb. 18
Mamadou and Vanessa Sidibe perform music from the Wassoulou region of Mali in West Africa. 7:30 p.m. Gottschalk Music Center, recital hall, 1502 E St., Modesto. $15; free age 12 and under. 209-543-5306. www.modestounplugged.com.
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “20th CENTURY WOMEN” ▪ Friday, Feb. 3
During the summer of 1979, a Santa Barbara single mom and boardinghouse landlord (Annette Bening) decides the best way she can parent her teenage son (Lucas Jade Zumann) is to enlist her young tenants to serve as role models in a changing world.
FILM: “JULIETA” ▪ Friday, Feb. 3- Thursday, Feb. 9
Involves a chance meeting in which middle-aged Julieta (Emma Suarez) learns that her long-lost daughter has resurfaced in Madrid. $8-$10.
FILM: “FENCES” ▪ Friday, Feb. 3-Thursday, Feb. 9
Oscar nominees Viola Davis and Denzel Washington star in this story about a man bitter about the end of baseball’s color barrier, following his own heyday in the Negro Leagues. $8-$10.
SCHOOL MUSIC FUNDRAISER ▪ Saturday, Feb. 4
Alpha Epsilon Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International and Modesto Teachers Association present an evening of food, wine, live Latin music and a screening of the documentary “The Landfill Harmonic.” All proceeds will go to purchase and/or repair instruments band and orchestra programs in Modesto City Schools. Food and wine 6 p.m.; film 7 p.m. $25; free with donation of band or orchestra instrument.
FILM: “WAYNE’S WORLD” ▪ Wednesday, Feb. 8
It’s been 25 years since Wayne and Garth took the world by storm from the couch in Wayne’s basement. 7 p.m. $8.
DATE AT THE STATE ▪ Friday, Feb. 10
Healthy Aging Association and Casa de Modesto present wine tasting, live entertainment, craft beer, photos, appetizers and screening of “Grease.” Fundraiser for Healthy Aging Association programs. $25. 209-523-2800. www.healthyagingassociation.org.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“GYPSY” ▪ Friday, Feb. 3-Sunday, Feb. 26
Classic musical. 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Playhouse Merced, 452 W. Main St., Merced. $10-$22. playhousemerced.com.
“SHINING CITY” ▪ Friday, Feb. 10-Sunday, Feb. 26
Center Stage Conservatory kicks off their 2017 season with Tony Award-nominated play. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $10-$15. CSC Lower Level Studio, 948 11th St., Modesto. centerstagemodesto.com.
GOLDEN DRAGON ACROBATS ▪ Wednesday, Feb. 22
World-renowned impresario Danny Chang and choreographer Angela Chang combine award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, costumes, ancient and contemporary music and theatrical techniques. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E. Canal Drive. $22-$34. www.turlocktheatre.org.
ART
ART SPACE ON MAIN ▪ 209-668-3958
Through Saturday, Feb. 25, “Instinct/Extinct: The Great Pacific Flyway” with Valerie Constantino, Glenda Drew and Ann Savageau. 135 W. Main St., Turlock. www.csustan.edu/soa.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
Feb. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
BUILDING IMAGINATION CENTER ▪ 209-668-3958
Through Saturday, Feb. 25, “Instinct/Extinct: The Great Pacific Flyway” with Valerie Constantino, Glenda Drew and Ann Savageau. 135 W. Main St., Turlock.
www.csustan.edu/soa.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
Through February, Amie Postma; artist reception during the Feb. 16 Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Thursday. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through Tuesday, Feb. 28, “Foto Modesto.” Feb. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St., Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org.
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
Feb. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
CHE’ROOT CIGAR LOUNGE ▪ 209-492-9141
Feb. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 915 10th St., Modesto.
DELICATO VINEYARDS ▪ 209-824-3678
Through Saturday, Feb. 4, fine art show and sale. Numerous mediums submitted by artists and locally judged. 12001 S. Highway 99, Manteca. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. www.dfvtastingroom.com.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
Feb. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m.
modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN TINKERTANK ▪ 209 661-9390
Feb. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1003 12th St., Modesto.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “From Head to Toe” featuring vintage hats and shoes. Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
PEER RECOVERY ART PROJECT ▪ 209-581-1695
Feb. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 1222 J St., Modesto. www.peerrecoveryartproject.org.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
Feb. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto.
www.preservationcoffee.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
Feb. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto. stillsmokingstore.tripod.com.
TURLOCK ART GALLERY ▪ 209-634-8911
Ongoing, “Rhett Regina Owings: Monterey Coast.” Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays. 132 S. Center St., Turlock.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons. No partner or experience necessary. Open to teens and older. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-634-8843 or 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Second Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free.
www.turlockukejamz.org.
“THE REBIRTH OF THE MUSE” ▪ Through Sunday, April 23
Works by members of the Contemporary Humanitarian Artists Association in the lobby galleries. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday.
CARNEGIE MUSIC SERIES: BUFFALO, BUFFALO AND LISETTE & THE LOUDMOUTHS ▪ Tuesday, Feb. 7
7:30 p.m. Music from two local groups that both incorporate elements of jazz into their songwriting. $10.
