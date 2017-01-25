Jeremy Renner debuts film at Sundance; his ‘Arrival’ gets Best Picture nomination

It’s been nine years since Modesto-born actor Jeremy Renner hit the big time in Hollywood, but Renner’s career has shown no signs of slowing down.
It’s been a busy few days for the Beyer High grad, who appeared at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, over the weekend to help publicize his latest film.
Renner, 46, also learned on Tuesday that his movie from last year — “Arrival” — was nominated for an Acadamy Award for Best Picture.
Renner starred alongside Amy Adams in the science fiction mystery. The movie received eight nominations overall.
#ArrivalMovie is nominated for 8 @TheAcademy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/9T4eiF7a86— Arrival Movie (@arrivalmovie) January 24, 2017
It’s the second time a Renner film has been nominated for Best Picture.
“The Hurt Locker,” in which Renner played a military demolition expert, pulled off the upset win to take home the Best Picture Oscar in 2008.
Over the weekend Renner appeared with co-star Elizabeth Olsen at the Sundance Film Festival to publicize “Wind River,” a thriller written and directed by Taylor Sheridan, who wrote 2015’s “Sicario.”
Jeremy Renner on Wind River: "I had to deeply feel & not show it." Moments from Sundance sponsored by @AmericanAir. pic.twitter.com/pM5bTicC6o— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 22, 2017
It looks like 2018 could be a huge year for Renner.
Not only is he set to make appearances as Hawkeye in the latest “Avengers” movie, he’s also expected to appear in another Jason Bourne sequel and another “Mission Impossible” movie.
If you follow Renner on Instagram, you’ll know he’s also very busy trying to keep up with his daughter, Ava.
And if being an actor and dad isn’t enough, Renner also does his share of charitable work, including a visit he made to cancer patients while in Park City for Sundance.
Movie stars Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen visit the Huntsman Cancer Institutehttps://t.co/taLbSVRpn7 — @HeatherKSL pic.twitter.com/ykHRKlnJSM— KSL (@KSLcom) January 25, 2017
