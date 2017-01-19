Entertainment

Region’s wine & beer tastings

What: Tasting Blends

Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100

When: 2 to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Jan. 20-22

Wines: Regional California favorites will be featured.

Cost: $5

What: Build your own flight

Where: Stewart & Jasper, McHenry Village, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 58, Modesto; 209-577-6887

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Wines: Two whites and three reds of your choice.

Cost: $14

What: Sipping in ’17

WHERE: Stewart & Jasper, Del Lago Plaza, 2985 Renzo Lane, Patterson; 209-895-9463

WHEN: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Wines: Easton Sauvignon, Blindfold White Blend, Talley Chardonnay, Oak Farm Tievoli, Prie Petit Verdot will be poured.

Cost: $12

What: Rutherford of Napa Tasting

Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100

When: 4-7 p.m. Jan. 26

Wines: Napa Sauvignon Blanc along with several cabernets from California’s premier region will be featured.

Cost: $10

