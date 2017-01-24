Region’s wine & beer tastings

What: Rutherford of Napa Tasting
Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100
When: 2 to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Jan. 27-29
Wines: Napa sauvignon blanc along with several cabernets from California’s premier region will be featured.
Cost: $10
What: Red Wine, Valentine
Where: Stewart & Jasper, McHenry Village, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 58, Modesto; 209-577-6887
When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
Wines: Duckhorn Merlot, Morgan Cotes du Crow, Castoro Zinfandel, Prie Zinfandel, Atlas Peak Cabernet Sauvignon will be poured.
Cost: $14
What: Sipping in ’17
WHERE: Stewart & Jasper, Del Lago Plaza, 2985 Renzo Lane, Patterson; 209-895-9463
WHEN: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
Wines: Easton Sauvignon, Blindfold White Blend, Talley Chardonnay, Oak Farm Tievoli, Prie Petit Verdot will be poured.
Cost: $12
What: San Francisco Wine Competition Winners
Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100
When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2
Wines: Gold medal-winning and best of class wines from the recent judging will be featured.
Cost: $5
