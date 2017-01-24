In brief: Modesto area artists in Carnegie exhibit

Turlock’s Carnegie Arts Center honors three artists with Central Valley roots for its next exhibit.
The art gallery opens the exhibit “Valley Grown: Jody Sears Barbuta, Alexander Cheves & John Karl Claes” Wednesday, Feb. 1, in the Ferrari Gallery. The show is part of the center’s ongoing commitment to present annual shows featuring the work of distinguished artists with ties to the Central Valley.
Barbuta, Cheves and Claes are all professional mid-career artists who first emerged while students at California State University, Stanislaus. Each artist explores themes related to the Central Valley experience, including the agricultural landscape, the changing environment and the rural American dream.
The artists reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 9 during the Art Around Town Art Walk. The show runs through March 26. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students/seniors, and free for children under 12 and Carnegie members. For more information, call 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
Stanislaus County Music Festival
Celebrate the area’s music students at the Stanislaus County Music Festival.
Junior and high school choirs, bands and orchestras from across the county will participate in the event this weekend at the Modesto Junior College Auditorium. The festival kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, with high school and junior high honor choirs. It will continue at 2 p.m. Saturday, with high school and junior high honor orchestras. The festival concludes at 7 p.m. with high school and junior high honor bands.
Student musicians from 18 Stanislaus County high schools and 14 junior high and middle schools will take part. There is no admission charge for any of the concerts.
MJC Positive People Speakers Series
Modesto Junior College continues its Positive People Speaker Series this week.
John Ervin II, founder of the Project Uplift youth mentoring program, will be featured at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Mary Stuart Rogers Student Learning Center on the MJC West Campus. Ervin will discuss his career and the creation of Project Uplift. He has worked for Modesto City Schools and the King-Kennedy Memorial Center and is co-founder of Sankofa Theatre Company.
The Positive People Speaker Series features local community members who have overcome obstacles and challenges. Other speakers in the series, presented by the the MJC Office of Campus Life and Student Learning, will be MJC professor and men’s cross country coach Demitrius Snaer on Feb. 16, motivational speakers and spokesperson Tamara Mena on March 16, and Stanislaus County Superior Court judge Ruben Villalobos on April 6.
The talks are free and open to the public. Parking is available for $2. For more information call 209-575-6700.
Yo Quiero Musica Fundraiser
Help support music programs at Modesto City Schools with the Yo Quiero Música (“I Want Music”) benefit at the State Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 4.
The event is sponsored by the Modesto Teachers Association and the Alpha Epsilon Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International to raise funds to purchase or repair instruments for elementary school band and orchestra programs. The evening will include a screening of the documentary “The Landfill Harmonic.” The film follows the Recycled Orchestra of Cateura, Paraguay, a musical group of kids who play instruments made entirely out of garbage.
Admission includes Latin food and live music as well as the screening. The evening starts at 6 p.m. and tickets are $25, or free with the donation of an orchestral instrument (working or nonworking). For more information, call 209-527-4697 or visit www.thestate.org.