ART AROUND TOWN ▪ Thursday, Feb. 9
6 p.m. Turlock’s downtown art galleries and businesses are open for arts enjoyment. Stroll the neighborhoods around Main Street and see what local artists have to share.
SUNDAY ARTS LECTURE: “VALLEY GROWN GALLERY TALK” ▪ Sunday, Feb. 12
2 p.m. Listen and learn as artists Jody Sears Barbuta, Alexander Cheves and John Karl Claes discuss their work and the legacy of their studies at Stan State.
FAMILY FRIDAY – SENSE-ATIONAL! ▪ Friday, Feb. 17
Join us as we learn about and explore art using our five senses. 7-8:30 p.m. Free.
POETRY ON SUNDAY ▪ Sunday, Feb. 26
Four regional poets present readings of original work, followed by an open-mike session. Hosted by the Modesto-Stanislaus Poetry Center. 2-3 p.m.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Friday, Feb. 3, One More From the Road; Saturday, Feb. 4, Andy Avery and the Decades; Thursday, Feb. 9, Stomp Box; Friday, Feb. 10, Shane Dwight; Saturday, Feb. 11, Clean Slate; Thursday, Feb. 16, Pam Tillis; Saturday, Feb. 18, Smash City; Thursday, Feb. 23, Harvest Gold; Friday, Feb. 24, Chains Required; Saturday, Feb. 25, Spazmatics. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
COMEDY
STAND UP FOR COMEDY ▪ Thursday, Feb. 9
A.J. DeMello hosts, with musician Johnny B. Comedians are Marcus Peverill, Joey Stults, Tom Bomb, Andre Morton and Stephen Ferris with headliner Jason Bargeret. 7 p.m. Queen Bean Coffeehouse, 1126 14th St., Modesto. Free; donations go to Habitat for Humanity of Stanislaus.
H.O.S.T. HOUSE COMEDY NIGHT ▪ Friday, Feb. 24
Maureen Langan with Ellis Rodriguez. Recommended for age 18 and over. 8 p.m. Federated Church Fellowship Hall, 45 S. El Circulo, Patterson. $15 advance; $20 door. HostHouseComedyNight.com.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
MOST POETRY FESTIVAL ▪ Saturday, Feb. 4
Guest artist Susan Wooldridge. Held by the Modesto-Stanislaus Poetry Center with workshops, a luncheon and poetry contest. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. $30 for MoSt members; $35 general; $10 high school students. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1528 Oakdale Road, Modesto. mostpoetry.org.
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. COMMEMORATION ▪ Saturday, Feb. 4
Featured speaker will be civil rights activist Andrew Young. 7-9 p.m. Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave. 209-575-6866.
CHINESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATION ▪ Sunday, Feb. 12
45th annual celebration by the Stanislaus Chinese Association. Year of the rooster feted with cultural show, food, entertainment. 5-9 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. $20; $12 age 6-12.
PRESIDENTS WINE WEEKEND ▪ Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 18-19
The Calaveras Winegrape Alliance presents its 21st annual event, a mass Calaveras County tasting with 23 alliance wineries participating. 11 a.m.-5p.m. Limited tasting flights are available all weekend with the purchase of a $20 commemorative wine glass. For locations and more, see calaveraswines.org. 209-728-9467.
RIPON ALMOND BLOSSOM FESTIVAL ▪ Friday-Sunday, Feb. 24-26
The 55th annual fest heralds the spring blossoms with food, a carnival, parade, art exhibits and more. The parade will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 25 in downtown Ripon. The festival is noon to 9 p.m. Feb. 24; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m Feb. 25; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 26 at Mistlin Sports Park, 1201 River Road. Free. riponchamber.org.
MOTOWN BOOGIE HIP-HOP FESTIVAL ▪ Saturday, Feb. 25
Family event with break dance competitions, Urban Art Show, B-Boy guest dancers performance with professional dancer Ivan “Urban Action Figure” Manriquez and D.J. Hocus Manriquez. Noon-6 p.m. Maddux Youth Center, 615 Sierra Drive, Modesto. $5; free age 5 and under. 209-341-2951.
MARDI GRAS 2017 ▪ Saturday, Feb. 25
The annual street party outside Tresetti’s World Caffe returns, celebrating with old-school New Orleans style, plenty of Bourbon Street flavor, live entertainment and, of course, plenty of beads. Doors open 6 p.m. 11th Street, between I and J streets., Modesto. $25 includes Cajun buffet dinner; tickets presale only at the restaurant.
FOOD & FUN
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. first and third Sundays of month. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.
VFW DINNER ▪ Ongoing
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Ongoing
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Ongoing
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Ongoing
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Ongoing
Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.
MERCED CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Ongoing
Year-round. 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. 16th Street and Canal, Merced. 209-389-4175.
FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.
STEAK NIGHT ▪ Ongoing
Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.
KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.
TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Ongoing
Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011.
www.sirinc.org.
ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6. 209-853-2128
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perko’s, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-576-0279.
