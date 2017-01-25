6 Things To Do This Week

Dirty Dancing
Nobody puts “Dirty Dancing” in a corner. Instead, the hit movie-turned-Broadway show comes to the Gallo Center for the Arts stage. “Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage” tells the love story of Baby and Johnny, dance partners from two different sides of the tracks made famous by Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze. The show features the hit songs “Hungry Eyes,” “Hey Baby,” “Do You Love Me?” and “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.”
WHEN: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, and 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1
WHERE: Rogers Theater, Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $59-$79
CALL: 209-338-2100
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Chocolate: Food of the Gods
Explore the science of chocolate at Modesto Junior College. The Modesto Area Partners in Science (MAPS) program presents “Chocolate: Food of the Gods.” Husband-and-wife chemists Howard and Sally Peters, who are known as “Mr. and Mrs. Chocolate,” will discuss the chemistry, history, health effects and other wonders of the sweet treat. Some chocolate samples will be provided. Attendees can also enter a free drawing for a 10-pound bar of chocolate.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27
WHERE: Modesto Junior College West Campus, Sierra Hall 132, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
TICKETS: Free
CALL: 209-575-6800
ONLINE: http://maps.events.mjc.edu
Desperado
Desperado has stopped riding fences and will bring its classic rock sensibilities to Modesto’s Gallo Center for the Arts. The Southern California-based Eagles tribute will play a benefit for show the Modesto Rotary Club to help its local community projects. The five-man act plays an all-live show, with no backing tracks or samples, featuring of the Eagles’ biggest and most beloved hits.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2
WHERE: Rogers Theater, Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $25-$55
CALL: 209-338-2100
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
In the Blue of Evening
San Francisco theater company Bad, Bad Bunny presents puts on the one-woman show “In the Blue of Evening.” The show was created by and features award-winning international clown and actor Amelia Van Brunt, a resident artist with the San Francisco Circus Center. The production explores memory, life and death, loneliness and more by telling the story of a feisty grandmother battling dementia.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Jan. 27-29
WHERE: Black Bart Playhouse, 580 South Algiers St., Murphys
TICKETS: $20
CALL: 209-728-8422
ONLINE: www.murphyscreektheatre.org
Robert Burns Supper
The St. Andrew’s Society of Modesto gets poet with its Robert Burns Dinner. The event celebrates the 18th Century Scottish poet’s 257th birthday. The event will feature a buffet dinner, poetry, song, bagpipers and tasting of the traditional Scottish dish haggis. Participants are encouraged to come in dress attire or kilts. Burns is known as the national poet of Scotland.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27
WHERE: The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto
TICKETS: $30
CALL: 209-529-9430
ONLINE: www.standrewsmodesto.org/burns.php
International Wedding Festival
Bridges, grooms, fathers and mothers of either and everyone else are welcome to the 11th annual International Wedding Festival at Modesto Centre Plaza. The event brings wedding-related wedding-related businesses under one roof for one day. The event will feature event planners, photographers, DJs, limousine services, florists, caterers, bakers and more together. LGBT couples are welcome. Event will culminate with a fashion show starting at 2:30 p.m.
WHEN: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29
WHERE: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.
TICKETS: $15
CALL: 209-966-3890
ONLINE: www.internationalweddingfestival.com
Marijke Rowland