MODESTO FARMERS MARKET ▪ Ongoing
7 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street, between H and I streets. Free. 209-605-8536.
COLUMBIA FARMERS MARKET ▪ Ongoing
5 p.m. Thursdays. Main Street, Columbia State Historic Park. Free 209-499-8273.
CRABFEST ▪ Friday-Saturday, Feb. 3-4
Dinner and dance to music by Remedy. 5:30 p.m.-midnight. Howard Training Center, 1424 Stonum Road, Modesto. $50. 209-593-5618.
SUPER BOWL CHILI COOK-OFF ▪ Sunday, Feb. 5
Benefits Hospice of Amador & Calaveras and The Resource Connection Food Bank. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; cooking starts 10 a.m., tasting at 2 p.m. Murphys Hotel, 457 Main St., Murphys. To enter, call 209-728-3444.
BEYER CRAB FEED ▪ Saturday, Feb. 18
Crab, tri-tip, potatoes, salad, garlic bread. No-host cocktails 5 p.m.; dinner 6 p.m. $50, tickets must be purchased by Feb. 10. 209-574-1660.
ODDS & ENDS
RAILTOWN 1897 TRAIN RIDES ▪ Ongoing
Excursion rides on Saturdays and Sundays. South Fifth Avenue at Reservoir Road, Jamestown. $15 adults; $10 6-17; free under 6 and members. 209-984-3953. www.railtown1897.org.
CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing
Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.
www.cafvalleysquadron.org.
AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.
AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing
10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $12 adults; $8 seniors; $5 youths 6-17; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178.
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-606-7727.
SWEAT FITNESS ▪ Ongoing
Variety of fitness classes including senior classes and beginning line dancing. No registration or membership required. Monday-Friday; call for times. Centenary Methodist Church, 1911 Toyon Ave., Modesto. Donation. 209-988-5655.
www.centenarychurch.net.
ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY MONTHLY MEETING ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.
THE JOB CIRCLE ▪ Ongoing
Modesto Sound offers audio technician training classes for those 13 and older. Work with musicians; hands-on learning live sound, recording bands, producing, mastering, electronics. Call or email for times. Modesto Sound, 110 Santa Barbara Ave., Modesto. $200 (scholarships available). 209-573-0533. studio@modestosound.org. www.modestosound.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.
YOUNG AT HEART EXERCISE ▪ Ongoing
The Healthy Aging Association offers group exercise classes for those 60 and older. Classes range from strength training, aerobics or tai chi. Call for information on class location and times. Healthy Aging Association, 121 Downey Ave., Suite 102, Modesto. Free. 209-523-2800.
TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing
Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.
SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.
MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing
Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.
WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing
Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.
GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.
CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.
TURLOCK COMIC CON ▪ Saturday Feb. 4
Vendor booths, celebrity guests, Deathworkz Haunt. NorCal Cosies host cosplay contest. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, building E1, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. $5. 209-648-2297.
STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪ Saturday, Feb. 11
Spinning, weaving, knitting, crocheting. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuolumne County Library, 480 Greenley Road, Sonora. 209-533-0593.
MARRIAGE AT THE MANSION ▪ Tuesday, Feb. 14
Civil marriage ceremonies on Valentine’s Day at the historic McHenry Mansion. All ceremonies are individualized. Couples must sign up in advance. Marriage licenses must be purchased and appointments made in advance at the Clerk-Recorder’s Office, 1021 I St., Modesto. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 906 15th St., Modesto. Cost of the license and ceremony is $121 or $126 for confidential marriage licenses. 209-525-5250.
MOTHER LODE WEAVERS AND SPINNERS ▪ Tuesday, Feb. 14
Jette Vandermeiden from Ontario, Canada, will explain the serious historical significance of a table napkin’s folds and then engage attendees in the art of folding napkins. 10 a.m. Church of the 49ers, 11155 Jackson St., Columbia. ww.mlwsguild.org.
CARRIAGE ART SHOW ▪ Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 18-19
Valley Art Association, the city of Oakdale and Oakdale Tourism show with proceeds going to the Art Scholarship Fund. Paintings, photography, sculpture and western art will be displayed. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. Second Ave., Oakdale. Free. 209-840-8058.
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Ongoing
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Ongoing
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Dance on Tuesdays, second Fridays. First-time guests are free. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 7-10 p.m. second Fridays. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $4 members, $6 nonmembers; night: $5 and $7. 209-534-7663.
MANTECA SENIOR DANCE ▪ Ongoing
Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Ongoing
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Ongoing
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-996-0844. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Ongoing
Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MERCED SUNDAY SOCIAL DANCE ▪ Ongoing
Music by Just Friends and a free samba slide dance lesson. Refreshments available. 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Merced Community Center Ballroom, 755 W. 15th St. $8. 209-723-0839.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Ongoing
Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
TALENT
“BLOOD OF AN ANGEL” AUDITIONS ▪ Saturday, Feb. 18
Gallo Center Repertory Company auditions for “Blood of an Angel/Sangre de un Angel,” which will be presented April 6-8. 10 a.m. Foster Family Theatre, Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto.
